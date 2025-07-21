Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025: Apply Online, Eligibility, Documents and Selection Process

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025: If you have passed Class 10 from West Bengal with ≥ 80% marks and have a family income of less than ₹2 lakh/year, then Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship offers ₹10,000/year support for your Class 11 and 12 studies. Start applying at vidyadhan.org before the 25 July 2025 deadline!

Jul 22, 2025
Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025: The Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025, by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation, supports economically disadvantaged students who have completed Class 10 (Madhyamik). Through merit-based selection involving tests and interviews, shortlisted students receive ₹10,000 annually for two years (Class 11 & 12). This article covers application steps, eligibility, required documents, and selection procedures.

Highlights of the Vidyadhan Scholarship Program

Particulars

Details

Scholarship Name

Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program, West Bengal 2025

Offered By

Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (Vidyadhan)

Scholarship Amount

₹10,000 per year

Application Deadline

25 July 2025

Screening Test

3 August 2025

Interview/Test Dates

18 August to 5 September 2025 (Tentative)

How to Apply for Vidyadhan West Bengal Program 2025

Students who wish to apply for the Vidyadhan higher secondary program can follow the simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official portal: vidyadhan.org.

  • Click on “Apply Now” under West Bengal Higher Secondary Program.

  • Register as a new user (name, email, password); verify your email.

  • Log in with credentials.

  • Navigate to Application, select the West Bengal program, and begin your application.

  • Complete the form, upload required documents, and submit before the deadline.

Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Program Apply Online Link

Students can either follow the steps given in the above section by visiting the official portal or they can directly access the link below to apply.

Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program

Apply Here

Who is Eligible to Apply for the Vidyadhan Higher Secondary Scholarship Program for West Bengal

Students who wish to apply for the Vidyadhan scholarship program must meet certain eligibility criteria. Check the table below for the details.

Criteria

Details

Residency

Permanent resident of West Bengal

Education

Passed Class 10/Madhyamik in 2025 with ≥ 80% or 8 CGPA

Family Income

Annual family income less than ₹2,00,000 

Disability Relaxation

≥ 65% marks for students with disabilities

Documents Required to Apply for the Vidyadhan Scholarship

Applicants must upload the following scanned documents:

  • Passport-size photograph

  • Class 10 marksheet (provisional/online copy accepted if original unavailable)

  • Valid income certificate (competent authority; ration card not accepted)

  • Aadhar card or other ID proof

  • Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Selection Process

The selection process for the scholarship award includes merit based selection of the applications. The selected may have to appear for the screening test or an interview.

  • Shortlisting based on academic performance and application information.

  • Eligible candidates receive invites for an online screening test (Aptitude/general knowledge).

  • Shortlisted from test are called for an interview.

  • Final selection announced post-interview; scholarship awarded after verification.

FAQs

  • Who is eligible to apply for the Vidyadhan Scholarship?
    +
    Students who have passed Class 10 and are from economically backward families, are eligible for the Vidyadhan Scholarship.
  • Who is offering the Vidyadhan Scholarship for Higher Secondary Students?
    +
    Sarojini Damodaran Foundation is offering the Vidyadhan scholarship.

