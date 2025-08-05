TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to begin the final phase of TS EAMCET 2025 counseling today, August 5. Participation requires online registration on the official website, tgeapcetd.nic.in. Those who successfully reserve a time slot after registering will have their certificates validated on August 6, 2025.

Web choices will be available for exercise on August 6 and 7, 2025. The alternatives will be frozen on August 7 and no revisions will be permitted, therefore it is imperative that candidates make their decisions before then. It is expected that the provisional seat allocation outcome will be made public on or around August 10, 2025, while it may be made public one day earlier. This is the last chance for candidates to secure a seat through this counseling process.