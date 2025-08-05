AP EAMCET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Delayed; Revised Date Announce Soon

AP EAMCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has delayed the final phase seat allocations for the AP EAMCET due to a court order. Following the High Court's order, the new date for the allotments which were initially set for August 4, 2025 will be disclosed.

Candidates who submitted their web options by July 31 can use their login credentials to check their allotment status on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, once the results are announced. As a result, the self-reporting and enrollment deadlines for shortlisted candidates at their designated colleges will also be postponed. For more information about the updated schedule, stay tuned.

How to Download The AP EAMCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the AP EAMCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2025: