DDA Exam Date 2023 Out For ASO, Patwari, JSO, AAO And Other Posts

DDA Exam Date 2023 out. The Delhi Development Authority has announced the DDA Exam Date for various posts including Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Patwari, JSA, and more. The examination commenced on 19 August and will conclude on 08 October. Read the article to know the exact DDA exam date for each post.

DDA Exam Date 2023 is announced. The Delhi Development Authority will conduct recruitment exams for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts in the month of September 2023. The JSA exam is scheduled to take place from 20 to 24 September, while the DDA Exam Dates for ASO are 25, 26, 29 September and 06, 08 October 2023. The exam for all the other posts was held from 19 to 28 August.

The Delhi Development Authority has rolled out the official recruitment notification, announcing the filling of 1374 posts through this recruitment drive on the official website- dda.gov.in. Out of these, 687 vacancies are reserved for positions such as Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accountant Officer, Legal Assistant, etc. Scroll on to find the complete exam schedule for DDA Exam 2023.

DDA Exam Date 2023 Out

Candidates planning to appear for DDA Exam 2023 must buckle up as the officials have announced the exam dates for all posts. Knowing the DDA exam date is essential for the aspirants as it enables them to streamline their preparation and increases their chances of excelling in the exam.

The DDA exam for the Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will take place from 20 to 24 September, while for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO), the dates are 25, 26, 29 September and 06, 08 October 2023. The exam for the remaining posts has already been conducted.

DDA Exam Date 2023 Overview

Take a look at the table below to know all the key highlights of DDA exam.

DDA Recruitment 2023 Highlights Conducting Body Delhi Development Authority Exam Name DDA Exam 2023 Exam Level National Vacancies 1374 DDA Exam Date 19 to 28 August (Patwari, AAO, Naib Tehsildar etc) 20 to 24 September (JSA) 25, 26, 29 September and 06, 08 October (ASO) Selection Process Online Exam Interview (as per post requirement) Official website dda.gov.in

DDA Exam Schedule 2023

As the officials have released the DDA exam schedule for all the positions, candidates must start their preparations in full swing. Tabulated below is the DDA recruitment 2023 schedule.

Posts DDA Exam Date Patwari 19, 20 and 26 August Surveyor 26 August Naib Tehsildar 27 August Legal Assistant 28 August Architectural Assistant 28 August Assistant Accounts Officer 28 August Junior Secretariat Assistant 20, 21, 22 and 24 September Assistant Section Officer 25, 26, 29 September and 06, 08 October Junior Engineer To be notified

ASO DDA Exam Date

The exam conducting authority announced 125 vacancies for Assistant Section Officers. All the aspirants who have applied for DDA ASO will be asked to appear for the tier 1 exam, slated to be held in the month of September 2023. The DDA ASO Exam Date is 25, 26, 29 September and 06, 08 October 2023.

DDA Exam Admit Card

The Delhi Development Authority releases the admit card 4-5 days prior to the exam date on its official websites. Candidates who have applied for DDA Recruitment have to download their admit card to enter the examination hall. DDA admit card 2023 is an important document that must be carried to the exam venue on the date of examination. Without it, candidates will be prohibited from entering the examination hall.

DDA Notification 2023 PDF

DDA Recruitment 2023 Notification was released on 24 May 2023 on the official website of the Delhi Development Authority. This examination aims to select qualified candidates for various positions, including Assistant Section Officers, Assistant Accountant Officers, Patwari, Surveyor, Naib Tehsildar, among others. The officials issued the recruitment notification, encompassing crucial information like exam dates, syllabus, exam pattern, and other relevant details. The direct link to download DDA Notification PDF is provided below for your reference.

DDA Vacancy 2023

DDA Vacancy 2023 is announced along with the release of the official recruitment notification. A total of 1374 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

DDA Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Post Vacancy Assistant Account Officer 51 Assistant Section Officer 125 Architectural Assistant 09 Legal Assistant 15 Naib Tehsildar 04 Junior Engineer(Civil) 236 Surveyor 13 Patwari 40 Junior Secretariat Assistant 194 Total 687

DDA Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

DDA Eligibility criteria includes 3 parameters that aspirants need to satisfy in order to see their name on the final merit list. These parameters are Nationality, Educational Qualification and DDA Age Limit. We have explained each criterion in detail below.

