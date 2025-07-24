Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship 2025: Apply Online, Eligibility, Documents and Selection Process

Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025: The Vidyadhan scholarship provides financial assistance to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their studies after Class 10th. Check all the details about the Vidyadhan Maharashtra Scholarship on this page.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 24, 2025, 12:32 IST
Vidyadhan Plus 1 Scholarship, Maharshtra
Vidyadhan Plus 1 Scholarship, Maharshtra

Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025: The Vidyadhan Scholarship is offered by Sarojini Damodaran Foundation. It supports meritorious students from economically disadvantaged families. Class 10 pass-outs from Maharashtra aiming for Plus 1 (or Plus 2) can apply for ₹10,000/year scholarship. The selection process involves a rigorous screening, online test, and/or interview. This article covers application steps, eligibility, required documents, and selection process.

Maharashtra Plus 1 Program 2025: Highlights

Particulars

Details

Scholarship Name

Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship Program

Offered By

Sarojini Damodaran Foundation

Scholarship Amount

₹10,000/year

Last Date to Apply

30 July 2025

Screening Test

10 August 2025

Interview/Test Dates

25 August-27 September 2025

How to Apply for Maharashtra Plus 1 Program 2025

Students who wish to apply for the Vidyadhan Maharashtra Scholarship can visit the official website- vidyadhan.org and follow the step-by-step process given below.

  • Visit the official website: vidyadhan.org.

  • Register (new user) or login.

  • Select "Maharashtra 11th std Programme 2025".

  • Read program details, then click “Apply Now”.

  • Complete the registration with personal, academic, and income info.

  • Activate account via emailed link.

  • Log in, fill out the application, upload documents, and submit.

  • Application is only considered complete after uploading required documents and photos.

Apply Link for Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship 2025

Directly apply for the Maharashtra Plus 1 program by visiting the scholarship section on the official portal and selecting the Maharashtra option. The direct link is given below:

Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship

Apply Here

Eligibility Criteria for Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship

Students who are planning to apply for the Vidyadhan scholarship must meet certain eligibility criteria. They should be permanent residents of Maharashtra. They must have passed class 10th with at least 85% marks. Check all the details in the table below.

Criteria

Details

Residency

Must be a permanent resident of Maharashtra

Educational Qualification

Class 10/SSLC pass in 2025 from recognised Maharashtra school

Academic Score

Minimum 85% in Class 10 or CGPA ≥ 8.9 (CBSE); for CWD students: 75%/7.5 CGPA

Annual Family Income

Less than ₹2,00,000 from all sources

Documents Required to Fill the Application Form

Students are required to keep some documents handy before applying for the Vidyadhan scholarship for Plus 1 students of Maharashtra. Keep the following documents ready.

  • Recent passport-size photograph

  • Scanned copy of Class 10 mark‑sheet (provisional/online OK)

  • Scanned income certificate issued by the competent authority (ration card not accepted).

Also Check:

Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025

Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025

Selection Process for Vidyadhan Maharashtra Scholarship 2025

The selection process for availing the scholarship involves a screening test followed by an interview.

  • Initial Screening based on academic records, income details, and application completeness.

  • Shortlisted students invited for an online test and/or interview.

  • Final merit list prepared using Class 10 scores, income bracket, and performance in test/interview.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News