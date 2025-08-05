APSC ADO Admit Card Released at apsc.nic.in, Download 10th August Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Assam PSC ADO Admit Card 2025: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) on August 05, 2025. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) on August 10 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon, and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of APSC-https://apscrecruitment.in.
Assam PSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates are required to download their admit card on their own through the official website of APSC. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|Assam PSC ADO Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
Assam PSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Overview
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 195 ADO posts are to be filled across the state. You can check the details of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
|
Posts name
|
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).
|
Vacancies
|
195
|
Exam Date
|
August 10, 2025
|
Official Website
|
-https://apscrecruitment.in.
How to Download Assam PSC ADO Admit Card 2025?
- Visit the official website.i.e.apsc.nic.in.
- Click on APSC ADO Exam 2025 Admit Card flashing on the home page.
- Enter Your Roll Number and Click on the submit button.
- The APSC ADO Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
- Candidates can download APSC ADO Exam 2025 Admit Card and take a printout of the same for future reference.
Details Mentioned on Assam PSC ADO Admit Card 2025
Candidates who have to appear in the Assam PSC ADO Admit Card 2025are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
