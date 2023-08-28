UPPSC Staff Nurse Eligibility 2023: Educational Qualification, Age Limit

UPPSC Staff Nurse Eligibility Criteria 2023 includes three parameters- Nationality, Age Limit, and Educational Qualification. Candidates, aged between 21 to 40 years, must have done their graduation in Nursing or possess a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery to be eligible for Staff Nurse position.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Eligibility 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for the UPPSC Staff Nurse exam. Candidates must note that the registration procedure for recruitment has already begun and will conclude on September 21, 2023, post which no applications will be accepted. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2240 Staff Nurses (Group- B) posts under the Medical Education and Training Department and Medical and Health Services Department will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of UPPSC. However, candidates must check out the UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 eligibility below before filling out the application form.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Eligibility 2023

UPPSC Nurse Eligibility Criteria consists of 3 parameters: age limit, education qualifications, and Nationality. It is imperative that the candidates who are interested in taking the exam fulfill the conditions listed under UPPSC Nurse Eligibility, or else their candidature will be canceled by the exam conducting authorities. Scroll through the article to know the UPPSC Nurse age limit and qualification.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Eligibility 2023: Overview

Here's an overview table summarizing the eligibility criteria for the UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 exam.

Category Details Exam UPPSC Staff Nurse Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Post Name Staff Nurse Vacancies 2240 Age Limit 21 to 40 years Qualifications Diploma or B.Sc in Nursing Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Staff Nurse Age Limit

UPPSC Staff Nurse age limit 2023 defines the age range for candidates to apply for the exam. As per the official notification, candidates who are born not earlier than July 01, 1983 and not later than July 01, 2023 are eligible to apply for the exam. Check out the details related to the UPPSC Nurse age limit below.

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years as of July 01, 2023 to fulfill the age limit criterion.

The maximum UPPSC Nurse age limit is 40 years. However, age relaxation is given to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Age Relaxation

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission provides relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved categories. Here are the key details pertaining to UPPSC Staff Nurse age relaxation.

Category UPPSC Nurse Age Relaxation OBC, SC, ST 5 years Ex-army, Short Service Commissioned Officers, and Emergency Commissioned Officers( for Group B posts) 5 years Physically Handicapped 15 years

UPPSC Staff Nurse Qualifications

It is another important parameter that candidates need to meet to fulfill the UPPSC Staff Nurse Eligibility Criteria. To appear in the exam, the aspirants should have completed their graduation in Nursing registrable with the U.P. Midwives Council and Nurses and , or have a Psychiatry diploma that is registrable with the U.P. Midwives Council and Nurses, or possess a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery. In addition to it, they must satisfy the following parameters:

Cleared High School Examination with Science

Must have a registration certificate from U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council as Nurse and Psychiatry or Possess a registration certificate as Nurse and Midwives From the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council.

UPPSC Nurse Eligibility 2023: Number of Attempts

There is no such limit to the number of attempts for the UPPSC Staff Nurse exam. Candidates can appear for the exam as many times as they want till they fall within the age bracket prescribed by the commission.