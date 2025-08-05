Article 370's 6th Anniversary: A Look at the Transformative Impacts and the Historical Timeline

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), August 5 has become a strategically important date in recent years.

Two significant declarations and events that occurred on this date altered the political and cultural course of the nation.

August 5th this year commemorates the fifth anniversary of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Bhoomi Poojan and the sixth anniversary of the repeal of Article 370.

Article 370 Abrogation 6th Anniversary

The repeal of Articles 370 and 35A, which gave Jammu & Kashmir special status, was declared in Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5, 2019.

As a result of the action, which was a longstanding pledge in the BJP manifesto, the state was divided into Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, two Union territories.

BJP supporters nationwide praised this decision, which signaled a significant change in India's federal system.