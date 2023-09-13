SSC CGL Result 2023: Expected Date, Tier 1 Merit List PDF and Tier 2 Exam Schedule

SSC CGL Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce the SSC CGL Result 2023 for Tier 1 exam in the 2nd week of September 2023. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam can check and download their results from the official website at ssc.nic.in. The commission conducted the exam from 14 to 27 July 2023 across the country and approx. 12.3 lakh candidates appeared for it.
The commission will publish the SSC CGL 2023 Result along with the final answer key and category-wise cut-off marks on their official website. Read on to get all the updates on SSC CGL Result 2023 Tier 1 including expected date, download link, cut off marks etc.
SSC CGL Result 2023
The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam is a national-level competitive exam to recruit graduates for various Group 'B' and 'C' posts in the Central Government departments. It is a highly competitive and prestigious examination, with lakhs of candidates vying for it. This year, a total of 12.3 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, competing for approximately 7500 vacancies (tentative). All of them are now eagerly awaiting the declaration of the SSC CGL Result. If you are one of them, bookmark this page to get all the latest updates on SSC CGL Result here.
SSC CGL Result 2023 Tier 1 Expected Date
The Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce the SSC CGL Result soon. According to the most recent updates, it is expected to be released in the 2nd week of September 2023. However, SSC is yet to announce the official SSC CGL 2023 Result date.
As per the previous years’ trends, the commission typically releases the SSC CGL Result approximately 45-50 days after the provisional answer key is published. The tentative answer key was released on 1st August.
|
SSC CGL Result 2023 Date
|
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 2023
|
14 to 27 July 2023
|
SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023
|
1 August 2023
|
SSC CGL Result 2023 Release Date (Expected)
|
2nd week of September 2023
|
Tier 2 Exam Date
|
25, 26, 27 October 2023
|
Tier 2 Result
|
To be notified
SSC CGL Result 2023 Download Link
The exam conducting authority declares SSC CGL Result in the PDF format containing the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates. The direct SSC CGL 2023 Result and Merit List PDF download link will be provided below as soon as it becomes available on the official website. So, stay tuned!
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Link (To be activated)
How to Download SSC CGL Result 2023
Here’s a step-by-step procedure to check the SSC CGL Result.
- Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in or click on the direct link provided above
- Click the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Download Link on the homepage
- After that, enter your login credentials
- Your SSC CGL Result PDF will be displayed on the screen
- Download it as you might need it during the document verification round
SSC CGL Merit List
The officials release the SSC CGL Merit List after the successful completion of each stage of the exam. It is released separately for each post. The direct link to download the SSC CGL Merit List 2023 for AAO/JSO/ASO/Statistical Investigator will be shared in the table below.
|
SSC CGL Merit List 2023
|
Post
|
SSC CGL Merit List PDF
|
List 1 for Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer Posts
|
To be activated
|
List 2 for Junior Statistical Officer Posts
|
To be activated
|
List 3 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II Posts
|
To be activated
Also, read:
SSC CGL Cut Off 2023 Expected
SSC CGL Cut off 2023 will be released along with the Tier 1 result. The cut-off is the minimum mark required to be scored by the aspirants to clear the exam. Those who score equal to or more than SSC CGL Tier 1 cut off 2023 will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. Check out the SSC CGL expected cut off 2023 to get an idea of how much candidates need to score to excel in the exam.
|SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2023
|Category
|Cut off
|UR
|125 to 130
|OBC
|120 to 125
|EWS
|108 to 112
|SC
|93 to 100
|ST
|80 to 88
|OH
|75 to 80
|ESM
|45 to 50
|HH
|45 to 47
|VH
|45 to 48
|PWD Others
|44 to 48
Details Mentioned on SSC CGL 2023 Result
The first and foremost thing that every aspirant must do after downloading SSC CGL 2023 Result is to check the details mentioned on it. Listed below are a few things that you must check after downloading CGL result PDF.
- Name
- Examination Name
- Post Name
- Roll Number
- Category
What Next After SSC CGL Result?
According to the revised SSC CGL Selection Process, SSC CGL consists of two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Candidates who are declared qualified in the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 will be asked to appear for the Tier 2 exam, scheduled to take place on 25, 26, and 27 October 2023.
Read: Synonyms and Antonyms for SSC
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Schedule
Candidates whose names are listed in the SSC CGL Result PDF should prepare themselves for the Tier 2 exam. Take a look at the complete exam schedule for SSC CGL Tier 2 in the table below.
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Body (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Graduate Level
|
Exam Type
|
National
|
Tier 1 Exam Date
|
14 to 27 July 2023
|
SSC CGL Result 2023 Tier 1
|
2nd week of September 2023 (Tentative)
|
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date 2023
|
25, 26 and 27 October 2023