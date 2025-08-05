A Schengen visa is a short-term travel visa that lets you visit multiple European countries with just one document.

It's valid in 27 countries across the Schengen Area, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and others. Once you enter one Schengen country, you can travel freely to others without border checks.

This visa is mainly used for tourism, business, or family visits. It allows stays of up to 90 days within 180 days. You can apply for single-entry, double-entry, or multiple-entry visas depending on your travel plans.

For Indian travellers, getting a Schengen visa has become easier in some ways but also stricter in others. New rules now offer longer validity for frequent travellers but also demand precise paperwork.

Countries like Switzerland have tightened their document requirements, accepting only what's listed in the official checklist. In this article, we'll break down the latest updates and how they affect Indian tourists.