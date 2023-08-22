UPSC Topper 2023: Ishita Kishore, State Wise Topper List PDF, Success Stories

UPSC IAS Toppers 2022: Candidates with top ranks in the UPSC IAS exam inspire every aspirant who is preparing for the exam. The UPSC IAS Toppers have paved the way for success through perseverance, smart study and hard work. The aspirants always draw inspiration from the topper's preparation strategy, routine, preparation materials, and mantras for securing high marks to become toppers. In 2022, the Union Public Service Commission has selected a total of 933 candidates out of 1011 posts available in Group 'A' and 'B' level posts in 23 government administrative departments of the Union. The top 4 ranks are scooped by women – I.

In 2022, the UPSC topper was Ishita Kishore. She bagged AIR 1 by securing 1094 marks out of 2025 total marks. She has outperformed 5.73 lakh candidates who appeared in the examination. Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N bagged AIR 2 and AIR 3 by securing 1063 and 1060 marks respectively.

We listed the UPSC Toppers profile for students preparing for the exam. They can check below what are their success mantras to secure high marks in UPSC 2023.

UPSC IAS Toppers 2022: Ishita Kishore AIR 1

Bagging the All India Rank of 1 in the UPSC 2022 examination, Ishita Kishore's achievement is a testament to her unwavering determination. Hailing from Greater Noida, Delhi, she is an epitome of hardwork and perseverance. Ishita secured the first spot with a total of 1094 marks in her third attempt, having faced failure in her prelims twice before. But instead of getting disappointed or disheartened, she refined her preparation strategies and approach which propelled her towards success. Age: 26 years

Political Science and International Relations Family Background: Ishita’s father, Sanjay Kishore was a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force and her mother used to teach in a private school.

UPSC IAS Toppers 2022: Garima Lohia, AIR 2

Securing the second rank, Garima Lohia's journey is an inspiration for candidates hailing from rural areas. Belonging from Buxar District in Bihar, she proves that determination and hard work can overcome any limitations. Garima, roll no. 1506175, bagged the All India Rank of 2 by scoring 1063 marks. She cleared the prestigious exam in her second attempt without migrating to big cities, unlike many other candidates. She has done her graduation in Commerce from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. Age: 24 years

Commerce and Accountancy Family Background: Garima hails from a business-oriented family. Her father passed away 8 years ago in an unfortunate incident.

Garima hails from a business-oriented family. Her father passed away 8 years ago in an unfortunate incident. Hobbies: Listening to self-improvement podcasts

UPSC IAS Uma Harathi N, AIR 3

Uma Harathi's success story is a reminder that perseverance knows no bounds. She attempted the UPSC examination four times before achieving success. Hailing from Huzur Nagar Sitaramnagar Colony, Suryapet, Telangana, she cleared the UPSC examination with sheer determination. She secured 1060 marks and chose Anthropology as her optional subject. Uma has completed her B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT-Hyderabad. Roll Number: 1019872

1019872 Written exam marks: 873

873 Interview marks: 187

187 Number of Attempts: 5

5 Optional Subject: Anthropology

Anthropology Family Background: While her father is currently serving as the superintendent of Police in the Naranapet region, while her mother is a homemaker.

While her father is currently serving as the superintendent of Police in the Naranapet region, while her mother is a homemaker. Hobbies: She has a knack for cooking and studying Indian cuisine.

UPSC IAS Topper 2022: Smriti Mishra AIR 4

Smriti Mishra had dreamt of becoming an IAS officer from a young age. Her journey began during the lockdown. When the world around her came to a halt, she decided to begin her preparation and took the first step towards her dream by consulting an experienced mentor. She started preparing for the Civil Services Exam along with her studies. While most of her peers were engrossed in their academic curriculum, she managed to juggle between her regular studies and UPSC exam preparation. She created a study schedule and adhered to it. AIR 4 Smriti Mishra completed her Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree from Miranda House and later pursued law. Age: 25 years

Zoology Family Background: Smriti’s father, Rajkumar Mishra, serves as a CO (second) in Bareilly, her mother Anita Mishra is a homemaker. Her brother is a practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court.

Smriti’s father, Rajkumar Mishra, serves as a CO (second) in Bareilly, her mother Anita Mishra is a homemaker. Her brother is a practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court. Hobbies: When not studying, Smriti was either engrossed in decorating salad or dancing her heart out.

UPSC IAS Topper 2022: Mayur Hazarika AIR 5

Mayur Hazarika has achieved the remarkable feat of securing AIR 5 and becoming the top-performing male candidate in the UPSC exam. Hailing from Tezpur Assam, his journey from a small town to a highest-ranking male candidate is a source of inspiration for many aspirants nationwide. Commencing his preparations in 2021, Mayur embarked on an ambitious journey that demanded unwavering commitment and attention. He devised an effective preparation strategy and completed his syllabus by the end of 2021. He has done his schooling from Nagaon’s Ramanujan Junior College and MBBS at Guwahati Medical College in 2020. Even though he was a doctor, he decided to pursue his longstanding interest in Civil Services. Age: 26

Anthropology Family Background:

Hobbies: A doctor by profession, Mayur loves to solve rubik’s cube and watch & play football.

