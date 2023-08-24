DDA ASO Admit Card 2023, Download Link For ASO Call Letter at dda.gov.in

DDA ASO Admit Card 2023 will be released in the month of September 2023 (tentatively). Successfully registered candidates can download their hall ticket via the direct DDA Admit Card ASO Download Link shared in the article. Also, learn the step-by-step process to download DDA Admit Card.

DDA ASO Admit Card: Delhi Development Authority is set to release the DDA ASO Admit Card in September 2023, tentatively. Aspirants who are eagerly awaiting their hall ticket can access them through the official website at www.dda.gov.in. The exam is expected to be held in September 2023, however, the confirm exam dates are yet to be disclosed. Read through the post to know the step-by-step process to download the DDA ASO Admit Card 2023. Also, find the direct DDA ASO admit card download link.

DDA ASO Admit Card 2023

DDA ASO admit card will soon be released for 125 posts. It is speculated to be released in the month of September 2023 for the CBT exam. Candidates are advised to download their admit card much before the examination date to avoid the last minute technical glitch. DDA ASO Admit Card 2023 is an essential document that candidates need to carry to enter the examination hall. Without it, no one will be permitted to appear for the exam.

DDA ASO Admit Card - Overview

Admit card is an essential document that candidates need to carry along with the original photo identity proof. It contains all the important information like candidates' name, roll number, photograph, exam venue details etc.

DDA Admit Card ASO 2023 Organization Delhi Development Authority Exam Name DDA Recruitment 2023 Post Name Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Selection Process Two Stage Computer Based Examination Computer Proficiency Test DEST (Data Entry Skill Test) Vacancies 125 Official website www.dda.gov.in

DDA ASO Admit Card 2023 Release Date

Delhi Development Authority is releasing the admit card for each post separately. Till now, the officials have released the admit card for Patwari post and will soon release the admit card for Assistant Section Officer. Going by the rumors, it is expected to be released in September 2023.

Events Important Date Apply Online starts on June 03, 2023 Last date to apply online July 02, 2023 DDA ASO Admit Card Release Date To be notified DDA ASO exam date To be notified

DDA ASO Admit Card Download Link

The link to download the DDA Admit Card 2023 is yet to be activated by the officials. Successfully registered candidates can download their hall ticket by using their login credentials like registration number and date of birth. Candidates are advised to download their admit card much before the exam date to avoid the last minute rush. The direct link to download DDA ASO admit card is provided below. We will activate the DDA ASO admit card 2023 download link as soon as the officials provide it on its official website.

DDA ASO Admit Card 2023 Link (To be activated)

Steps to Download DDA Admit Card

Don't know how to download the admit card for DDA ASO recruitment 2023, here are the steps that you can follow.

Visit the official website of the Delhi Development Authority or directly download from the above link

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'DDA Recruitment 2023 ASO Admit Card Download Link'

A new page appears where you will have to enter your registration number, password and verification code

DDA ASO Admit Card will appear on the screen

Download the DDA ASO Admit Card 2023 and print it to carry to the examination hall

Details Mentioned on DDA ASO Admit Card 2023

After downloading the DDA ASO admit card, aspirants need to ensure that all the details mentioned on the hall ticket are accurate and the photo is clearly visible. If there's any mistake contact the exam authority immediately or else you won't be allowed to appear for the exam. Listed below are the details that you must check carefully.

Name

Photograph

Signature

Roll number/registration number

Date of the examination

Post name

Exam timing

Reporting timing

Exam venue details

Centre code

Documents to be carried along with DDA ASO Admit Card 2023

Candidates are advised to carry these documents on the exam date along with the hardcopy of the DDA ASO hall ticket.

Two passport size photographs

Valid photo ID proof like PAN Card/ Aadhar/ Driving license/ Voter ID card

Printout of DDA ASO admit card

Delhi Development Authority released the DDA recruitment notification on May 26, 2023 to fill 1374 vacancies. Of which 125 are reserved for Assistant Section Officer post. The registration window was open from June 03 to July 02, 2023.