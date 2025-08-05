The Café Wall Illusion is a fascinating visual phenomenon where straight, parallel lines between staggered rows of black and white "bricks" appear to be sloped or tilted. In reality, all the horizontal lines are perfectly straight and parallel. This illusion was first observed on the tiled wall of a café in Bristol, UK—hence the name. The illusion is caused by the way our brain interprets contrasting edges and misalignments. The grey mortar lines between the black and white tiles trick the brain into perceiving a tilt due to the alternating pattern and high contrast. It reveals how our visual perception is influenced by context, contrast, and alignment. The test is often used in psychology to study how we process spatial information. Today’s challenging puzzle is to find the word “ADVISE” among the “ADVICE”. So, if you think you're a genius with Hawk-Eye Vision and possess an 131+ IQ level, then find the word “ADVISE” among the “ADVICE” in this cafe wall illusion test in just 7 seconds.

Try This: If You Possess 140+ IQ Level with 20/20 Eyesight, Then Find Out Which Traffic Light Is In A Different Order in This Observational skills puzzle Only 3 out of 100 can use their Super-Vision Eye Skills with 131+ IQ Level to find the Word “ADVISE” Among the “ADVICE” in this Cafe Wall Illusion Test So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a Café Wall Illusion, which is a fascinating visual phenomenon where straight, parallel lines between staggered rows of black and white "bricks" appear to be sloped or tilted. In the above Café Wall Illusion, you can easily find the words “ADVICE”. But in this sequence series of “ADVICE”, there’s a hidden “ADVISE” word, which is an odd word among the “ADVICE” series. The challenge is to find the word “ADVISE” among the “ADVICE” in this cafe wall illusion test. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then only 3 out of 100 can use their Super-Vision Eye Skills with 131+ IQ Level to find the Word “ADVISE” Among the “ADVICE” in this Cafe Wall Illusion Test in 7 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge. So, almost ready! Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds Ready… Get… Set… Go… Yes, observe the image very carefully. Use your sharp IQ skills. Hurry up! Time is ending… 3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up! So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the the word “ADVISE” among the “ADVICE” in this cafe wall illusion test in just 7 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp intellectual IQs with 169+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the word “ADVISE” among the “ADVICE” in this cafe wall illusion test, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Try This: Can You Find the Odd Letter “X” among the “K” Sequence Series in this Brain Teaser to prove you possess Hawk-Eye Vision with 169+ IQ Level Solution for this Cafe Wall Illusion Test: Where is the odd word “ADVISE” hidden in the sequence of the “ADVICE” series? So, are you excited to know where the odd letter “ADVISE” is hidden in the sequence of the “ADVICE” series? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the 7th row from the top and move to the 4th number from the left and now look at the 4th row from the bottom, the first word from the right side. So, there were two “ADVISE” words are hidden in this “ADVICE” sequence series. So, now you all know where the odd letter “ADVISE” is hidden in the sequence of the “ADVICE” series, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.