DDA Recruitment 2023 Nationality

A candidate must be a resident of Indian territory with valid ID proof, a subject of Nepal or Bhutan, a Tibetan refugee who moved to India before 1962 with an intention to settle down permanently in India, or a person of Indian origin who has moved from Pakistan, Burma, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with intention of settling down permanently in India.

DDA Age Limit

As per the DDA Age limit, the minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age is 30 years. However, this range varies depending on the specific post.

Post Name Age Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) 30 years Assistant Section Officer (ASO) 30 years Architectural Assistant 30 years Legal Assistant 30 years Naib Tehsildar 21 to 30 years Junior Engineer (Civil) 18 to 27 years Surveyor 18 to 25 years Patwari 21 to 27 years Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 21 to 27 years

DDA Educational Qualification

Candidates can check out the post-wise educational qualification under DDA recruitment 2023 in the table below.

DDA Recruitment 2023 Qualification Posts Educational Qualification Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent from any recognized University Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) Chartered Accountant (CA) / Company Secretary (CS) / ICWA /Master in Financial Control / MBA (Finance), or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution Architectural Assistant Degree in Architecture from a recognized University/Institution or equivalent Legal Assistant Possessing a Regular Degree in Law from a recognized University or equivalent; with 03 years experience at Bar Naib Tehsildar Degree from a recognized University or equivalent with 50% marks or above Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent Patwari Graduate from any recognized University or an equivalent Junior Secretariat Assistant 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University along with typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer Surveyor Diploma OR two years’ National Trade Certificate in Surveying from a recognized Institute or equivalent and 2 years experience in Survey work

DDA Exam Pattern

As per the official recruitment notification, the DDA exam pattern differs from post to post. Check out the exam pattern for Architectural Assistant, Legal Assistant, Naib Tehsildar, Junior Engineer and Surveyor posts below.

DDA Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Total No. of Questions Maximum Marks General Intelligence and Reasoning 120 Questions 120 Marks Quantitative Aptitude General Awareness English Comprehension Respective Discipline Total 120 120

Tabulated below is the exam pattern for DDA Assistant Section Officer.

DDA ASO Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Total No. of Questions Maximum Marks General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

DDA Salary 2023

One question that crosses the minds of every aspirant is, "What is the salary of DDA employees?" The Delhi Development Authority offers attractive salaries and perks to the shortlisted candidates. The salary differs post-wise and to know the complete details about DDA Salary, refer to the table below.

Post DDA Salary Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) Level 8 Pay Band: 9300 –34800/- Grade Pay: 4800/- Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Level 7 Pay Band: 9300 –34800/ Grade Pay: 4600/ Architectural Assistant Level 7 Pay Band: 9300- 34800/- Grade Pay: 4600/- Legal Assistant Level 7 Pay Band: 9300- 34800/- Grade Pay: 4600/- Naib Tehsildar Level 6 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay: 4200/ Junior Engineer (Civil) Level 6 Pay Band: 9300 – 34800/- Grade Pay: 4200/- Surveyor Level 5 Pay Band: 5200- 20200/- Grade Pay: 2800 Patwari Level 3 Pay Band: 5200- 20,200/- Grade Pay: 2000/- Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Level 2 Pay Band: 5200- 20200/- Grade Pay: 1900

DDA Recruitment 2023 Syllabus

DDA Exam Date has already been released. So, candidates must begin their preparation in full swing. Those who are planning to appear for the exam must have a general idea of what the syllabus might encompass for various categories of posts.

Reasoning: Analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making etc.

General Awareness: Current Affairs, History, Culture, Geography, Economic, Indian Polity and Science.

Quantitative Aptitude: Average, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time & Work etc.

English: Idioms & Phrases, One word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice, Spot the error etc.

DDA Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The eligible candidates for DDA Recruitment will be shortlisted on the basis of several stages. A candidate needs to qualify in each stage to proceed further in the recruitment process.

DDA Selection Process 2023 Post Name Selection Procedure Assistant Accounts Officer Single Stage CBT, Interview Assistant Section Officer Two-stage CBT followed by Computer Proficiency Test Architectural Assistant Single Stage CBT Legal Assistant Single Stage CBT Naib Tehsildar Single Stage CBT Junior Engineer (Civil) Single Stage CBT Surveyor Single Stage CBT Patwari Two-stage CBT Junior Secretariat Assistant Two-stage CBT followed by Typing Test

