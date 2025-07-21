Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025: Apply Online, Eligibility, Documents and Selection Process

Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025: The Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025, by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation, supports economically disadvantaged students who have completed Class 10 (Madhyamik). Through merit-based selection involving tests and interviews, shortlisted students receive ₹10,000 annually for two years (Class 11 & 12). This article covers application steps, eligibility, required documents, and selection procedures.

How to Apply for Vidyadhan West Bengal Program 2025

Students who wish to apply for the Vidyadhan higher secondary program can follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official portal: vidyadhan.org.

Click on “Apply Now” under West Bengal Higher Secondary Program.

Register as a new user (name, email, password); verify your email.

Log in with credentials.

Navigate to Application, select the West Bengal program, and begin your application.

Complete the form, upload required documents, and submit before the deadline.

Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Program Apply Online Link

Students can either follow the steps given in the above section by visiting the official portal or they can directly access the link below to apply.