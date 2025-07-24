Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship 2025: Apply Online, Eligibility, Documents and Selection Process

Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025: The Vidyadhan Scholarship is offered by Sarojini Damodaran Foundation. It supports meritorious students from economically disadvantaged families. Class 10 pass-outs from Maharashtra aiming for Plus 1 (or Plus 2) can apply for ₹10,000/year scholarship. The selection process involves a rigorous screening, online test, and/or interview. This article covers application steps, eligibility, required documents, and selection process.
Maharashtra Plus 1 Program 2025: Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Scholarship Name
|
Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship Program
|
Offered By
|
Sarojini Damodaran Foundation
|
Scholarship Amount
|
₹10,000/year
|
Last Date to Apply
|
30 July 2025
|
Screening Test
|
10 August 2025
|
Interview/Test Dates
|
25 August-27 September 2025
How to Apply for Maharashtra Plus 1 Program 2025
Students who wish to apply for the Vidyadhan Maharashtra Scholarship can visit the official website- vidyadhan.org and follow the step-by-step process given below.
-
Visit the official website: vidyadhan.org.
-
Register (new user) or login.
-
Select "Maharashtra 11th std Programme 2025".
-
Read program details, then click “Apply Now”.
-
Complete the registration with personal, academic, and income info.
-
Activate account via emailed link.
-
Log in, fill out the application, upload documents, and submit.
-
Application is only considered complete after uploading required documents and photos.
Apply Link for Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship 2025
Directly apply for the Maharashtra Plus 1 program by visiting the scholarship section on the official portal and selecting the Maharashtra option. The direct link is given below:
|
Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship
Eligibility Criteria for Vidyadhan Maharashtra Plus 1 Scholarship
Students who are planning to apply for the Vidyadhan scholarship must meet certain eligibility criteria. They should be permanent residents of Maharashtra. They must have passed class 10th with at least 85% marks. Check all the details in the table below.
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Residency
|
Must be a permanent resident of Maharashtra
|
Educational Qualification
|
Class 10/SSLC pass in 2025 from recognised Maharashtra school
|
Academic Score
|
Minimum 85% in Class 10 or CGPA ≥ 8.9 (CBSE); for CWD students: 75%/7.5 CGPA
|
Annual Family Income
|
Less than ₹2,00,000 from all sources
Documents Required to Fill the Application Form
Students are required to keep some documents handy before applying for the Vidyadhan scholarship for Plus 1 students of Maharashtra. Keep the following documents ready.
-
Recent passport-size photograph
-
Scanned copy of Class 10 mark‑sheet (provisional/online OK)
-
Scanned income certificate issued by the competent authority (ration card not accepted).
Selection Process for Vidyadhan Maharashtra Scholarship 2025
The selection process for availing the scholarship involves a screening test followed by an interview.
-
Initial Screening based on academic records, income details, and application completeness.
-
Shortlisted students invited for an online test and/or interview.
-
Final merit list prepared using Class 10 scores, income bracket, and performance in test/interview.
