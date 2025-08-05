RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Begins Today at tgeapcetd.nic.in – Check How to Apply

TS EAMCET 2025 counseling's final phase starts today, August 5. To schedule a time slot for certificate verification on August 6, candidates must register online. You have to enter and freeze web options from August 6–7. We anticipate the provisional seat allocation to occur around August 10.

TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration
TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to begin the final phase of TS EAMCET 2025 counseling today, August 5. Participation requires online registration on the official website, tgeapcetd.nic.in. Those who successfully reserve a time slot after registering will have their certificates validated on August 6, 2025.

Web choices will be available for exercise on August 6 and 7, 2025. The alternatives will be frozen on August 7 and no revisions will be permitted, therefore it is imperative that candidates make their decisions before then. It is expected that the provisional seat allocation outcome will be made public on or around August 10, 2025, while it may be made public one day earlier. This is the last chance for candidates to secure a seat through this counseling process.

How to complete TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration:

  • Visit the official TS EAMCET counselling website, tgeapcetd.nic.in, to initiate the registration and fee payment process.

  • Use a credit card, debit card, or internet banking to make the necessary online payment of the processing fee.

  • Select a convenient time and date to schedule a certificate verification appointment at the Help Line Center (HLC) that is closest to you.

  • Bring all of your original documentation to the certificate verification at the HLC of your choice on August 6, 2025.

  • Following verification, a login ID will be sent to the registered mobile number so you can continue to the next step.

  • Log in to the site and explore your online options for courses and colleges between August 6 and 7.

  • To complete your selections for the seat allocation procedure, freeze your web options on August 7, 2025.

TS EAMCET 2025: Key Highlights

The key highlights for TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Counselling are summarized in the table below:

Event

Date

Registration, Fee Payment, Slot Booking

August 5, 2025

Certificate Verification

August 6, 2025

Web Option Entry

August 6 - 7, 2025

Web Option Freezing

August 7, 2025

Provisional Seat Allotment Result

On or before August 10, 2025

Tuition Fee Payment & Self-Reporting

August 10 - 12, 2025

Reporting to College (for change in branch/college)

August 11 - 13, 2025

Updating Joining Details by College

August 14, 2025

