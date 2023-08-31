DDA ASO Salary 2023: Salary Structure, Salary Slip and Job Profile

DDA ASO Salary 2023: Get the complete information on DDA Assistant Section Officer Salary after 7th pay commission with allowances and grade pay here. The DDA ASO Salary per month salary falls within the range of Rs. 44,900 to Rs 70,500. Check the complete salary breakdown and pay slip of ASO DDA Salary here.

Get all the details of DDA ASO Salary like slip, structure, in hand salary here.

DDA ASO Salary 2023: Assistant Section Officer Salary is a significant factor that motivates thousands of applicants to appear for the DDA Exam. This exam is highly desired by those aspiring to build a career in the government sector. According to the 7th Pay Commission, candidates recruited as DDA ASO will be paid an attractive monthly salary ranging from Rs. 44,900 to Rs 70,500. Additionally, they will also enjoy various benefits and allowances such as HRA, DA, and Medical allowances. Read through the article to know the detailed salary structure of DDA ASO, including, grade pay, job profile, allowances etc.

DDA ASO Salary 2023

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) is a highly sought after post in India because of its varied job responsibilities and attractive salary package. The ASO salary comprises various components, including basic pay, allowances, and additional perks. As per the DDA Recruitment 2023 Notification, the DDA ASO salary is 9300- Rs 34800, Grade Pay- Rs. 4600/- (Updated Pay Scale Level-7 Pay Matrix Rs. 44,900 - Rs 70,500/-). Know everything about Assistant Section Officer Salary below.

Also, check:

Assistant Section Officer Salary Overview

Being well-versed with all the key information about the exam will set you apart from others. Check out the highlights of DDA ASO 2023 Salary in the table below.

DDA ASO Salary 2023 Highlights Exam Name DDA ASO Conducting Authority Delhi Development Authority Post Name Assistant Section Officer DDA ASO Exam Date 25, 26, 29 September and 06, 08 October Vacancies 125 ASO Salary Rs. 44,900 - Rs 70,500 DDA ASO Admit Card 3rd week of September 2023 Official Website dda.gov.in

DDA Assistant Section Officer Salary Structure

Going by the official recruitment notification, DDA ASO salary falls under Pay level 7 and the grade pay is Rs 4600. Check the complete salary structure for DDA Assistant Section Officer below.

DDA Assistant Section Officer Salary Structure Pay Level Level 7 Pay Band Rs. 9300 - Rs. 34,800 Grade Pay Rs. 4600 DDA ASO Salary Per Month Rs. 44,900 - Rs 70,500

DDA ASO Salary Per Month

DDA ASO Salary per month falls between Rs. 44,900 - Rs 70,500 according to the 7th Pay Commission. It comes under the pay band of Rs. 9300 - Rs. 34,800. Besides it, ASOs receive other allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA), which contribute to the overall DDA ASO salary.

DDA ASO Grade Pay

After the 7th Pay Commission, the DDA Assistant Section Officer Salary post comes under grade pay 4600. Grade pay is a component used to determine the overall salary of an Assistant Section Officer and calculating his various allowances, benefits, and pensions.

DDA ASO Salary Slip

Here, we have provided the snapshot of DDA ASO Salary Slip. You can go through it to get an insight into the amount credited to the account of an Assistant Section Officer.

DDA ASO 2023 Allowances

Along with a respectable income, DDA Assistant Section Officer (ASO) gets numerous perks and benefits. Listed below are a few allowances that will be included in DDA ASO Salary.

House Rental Allowance Dearness Allowance Travel Allowance Medical benefits Paid leaves Pension

DDA ASO Job Profile

The Assistant Section Officer is a pivotal position in the Delhi Development Authority. They are responsible for managing administrative tasks, maintaining records, processing files, and ensuring smooth functioning of the organization. In this section, we have mentioned the job profile and responsibilities of DDA ASO.

Noting and drafting all the information in a document

Examining government files and records

Presenting government data to the authorities

The officials offer exceptional career advancement opportunities for talented and ambitious individuals. Candidates are promoted and receive attractive salary increments based on their performance, experience, and expertise.