IAS Topper Gahana Navya James, AIR 6

Motivated by his uncle to enter IFS, Gahana Navya James has always decided to become an IAS officer. After years of hard work, Gahana was elated when she saw her name in the UPSC top 10. She cleared the UPSC exam in her second attempt. Hailing from Pala town in Kottayam district, Ghana is a research scholar in International relations with UGC Junior Research Fellowship. She has done her graduation in History from St. Thomas College in Pala and topped the MA in Political Science. For her UPSC preparations, Ghana opted for self-study instead enrolling in the coaching centers, unlike other aspirants. Age: 25

Political Science and International Relations Family Background: Both her parents - father Dr Chirakkal James Thomas and mother Deepa George are retired professors.

Both her parents - father Dr Chirakkal James Thomas and mother Deepa George are retired professors. Hobbies: Gahana loves to write poems.

IAS Topper 2022 Waseem Ahmad Bhat, AIR 7

Jammu and Kashmir native, Waseem Ahmad Bhat, has made his parents as well as city proud by bagging the coveted All India Rank of 7. He scored 871 marks on his written test and 182 marks in Interview. However, this isn't the first time he cleared the exam. In the UPSC 2020 exam, he attained AIR 225, but that wasn't good enough for him. Bhat completed his BTech in Civil Engineering from the NIT Srinagar. After completing his graduation, he moved to Delhi and embarked on a journey to fulfill his dreams of serving the nation. Age: 24

Anthropology Family Background: Waseem Ahmad’s father works in the J&K state agriculture department, while his mother is a homemaker.

UPSC IAS Topper 2022: Aniruddh Yadav, AIR 8

An IIT alumnus, Anirudh Yadav set an example after he secured All India Rank of 8 in Civil service examination. He cleared the exam not once or twice but thrice before achieving the coveted AIR 8. His willingness to pursue his dream relentlessly demonstrates his refusal to settle for anything less than his aspirations. He is a resident of Chanakyapuri, Delhi gives credit to his family for supporting him and being his inspiration. Yadav’s brother is an IAS officer while his father is a retired IPS officer. Age: 27 years

Public Administration Family Background: Carrying forth his family legacy, Aniruddh Yadav hails from a family of IPS and IAS Officers. His brother is an IAS officer stationed in Assam while his father worked as the Director General of Police, Haryana. Yadav’s mother worked for the Quality Council of India.

Carrying forth his family legacy, Aniruddh Yadav hails from a family of IPS and IAS Officers. His brother is an IAS officer stationed in Assam while his father worked as the Director General of Police, Haryana. Yadav’s mother worked for the Quality Council of India. Hobbies: Playing football and squash

UPSC IAS Topper 2022: Kanika Goyal, AIR

A shining example of perseverance and patience, Kanika Goyal dreamt of becoming an IAS officer from class 7th. Born to a grocery store owner, she prepared for UPSC CSE for 10 years and cleared the exam in her second attempt. She systematically planned henceforth and her hard work paid off when she saw her name in the top 10. She is a resident of Model Town, Kaithal, Haryana. Despite coming from an ordinary family background, Kanika nurtured her childhood dream and proved dreams can indeed be transformed into reality if one works for it. Her story is a testament to her unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of her dreams. Age: 24 years

PSIR Family Background: Kanika is a proud daughter of Lakhmichand Goyal and Neelam Goyal. Her father is a grocery supplier while her mother Neelam Goyal is a homemaker.

UPSC IAS Toppers 2022: Rahul Srivastava, AIR 10

Someone has rightly said, "Hard work always pays off, whatever you do". And Rahul Srivastava has proved it. Hailing from Chitkhora, Patna, Rahul achieved the remarkable All India Rank of 10 in his fourth attempt. He failed to clear prelims thrice. But he didn't lose hope and refined his preparation strategy which propelled him towards success. Rahul pursued his B.Tech degree from NIT, Tiruchirapalli and completed his schooling from DAV Public School. Roll Number: 205139

Electrical Engineering Family Background: Srivastava father is a retired banker and his mother is a homemaker.

Srivastava father is a retired banker and his mother is a homemaker. Hobbies: Playing volleyball, chess and cricket.

Based on aggregate performance in the written exam and interview round, the commission shortlisted 933 candidates for the final appointment. Out of which 345 candidates are from unreserved category, 263 from OBC, 99 from EWS, 154 from SC and 72 from ST category.