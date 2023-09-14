SSC MTS Answer Key 2023: Expected Release Date, Tier 1 Response Sheet PDF Link Soon

SSC MTS Answer Key is expected to be released in the third week of September 2023. It will be released in the PDF format and candidates can raise objections/challenges if they find any answer unsatisfactory. Know the exact SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 date and find the direct link to download CBT response sheet here.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 is likely to be released in the 3rd week of September 2023. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC MTS 2023 exam from 01 to 14 September. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the response sheet from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. Going through the SSC MTS Answer Key will enable them to know the correct answers to questions, helping them in the calculation of their probable score. Those who score more than or equal to the minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

In this article, we have mentioned everything about the SSC MTS Tier 1 Answer Key, including release date, download link and steps to challenge the response sheet.

When Will SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 Release?

The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 for Paper 1 in the 3rd week of September 2023. It is issued to help candidates analyze where they went wrong with their responses and what the correct answer to each question should be. Furthermore, it gives them a brief idea about their probable score on the exam.

The exam conducting authority releases two types of response sheets: Provisional and Final answer key. The provisional answer key contains the correct responses to the questions asked and the candidates are facilitated to challenge the tentative response sheet if they find any answer unsatisfactory. After receiving all the objections, the officials scrutinize them and release the final answer key on SSC website.

SSC MTS Tier 1 Answer Key 2023

Lakhs of candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS exam, held from 01 to 14 September, are eagerly awaiting the answer key and question paper of the SSC Multitasking Staff and Havaldar Paper 1 Examination 2023. The commission releases the provisional SSC MTS answer key in PDF format. It is expected to be rolled out in the third week of September 2023.

What is the Expected Release Date of MTS Answer Key?

It is expected to be released in the third week of September 2023. You can bookmark this page to get all the latest updates on SSC MTS 2023 Answer Key.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 - Important Dates Events Dates CBT exam date 1 to 14 September 2023 SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 Date 3rd week of September 2023 Raise objection dates To be notified SSC MTS Result 2023 October 2023 (Tentative) SSC MTS Final Answer Key 2023 October 2023 (Tentative)

Direct Link to SSC MTS Answer Key 2023

The commission is expected to upload the SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 at ssc.nic.in in the third week of September 2023. The SSC MTS Paper 1 commenced on 01 September and will continue till 14 September 2023. All the candidates who took the SSC MTS exam can check their SSC MTS Answer Key from the direct link mentioned below. We will activate the link as soon as it is made available. Stay tuned!

SSC MTS Response Sheet 2023 Download Link (To be activated)

How to Download SSC MTS Havaldar Response Sheet?

Aspirants can check their SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 from the above link or from the official website by following the below steps:

Visit the official website of SSC

On the homepage, go to the ‘Ánswer Key’ tab and click on the link that reads, 'SSC MTS Answer Key for Paper 1’

Enter your login credentials and the SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 for Tier 1 will be displayed in the PDF format

Download it and check your answers.

How to Calculate Marks With SSC MTS Answer Key

Candidates can calculate their marks using the SSC MTS marking scheme for the Tier 1 exam. Check out the table below to know the marking scheme for the SSC Multitasking Staff and Havaldar exam.

How to Raise Objections to MTS Tier 1 Key?

Aspirants can challenge the SSC MTS provisional answer key if they find any answer marked by the commission unsatisfactory. They will have to pay Rs 100 per challenge and submit the applicable proof or documents against that particular answer.

Steps to Challenge SSC MTS Response Sheet 2023

Visit the official website of SSC

Click on the link that displays "Challenge SSC MTS 2023 answer key"

Select the question number and correct the answer. Submit the documentary evidence

Pay the challenge fees and submit the form.

