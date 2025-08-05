AP EAMCET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Delayed; Revised Date Announce Soon

AP EAMCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2025: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has delayed the final phase seat allocations for the AP EAMCET due to a court order. Following the High Court's order, the new date for the allotments which were initially set for August 4, 2025 will be disclosed.
Candidates who submitted their web options by July 31 can use their login credentials to check their allotment status on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, once the results are announced. As a result, the self-reporting and enrollment deadlines for shortlisted candidates at their designated colleges will also be postponed. For more information about the updated schedule, stay tuned.
How to Download The AP EAMCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the AP EAMCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2025:
Visit the official AP EAMCET website, which is eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, for all the updates.
Click on the "AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment Result" link that appears on the webpage.
To continue, enter your login credentials, hall ticket number, and other necessary data.
You will be able to check and verify the seat allocation status on the screen.
A copy of the allocation letter should be saved for future use after downloading it from the portal.
To accept and reserve your assigned seat, finish the online self-reporting process.
Within the allotted time, present the necessary paperwork to the designated college to verify acceptance.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Documents Required
Read the following list of crucial files needed for the verification process:
AP EAMCET 2025 rank card
AP EAMCET 2025 hall pass
Memorandum of markings, or something similar
Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)
Transfer certificate
Study certificate from VI to intermediate
EWS certificate valid for the year 2025-26
Residence certificate for the preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination
Andhra Pradesh residence certificate of father/mother for 10 years
Integrated community certificate, in the case of BC/ST/SC, issued by the competent authority
Income certificate of parents from all sources
Local status certificate (if applicable)
AP EAPCET Phase 2 Allotment 2025: Students object to non-local classification
Students have contested the government's decision, claiming that many of them attended Andhra Pradesh for their first through tenth grade educations and that their parents possess legitimate documentation such as Aadhaar that attest to their permanent presence in the state. They argue that it is unfair to categorize people as non-locals only because they attended classes 11 and 12 somewhere else.
During National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counseling, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has previously addressed a relevant subject. In that instance, the court noted that local status shouldn't be denied to candidates with comparable histories. Candidates for the AP EAPCET have petitioned the court for equal treatment in reference to that decision.
