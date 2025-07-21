Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025: Apply Online, Eligibility, Documents and Selection Process

Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025: The Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025, by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation, supports economically disadvantaged students who have completed Class 10 (Madhyamik). Through merit-based selection involving tests and interviews, shortlisted students receive ₹10,000 annually for two years (Class 11 & 12). This article covers application steps, eligibility, required documents, and selection procedures.
Highlights of the Vidyadhan Scholarship Program
Particulars
Details
Scholarship Name
Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025
Offered By
Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (Vidyadhan)
Scholarship Amount
₹10,000 per year
Application Deadline
25 July 2025
Screening Test
3 August 2025
Interview/Test Dates
18 August to 5 September 2025 (Tentative)
How to Apply for Vidyadhan West Bengal Program 2025
Students who wish to apply for the Vidyadhan higher secondary program can follow the simple steps given below.
Visit the official portal: vidyadhan.org.
Click on “Apply Now” under West Bengal Higher Secondary Program.
Register as a new user (name, email, password); verify your email.
Log in with credentials.
Navigate to Application, select the West Bengal program, and begin your application.
Complete the form, upload required documents, and submit before the deadline.
Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Program Apply Online Link
Students can either follow the steps given in the above section by visiting the official portal or they can directly access the link below to apply.
Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program
Who is Eligible to Apply for the Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program for West Bengal
Students who wish to apply for the Vidyadhan scholarship program must meet certain eligibility criteria. Check the table below for the details.
Criteria
Details
Residency
Permanent resident of West Bengal
Education
Passed Class 10/Madhyamik in 2025 with ≥ 80% or 8 CGPA
Family Income
Annual family income less than ₹2,00,000
Disability Relaxation
≥ 65% marks for students with disabilities
Documents Required to Apply for the Vidyadhan Scholarship
Applicants must upload the following scanned documents:
Passport-size photograph
Class 10 marksheet (provisional/online copy accepted if original unavailable)
Valid income certificate (competent authority; ration card not accepted)
Aadhar card or other ID proof
Domicile certificate (if applicable)
Selection Process
The selection process for the scholarship award includes merit based selection of the applications. The selected may have to appear for the screening test or an interview.
Shortlisting based on academic performance and application information.
Eligible candidates receive invites for an online screening test (Aptitude/general knowledge).
Shortlisted from test are called for an interview.
Final selection announced post-interview; scholarship awarded after verification.
