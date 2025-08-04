Sturgeon Moon 2025: Exact Time and Date to Watch August's Full Moon Rise in U.S. Cities

Like any full moon, the Sturgeon Moon of August 2025 will also have cultural significance, an astronomical wow factor, and a viewing factor. This month’s full moon, the second full moon of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, will reach its greatest brightness on Saturday, August 9, at 3:56 a.m. EDT, but the best time to observe it will be at moonrise during twilight, on Friday, August 8, when it will be rising over the eastern horizon. The Sturgeon Moon, which is named after the sturgeon Fish caught in the summer in North America's Great Lakes, is also called the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon. While the Sturgeon Moon will give us a great "how in the cosmos, it will diminish the higher perceived intensity of the expected Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on August 12-13. Check out: Last Chance: Meteor Shower Tonight! US Skywatchers Catch Double Peak of Delta Aquariids & Alpha Capricornids

What Is the Sturgeon Moon and Why Is It Special? The Sturgeon Moon is named after the native people of the area, and refers to the time when sturgeon would be caught in great abundance in and around the Great Lakes and various river systems. Furthermore, it is the second full moon of the summer, which will especially appear large and golden when viewed as it emerges. When Will the Sturgeon Moon Be Full in August 2025? The moon will officially reach its full phase at 3:56 a.m. EDT on Saturday, August 9, but will appear nearly full to the naked eye on both the evening of Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9. For skywatchers, the best viewing opportunity is during the moonrise at dusk on Friday, August 8. What’s the Best Time to Watch the Sturgeon Moon in Major U.S. Cities? Here are some approximate moonrise and sunset timings for major cities:

New York: Sunset at 8:04 p.m. EDT, moonrise at 8:03 p.m. EDT (Aug 8)

Los Angeles: Sunset at 7:48 p.m. PDT, moonrise at 7:48 p.m. PDT (Aug 8)

Chicago: Sunset at 8:03 p.m. CDT, moonrise at 8:01 p.m. CDT (Aug 8)

Houston: Sunset at 8:06 p.m. CDT, moonrise at 8:09 p.m. CDT (Aug 8)

Seattle: Sunset at 8:32 p.m. PDT, moonrise at 8:30 p.m. PDT (Aug 8)

Miami: Sunset at 8:00 p.m. EDT, moonrise at 8:00 p.m. EDT (Aug 8) To get exact times for your location, consult a moonrise calculator online. Where’s the Best Place to Watch the Full Moon? To catch the most breathtaking view, look for a location with a clear view of the eastern horizon, an open field, a hilltop, or an east-facing coastline is ideal. Watching the moon rise just after sunset makes it appear larger and more colorful due to atmospheric effects. You won’t need a telescope, but binoculars or a small scope can enhance your view.