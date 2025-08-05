TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to begin the final phase of TS EAMCET 2025 counseling today, August 5. Participation requires online registration on the official website, tgeapcetd.nic.in. Those who successfully reserve a time slot after registering will have their certificates validated on August 6, 2025.
Web choices will be available for exercise on August 6 and 7, 2025. The alternatives will be frozen on August 7 and no revisions will be permitted, therefore it is imperative that candidates make their decisions before then. It is expected that the provisional seat allocation outcome will be made public on or around August 10, 2025, while it may be made public one day earlier. This is the last chance for candidates to secure a seat through this counseling process.
How to complete TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration:
Visit the official TS EAMCET counselling website, tgeapcetd.nic.in, to initiate the registration and fee payment process.
Use a credit card, debit card, or internet banking to make the necessary online payment of the processing fee.
Select a convenient time and date to schedule a certificate verification appointment at the Help Line Center (HLC) that is closest to you.
Bring all of your original documentation to the certificate verification at the HLC of your choice on August 6, 2025.
Following verification, a login ID will be sent to the registered mobile number so you can continue to the next step.
Log in to the site and explore your online options for courses and colleges between August 6 and 7.
To complete your selections for the seat allocation procedure, freeze your web options on August 7, 2025.
TS EAMCET 2025: Key Highlights
The key highlights for TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Counselling are summarized in the table below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration, Fee Payment, Slot Booking
|
August 5, 2025
|
Certificate Verification
|
August 6, 2025
|
Web Option Entry
|
August 6 - 7, 2025
|
Web Option Freezing
|
August 7, 2025
|
Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
On or before August 10, 2025
|
Tuition Fee Payment & Self-Reporting
|
August 10 - 12, 2025
|
Reporting to College (for change in branch/college)
|
August 11 - 13, 2025
|
Updating Joining Details by College
|
August 14, 2025
