APSC ADO Admit Card Released at apsc.nic.in, Download 10th August Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Assam PSC ADO Admit Card 2025: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) on August 05, 2025. The Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) on August 10 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon, and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of APSC-https://apscrecruitment.in.

Assam PSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates are required to download their admit card on their own through the official website of APSC. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

Assam PSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Assam PSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Overview