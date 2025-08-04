Sturgeon Moon 2025: Exact Time and Date to Watch August's Full Moon Rise in U.S. Cities

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
The Sturgeon Moon, also known as the Green Corn Moon or Grain Moon, will be at its brightest on August 9, 2025. However, the best viewing will be on the evening of August 8th during moonrise. This full moon is named after the sturgeon fish caught in North America's Great Lakes during summer. Its brightness will, unfortunately, affect the visibility of the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on August 12-13. If you also want the best viewing experience, read the article below to know the exact timings.

Like any full moon, the Sturgeon Moon of August 2025 will also have cultural significance, an astronomical wow factor, and a viewing factor. This month’s full moon, the second full moon of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, will reach its greatest brightness on Saturday, August 9, at 3:56 a.m. EDT, but the best time to observe it will be at moonrise during twilight, on Friday, August 8, when it will be rising over the eastern horizon. 

The Sturgeon Moon, which is named after the sturgeon Fish caught in the summer in North America's Great Lakes, is also called the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon. While the Sturgeon Moon will give us a great "how in the cosmos, it will diminish the higher perceived intensity of the expected Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on August 12-13.

What Is the Sturgeon Moon and Why Is It Special?

The Sturgeon Moon is named after the native people of the area, and refers to the time when sturgeon would be caught in great abundance in and around the Great Lakes and various river systems. Furthermore, it is the second full moon of the summer, which will especially appear large and golden when viewed as it emerges.

When Will the Sturgeon Moon Be Full in August 2025?

The moon will officially reach its full phase at 3:56 a.m. EDT on Saturday, August 9, but will appear nearly full to the naked eye on both the evening of Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9. For skywatchers, the best viewing opportunity is during the moonrise at dusk on Friday, August 8.

What’s the Best Time to Watch the Sturgeon Moon in Major U.S. Cities?

Here are some approximate moonrise and sunset timings for major cities:

  • New York: Sunset at 8:04 p.m. EDT, moonrise at 8:03 p.m. EDT (Aug 8)

  • Los Angeles: Sunset at 7:48 p.m. PDT, moonrise at 7:48 p.m. PDT (Aug 8)

  • Chicago: Sunset at 8:03 p.m. CDT, moonrise at 8:01 p.m. CDT (Aug 8)

  • Houston: Sunset at 8:06 p.m. CDT, moonrise at 8:09 p.m. CDT (Aug 8)

  • Seattle: Sunset at 8:32 p.m. PDT, moonrise at 8:30 p.m. PDT (Aug 8)

  • Miami: Sunset at 8:00 p.m. EDT, moonrise at 8:00 p.m. EDT (Aug 8)

To get exact times for your location, consult a moonrise calculator online.

Where’s the Best Place to Watch the Full Moon?

To catch the most breathtaking view, look for a location with a clear view of the eastern horizon, an open field, a hilltop, or an east-facing coastline is ideal. Watching the moon rise just after sunset makes it appear larger and more colorful due to atmospheric effects. You won’t need a telescope, but binoculars or a small scope can enhance your view.

Will the Sturgeon Moon Affect the Perseid Meteor Shower?

Unfortunately, yes. The Perseids, which usually offer one of the best meteor showers of the year, will be compromised in 2025 due to the full moon's brightness. Peak activity on August 12–13 will be significantly dimmed, making faint meteors harder to see.

Is a Total Solar Eclipse Coming Soon?

Yes, although not in the immediate future. The next total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, 2026, with the path cutting through parts of Greenland, Iceland, and Spain. For people in the U.S, the next total eclipse won't happen until August 22, 2044.

Conclusion

Mark your calendars and prepare for a serene skywatching session on Friday, August 8, when the Sturgeon Moon makes its brilliant appearance just after sunset.

    FAQs

      Yes, the brightness of the Sturgeon Moon will diminish the visibility of the Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on August 12-13, 2025, making faint meteors harder to see.
      The Sturgeon Moon is named after the abundance of sturgeon fish caught in North America's Great Lakes during the summer. It's also known as the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
      The best time to observe the Sturgeon Moon is at moonrise during twilight on Friday, August 8, 2025, when it will appear large and golden over the eastern horizon. Binoculars or a small scope can enhance the view.
      The Sturgeon Moon will reach its greatest brightness on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 3:56 a.m. EDT.

