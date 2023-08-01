UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023: Apply Online for 2540 Vacancy on uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: UPPSC released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Staff Nurse. Through this recruitment, 2540 posts will be recruited. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website. The application process will begin in August and will continue till September. Other information including UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment Application Process, Exam Fee, Qualification can be seen here.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is soon going to release the notification for the post of Staff Nurse (Male/Female). The UPPSC Staff Nurse recruitment notification is expected in the second week of August 2023.

The commission will fill 2240 vacancies for Staff Nurse (Sister Grade-II) and 300 vacancies for Staff Nurse Ayurveda in the Government of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Candidates preparing for staff nurse recruitment exam can apply for these posts. The application process will begin in August and will continue till September 2023.

Candidates have to submit the online application form for UP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 on the official website uppsc.up.gov.in. You can check all the information related to UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 here.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will soon released UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 on its official website. Interested applicants who want to apply for this recruitment can download the notice PDF from the direct download link given below.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023 Highlights

Recruitment Organization Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Post Name Staff Nurse Staff Nurse (Ayurveda) Ad Number UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023 Vacant posts 2540 Pay/Pay Scale 9300- 34800 (Grade Pay 4600/-) Job Location Uttar Pradesh (UP) Date of application August 2023 Last Date to Apply September 2023 How to apply Online clas UP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying online for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023, read the official notification thoroughly and make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023. Candidates can check all the eligibility criteria for UPPSC Recruitment 2023 here:

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for staff nurse and staff nurse Ayurveda post should have GNM/B.Sc Nursing/M.Sc Nursing from a recognized institute and should have UP Nursing Council certificate.

Age Limit: Candidates age should be between 2023-21 years as on 40.<>.<> for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment <>.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023 Selection Process

For UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023, candidates have to pass the following steps:

Written Test

Document Verification

Medical tests

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 can be seen in the table below:

class UPPSC Exam Application Fee General, OBC, EWS Rs. 125 SC, ST, ESM Rs. 65 Public Works Department Rs. 25 Type of payment Online

How to apply for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply online for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 by following the steps given below.