SSC CGL Result 2023: Expected Date, Tier 1 Merit List PDF and Tier 2 Exam Schedule

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 is likely to be out soon on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in. It is expected to be released in the 2nd week of September 2023. Go through the article to get all the latest updates on SSC CGL Result 2023 here.

SSC CGL Result 2023 will be out soon. Get all the details on SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 here.

SSC CGL Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce the SSC CGL Result 2023 for Tier 1 exam in the 2nd week of September 2023. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam can check and download their results from the official website at ssc.nic.in. The commission conducted the exam from 14 to 27 July 2023 across the country and approx. 12.3 lakh candidates appeared for it.

The commission will publish the SSC CGL 2023 Result along with the final answer key and category-wise cut-off marks on their official website. Read on to get all the updates on SSC CGL Result 2023 Tier 1 including expected date, download link, cut off marks etc.

SSC CGL Result 2023

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam is a national-level competitive exam to recruit graduates for various Group 'B' and 'C' posts in the Central Government departments. It is a highly competitive and prestigious examination, with lakhs of candidates vying for it. This year, a total of 12.3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, competing for approximately 7500 vacancies (tentative). All of them are now eagerly awaiting the declaration of the SSC CGL Result. If you are one of them, bookmark this page to get all the latest updates on SSC CGL Result here.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Tier 1 Expected Date

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce the SSC CGL Result soon. According to the most recent updates, it is expected to be released in the 2nd week of September 2023. However, SSC is yet to announce the official SSC CGL 2023 Result date.

As per the previous years’ trends, the commission typically releases the SSC CGL Result approximately 45-50 days after the provisional answer key is published. The tentative answer key was released on 1st August.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Date

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 2023

14 to 27 July 2023

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023

1 August 2023

SSC CGL Result 2023 Release Date (Expected)

2nd week of September 2023

Tier 2 Exam Date

25, 26, 27 October 2023

Tier 2 Result

To be notified

SSC CGL Result 2023 Download Link

The exam conducting authority declares SSC CGL Result in the PDF format containing the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates. The direct SSC CGL 2023 Result and Merit List PDF download link will be provided below as soon as it becomes available on the official website. So, stay tuned!

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Link (To be activated)

How to Download SSC CGL Result 2023

Here’s a step-by-step procedure to check the SSC CGL Result.

  • Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in or click on the direct link provided above
  • Click the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Download Link on the homepage
  • After that, enter your login credentials
  • Your SSC CGL Result PDF will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it as you might need it during the document verification round

SSC CGL Merit List

The officials release the SSC CGL Merit List after the successful completion of each stage of the exam. It is released separately for each post. The direct link to download the SSC CGL Merit List 2023 for AAO/JSO/ASO/Statistical Investigator will be shared in the table below.

SSC CGL Merit List 2023

Post

SSC CGL Merit List PDF

List 1 for Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

To be activated

List 2 for Junior Statistical Officer Posts

To be activated

List 3 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II Posts

To be activated

Also, read:

SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 Expected 

SSC CGL Cut off 2023 will be released along with the Tier 1 result. The cut-off is the minimum mark required to be scored by the aspirants to clear the exam. Those who score equal to or more than SSC CGL Tier 1 cut off 2023 will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process.  Check out the SSC CGL expected cut off 2023 to get an idea of how much candidates need to score to excel in the exam. 

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2023
Category Cut off
UR 125 to 130
OBC 120 to 125
EWS 108 to 112
SC 93 to 100
ST 80 to 88
OH 75 to 80
ESM 45 to 50
HH 45 to 47
VH 45 to 48
PWD Others 44 to 48

Details Mentioned on SSC CGL 2023 Result

The first and foremost thing that every aspirant must do after downloading SSC CGL 2023 Result is to check the details mentioned on it. Listed below are a few things that you must check after downloading CGL result PDF.

  1. Name
  2. Examination Name
  3. Post Name
  4. Roll Number
  5. Category

What Next After SSC CGL Result?

According to the revised SSC CGL Selection Process, SSC CGL consists of two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Candidates who are declared qualified in the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 will be asked to appear for the Tier 2 exam, scheduled to take place on 25, 26, and 27 October 2023.

Read: Synonyms and Antonyms for SSC

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule

Candidates whose names are listed in the SSC CGL Result PDF should prepare themselves for the Tier 2 exam. Take a look at the complete exam schedule for SSC CGL Tier 2 in the table below.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Body (SSC)

Exam Name

Combined Graduate Level

Exam Type

National

Tier 1 Exam Date

14 to 27 July 2023

SSC CGL Result 2023 Tier 1

2nd week of September 2023 (Tentative)

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023

25, 26 and 27 October 2023

FAQ

What is List 1, 2 and 3 in the SSC CGL Result?

The commission releases SSC CGL Result for each post separately. The SSC CGL Merit List 1 includes shortlisted candidates for Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer Posts, List 2 is for Junior Statistical Officer Posts, and List 3 is for Statistical Investigator Gr. II Posts.

Is SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 out?

No, the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 is not released yet. It is expected to be issued in the 2nd week of September 2023.

How to check SSC CGL Result 2023?

Candidates can check their SSC CGL Result on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in or click on the direct link provided in the article.

When will SSC CGL Result 2023 be declared?

SSC CGL Result 2023 for Tier 1 is likely to be out in the second week of September 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the Staff Selection Commission.
