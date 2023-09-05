SSC CGL Result 2023 Tier 1 to be Out Soon on ssc.nic.in, Download Merit List PDF & Scorecard Here

SSC CGL Result for Tier 1 exam will be released in the first week of September 2023 on the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the tier 1 exam can check their SSC CGL Result 2023 and download SSC CGL Merit List 2023 PDF via the direct provided below.

SSC CGL Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2023 on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The result is expected to be released in the first week of September 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam, held from 14 to 27 July 2023, can check their SSC CGL result and scorecards on the official website.

The commission issued the provisional answer key last month and aspirants had access to raise objections against the provisional key till 5 PM on 4 August by paying a fee of ₹100 per question/answer challenged. Now, the commission is all set to declare SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 anytime soon with the names/roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for filling 7500 vacancies. Read the entire article to get all the information on SSC CGL Result 2023 PDF.

SSC CGL Result 2023

SSC CGL is one of the highly competitive and coveted exams in India. Conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, this exam serves as a gateway to prestigious government jobs. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for it and this year was no exception. Around 12 lakh candidates appeared for SSC CGL 2023 and competed for 7500 vacancies (tentative). They are now anxiously awaiting for the SSC CGL Result 2023 to know their qualifying status.

The commission is expected to release the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result in the month of September 2023. It will be released in the PDF format containing the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the Tier 2 Exam. Those who have appeared for the exam can download their SSC CGL Tier 1 Merit List when it is released officially.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023

SSC CGL exam is held in two stages - Tier 1 and Tier 2. The commission has already conducted the Tier 1 from 14 to 27 July, while Tier 2 is scheduled to take place from 25 to 27 October 2023. Based on the aggregate performance in both stages, candidates will be recruited for Group B and C positions. If you have appeared for the Tier 1 exam, you must bookmark this page as the commission is expected to release the SSC CGL Result 2023 soon, and here, we mentioned all the details pertaining to it.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Date

Usually, the commission announces the SSC CGL Result after the release of the provisional answer key. So, candidates can expect the SSC CGL 2023 Result to be out soon. Tabulated below are the tentative SSC CGL Result Release Date.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission Exam Name SSC CGL SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 2023 14 to 27 July 2023 SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 1 August 2023 SSC CGL Result 2023 Release Date 1st week of September 2023 Tier 2 Exam Date 25, 26, 27 October 2023 Tier 2 Result To be notified Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Result 2023 Link

The SSC CGL Result 2023 for Tier 1 will be declared in the month of September 2023. The commission will activate the SSC CGL Result download link on its official website. We will share the direct link to download SSC CGL Result 2023 here once it is made available on SSC’s official website.

SSC CGL Result 2023 Download Link (To be activated)

How to Download SSC CGL Result

Downloading the SSC CGL Result PDF might be tricky for some candidates. Therefore, here, we have mentioned a step-by-step process to check SSC CGL Tier 1 Result PDF.

Steps to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result PDF

Visit the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in or click on the direct link shared above. Go to the ‘Result’ tab and click on the link that displays, ‘SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023 Link’. A PDF file containing the names and roll numbers of selected candidates will open. Search your name and roll number. If your name is mentioned in the list, you have cleared the SSC CGL exam and are qualified to appear in the Tier 2 exam.

SSC CGL Merit List

Along with the Tier 1 result, the commission will also roll out the SSC CGL Merit List 2023. It will be released in the PDF format mentioning the roll number of the candidates who are eligible to appear for Tier 2 examination. The commission releases SSC CGL Tier 1 merit list for each post separately. The direct link to download SSC CGL Merit List 2023 for AAO/ JSO/ ASO/ Statistical Investigator will be shared here.

Post-wise SSC CGL Merit List 2023 Posts Name SSC CGL Tier 1 Result PDF List 1 for Assistant Audit Officer & Assistant Accounts Officer Posts To be released List 2 for Junior Statistical Officer Posts To be released List 3 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II Posts To be released

SSC CGL Result 2023 Statistics

There’s no denying the fact that SSC CGL is one of the most popular and coveted examinations in India. This year, a total of 24.7 lakh candidates applied for the exam, of which 12,36,202 (49.97%) appeared and 12,37,828 (50.03%) were absent in the exam.

SSC CGL Result Statistics Parameters Number of Candidates Total Candidates Applied 24,74,030 Candidates Appeared 12,36,202 (49.97%) Candidates Absent 12,37,828 (50.03%) Candidates Qualified To be notified

Details Mentioned on SSC CGL Result 2023

SSC CGL Result PDF comprises personal information of the candidates such as their name, total marks, photograph, roll number etc. Aspirants must check all the details printed on the SSC CGL Result to ensure there are no mistakes in it.

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number/ Registration number

Conducting body

Total Marks

Category

Date of Declaration

SSC CGL 2023 Marks Normalization

Aspirants must note that the actual marks might be increased or decreased by the commission after applying the normalization. The normalization formula for SSC CGL Marks is:

SSC CGL Result 2023 Tier 1 Expected Cut Off

The commission announces category-wise SSC CGL cut off 2023 along with the result declaration, but candidates can estimate the cut off marks by analyzing the previous year cut off marks. As per the analysis of SSC CGL Previous Year Cut off, we have tabulated the SSC CGL Tier 1 Expected Cut Off for all categories.