Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship 2025: Apply Online, Eligibility, Documents and Selection Process

Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025: The Vidyadhan Scholarship is offered by Sarojini Damodaran Foundation. It supports meritorious students from economically disadvantaged families. Class 10 pass-outs from Maharashtra aiming for Plus 1 (or Plus 2) can apply for ₹10,000/year scholarship. The selection process involves a rigorous screening, online test, and/or interview. This article covers application steps, eligibility, required documents, and selection process.

How to Apply for Maharashtra Plus 1 Program 2025

Students who wish to apply for the Vidyadhan Maharashtra Scholarship can visit the official website- vidyadhan.org and follow the step-by-step process given below.

Visit the official website: vidyadhan.org.

Register (new user) or login.

Select "Maharashtra 11th std Programme 2025".

Read program details, then click “Apply Now”.

Complete the registration with personal, academic, and income info.

Activate account via emailed link.

Log in, fill out the application, upload documents, and submit.

Application is only considered complete after uploading required documents and photos.

Apply Link for Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship 2025

Directly apply for the Maharashtra Plus 1 program by visiting the scholarship section on the official portal and selecting the Maharashtra option. The direct link is given below: