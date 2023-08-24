UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 Application Form: Direct Link to Apply Online For 2240 Vacancies

UPPSC Staff Nurse Apply Online 2023 has begun from August 21 onwards on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can fill out their application forms till September 21, 2023. Get the direct link to fill UPPSC Staff Nurse Application Form 2023 here.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Apply Online 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) activated the UPPSC Staff Nurse application form link on its website. The online registration window will remain open till September 21, 2023. The application procedure encompasses several steps such as online registration, uploading of the scanned documents, and fee payment. Interested and eligible candidates must go through the article to know the steps and documents that are necessary to complete the application form. Also, find the direct UPPSC Staff Nurse apply online link here.

The process of UPPSC Staff Nurse apply online began on August 21, 2023 at the official website of UPPSC for the candidates who satisfy the eligibility criteria required for Staff Nurse position. The direct link to fill the application form is provided in the article for your convenience. Candidates can submit their application form till September 21. Post it, no forms will be accepted under any circumstances.

Candidates who aspire to become Staff Nurse must be conversant with the apply online details. They must ensure to fill in correct and authentic information to avoid cancellation of the candidature. Here, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the UPPSC Staff Nurse apply online process.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Application Form 2023: Date

Applicants must be aware of the UPPSC Staff Nurse apply online dates to avoid missing out any deadline. Check the important dates of UPPSC nurse application form in the table below.

Events UPPSC Staff Nurse Important Dates Notification Release Date August 21, 2023 UPPSC Staff Nurse Apply Online 2023 Begin Date August 21, 2023 Last Date to Apply Online for UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023 September 21, 2023 Last date to pay UPPSC Staff Nurse Application Fee September 21, 2023 Exam Date To be notified

UPPSC Nurse Apply Online Link

The exam conducting authority has activated the UPPSC Nurse Apply Online Link on its website and it will remain active till September 21, 2023. According to the official notification, the registration window was opened on August 21.

Steps to Apply Online for UPPSC Staff Nurse 2023

Eligible candidates can submit their application form by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in or click on the direct link shared above.

Step 2: Enter your general details and provide your contact details to register yourself.

Step 3: Login using the Registration Number and Password sent on your registered mobile number and Email ID.

Step 4: Fill out the UPPSC Staff Nurse Application Form.

Step 5: Upload the required scanned documents.

Step 6: Review UPPSC Nurse online form before submitting it.

Step 7: Pay the required application fee.

Step 8: You will receive the confirmation email or message on your registered email. Download your UPPSC Staff Nurse application form for future reference.

UPPSC Nurse Application Fee

In order to submit your application form successfully, aspirants will be asked to pay nominal fees. Check out the UPPSC Staff Nurse application fee in the table below.

Category Exam Fee Online Processing Fee Total UPPSC Staff Nurse Application Fee Gen/OBC/EWS 100 25 125 SC/ST/ESM 40 25 65 PWD 0 25 25 Ex-Serviceman 40 25 65

UPPSC Staff Nurse Apply Online 2023: Documents Required

Candidates must keep the following documents handy while filling out the UPPSC Staff Nurse application form. Without these documents, you won’t be able to submit your application form.