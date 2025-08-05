Article 370's 6th Anniversary: A Look at the Transformative Impacts and the Historical Timeline

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), August 5 has become a strategically important date in recent years.
Two significant declarations and events that occurred on this date altered the political and cultural course of the nation.
August 5th this year commemorates the fifth anniversary of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Poojan and the sixth anniversary of the repeal of Article 370.
Article 370 Abrogation 6th Anniversary
The repeal of Articles 370 and 35A, which gave Jammu & Kashmir special status, was declared in Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5, 2019.
As a result of the action, which was a longstanding pledge in the BJP manifesto, the state was divided into Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, two Union territories.
BJP supporters nationwide praised this decision, which signaled a significant change in India's federal system.
Impacts of Article 370 Repealment
Jammu & Kashmir has embarked on a bold infrastructure transformation journey since 2019 that goes beyond steel and cement to include fostering human connections, igniting ambitions, and creating the groundwork for a more inclusive future. A long-overdue structural upgrade is taking place in the region, affecting everything from energy to railways, water supplies to smart cities.
Driven by improved peace and order, infrastructure, and policy clarity, the Union Territory has drawn over ₹5,600 crore in investment since 2019, with over ₹66,000 crore in proposals currently under review.
Article 370 Abrogation Timeline
The constitutional relationship of Jammu & Kashmir with India has a long and complex history, marked by significant legal and political developments.
The following timeline outlines the key events that shaped this unique status, culminating in the recent abrogation of Article 370.
1947: Maharaja Hari Singh signs the Instrument of Accession, joining Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) with India.
1950: The Indian Constitution comes into effect. Article 370 is added for J&K.
1952: Delhi Agreement between India and J&K says Parliament can make laws only on certain matters for J&K.
1954: Presidential Order gives special rights to J&K residents and applies parts of the Indian Constitution to the state.
1956: J&K gets its own Constitution.
1962: Supreme Court says the President has full power to change Constitutional rules in J&K.
1968: SC says Article 370 is a permanent part of the Constitution.
2018: President's Rule imposed in J&K due to political instability, extended up to July 3, 2019.
August 5, 2019: Govt moves to remove J&K’s special status under Article 370.
August 6, 2019: J&K is split into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
August 28, 2019: The Constitutionality of the move is challenged in the Supreme Court.
March 2, 2020: SC refuses to send the case to a larger Constitution Bench.
April 25, 2022: SC agrees to hear petitions challenging Article 370 removal after summer vacation.
July 3, 2023: A five-judge Constitution Bench starts hearing the case.
August 29, 2023: Court completes hearing after 16 days of arguments.
December 11, 2023: SC upholds the government's decision to remove Article 370, stating it was a temporary provision.
What other Events occurred on August 5
Beyond the significant events concerning Jammu & Kashmir, August 5th has been a date marked by various important happenings for India
Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan
The 2020 Ayodhya Ram Mandir foundation-laying ceremony was another significant occasion that happened on August 5.
By performing the Bhoomi Poojan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally started the temple's construction after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of its building in 2019.
As a BJP flagship project, the Ram Mandir was officially opened in March 2024.
India’s Olympic Medal in Hockey
PM Modi was quick to take notice of the date on August 5, 2021, when the Indian men's hockey team defeated Germany 5–4 to win an Olympic hockey bronze medal after a long wait of 41 years.
"Three noteworthy events in the nation occurred on that date. It was the year when the foundation stone for the Ayodhya Ram Temple was laid, as well as the second anniversary of the repeal of Article 370. The Indian men's hockey team defeated Germany in the Tokyo Olympics today as well," Modi added.
