DDA Syllabus 2023: Download Post-wise Syllabus PDF, Check Exam Pattern

DDA Syllabus 2023 is released by the Delhi Development Authority. Check the latest DDA exam syllabus for Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Patwari, Surveyor, JSA, AAO, Architectural Assistant etc. Also, find the direct link to download DDA Syllabus PDF.

DDA Syllabus 2023: The Delhi Development Authority has released an official DDA Syllabus 2023 for 687 vacancies on its official website at dda.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to get the job should familiarize themselves with the DDA Syllabus and Exam Pattern for roles like ASO, JSA, AAO, Patwari, and more.

DDA exam syllabus 2023 serves as a roadmap, outlining the subjects, and important topics that candidates need to cover while preparing for the exam. Having a thorough understanding of subject-wise syllabus for DDA exam 2023 will help aspirants formulate an effective preparation strategy. In this article, you can find the detailed DDA exam pattern and syllabus for all posts. You can also find the direct link to download DDA Syllabus PDF here.

DDA Syllabus 2023

As the DDA Exam Date is released, candidates can buckle up their preparation and thoroughly revise the syllabus. Check the topic-wise DDA 2023 Syllabus as discussed below for all the posts. In this article, we have also explained the DDA exam pattern that would be of great help to strategize your preparation.

DDA Syllabus PDF

Downloading DDA Syllabus 2023 PDF will allow candidates to access study materials anytime and anywhere. It contains subject-wise syllabus, topics and subtopics, weightage, and more. You can download the DDA Syllabus PDF from the direct link shared below.

Post-wise DDA Syllabus 2023

DDA 2023 Syllabus differs according to the posts, and it's crucial for candidates to possess a comprehensive understanding of the specific post they are preparing for. Being well-versed with the syllabus, applicants can effectively structure their study plan, allocating appropriate time to each section and topic. It also helps avoid expending time on topics that are irrelevant or of lesser significance.Check out the post-wise DDA syllabus below.

DDA ASO Syllabus 2023

The exam conducting authority has announced the exam date for the DDA Assistant Section Officer post. It will be held on 25, 26, 29 September and 06, 08 October 2023. Aspirants who have applied for this post can check the subject-wise ASO DDA Syllabus below.

ASO DDA Syllabus English Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning General Awareness Computer Knowledge Test Spellings Correction, Error Spotting, Reading Comprehension, One word Substitution, Synonyms and Antonyms, Sentence Rearrangement, Phrases and Idioms, Fill in the Blanks, Sentence Improvement, Sentence Correction Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Trigonometric ratio, Heights and Distances, Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar diagram & Pie chart. Analogy, Classification, Alphabet Test, Arithmetic Reasoning, Coding & Decoding, Embedded figures, Syllogism, Mirror Image, Embedded Figures, Critical thinking, Emotional Intelligence, Social Intelligence, similarities and differences, space visualization International Affairs, National Affairs, Economy, Current Affairs, History, Indian Polity & Constitution, Biology, Chemistry, Computer, Discoveries & Inventions, Other Information, Physics, Space, Defence in India RAM, ROM, File System, Input Devices, Operating System, MS Office, Information Technology and Society: Indian IT Act, Digital Signatures

DDA ASO Syllabus PDF

The direct link to download the DDA ASO Syllabus PDF is provided below.

DDA JSA Syllabus

DDA JSA Syllabus 2023 is divided into 2 stages: Prelims and Mains. Both the stages comprises 5 common subjects which are - Reasoning, English, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness and Computer. Check the detailed DDA Syllabus for Junior Secretariat Assistant below.

English: Fill in the blanks, synonyms, antonyms, spelling/detection of misspelled words, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, improvement of sentences, active/passive voice

General Intelligence & Reasoning: Analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision-making, visual memory, blood relations, arithmetical reasoning, and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding

General Awareness: History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research

Quantitative Aptitude: Ratio & Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture, and Allegation, Time and distance, Time & Work etc.

DDA Syllabus 2023 for Assistant Accounts Officer

DDA Architectural Assistant Syllabus 2023 comprises five subjects: English, Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and respective discipline. Candidates must note that the syllabus for the first four subjects remains consistent across all posts. You can check the AAO DDA Syllabus for Financial Accounting, Cost Management, Income Tax and GST in the table below.

DDA AAO Syllabus Financial Accounting Cost Management Income Tax GST Bank Reconciliation, Journal, Ledgers, Accounts and Balance Sheet, Accounts from Incomplete Records, Royalty and Lease accounts, Branch Department accounts, Ratio Analysis, Common-Size Statements Cost Accounting Concepts, Books of Accounts in Cost Accounting, Process Costing, Operation Costing and Operating Costing, Cost Accounting Records Rules, Marginal Costing, Differential Costs and Cost Volume Profit Relationship Gross Total Income, Total income and tax liability, Agricultural Income, Capital Asset, Company, Fair market value, Full value of consideration, Expenditure on transfer, Cost of acquisition, Cost of improvement Input Tax Credit, Computation of GST Liability, GST Procedures, Constitutional Aspects, GST Council, Administration of GST, Levy and collection of CGST & IGST

DDA Syllabus 2023 Patwari

The officials have prescribed different syllabi for Prelims and Mains examination for the Patwari post. Take a look at the table below to know Patwari DDA Syllabus 2023 for all the subjects.

DDA Patwari Syllabus 2023 Stages Subjects DDA Syllabus for Patwari Stage 1 (Preliminary Examination) General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision-making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning, etc. General Knowledge History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research Quantitative Aptitude Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds, Graphs of Linear Equations, Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Circle and its chords, trigonometry etc. English Language Fill in the blanks, synonyms, antonyms, reading comprehensions, spelling/detection of misspelled words, idioms & phrases etc. Stage 2 (Mains) Computer Computer Fundamental Section, Keyboard Shortcut key & Internet, MS Office

DDA Syllabus 2023 For Architectural Assistant

Architectural Assistant is one of the most reputed positions. The DDA Architectural Assistant Syllabus includes 5 subjects- English, Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and respective discipline. The syllabus for the first four subjects remains the same across all the posts.

Architectural Design Theory & Practice: Principles of design- unity, variety, hierarchy, Scale and proportions, Balance, emphasis, Focus, fashion, decoration, Basic design and architectural design- Elemental Differentiation, Perception and experience etc.

Building Construction, Surveying & Structure: Building Technology & Innovations, Surveying methods, Specifications, Estimating & Costing, Working Drawings/GFC, Sections, Toilet & Staircase details, Door & window schedules, Surveying, Retrofitting, Basic Structure etc.

Important Topics in DDA Exam Syllabus

Preparing for such a big exam requires time, continuous hard work and effort. However, if you have limited time, these are the important topics in DDA syllabus 2023 which you must cover. Check the subject-wise important topics in ASO DDA exam syllabus 2023.

English: Synonyms-Antonyms, Identifying errors, reading comprehension, sentence rearrangement, One-word substitution

Quantitative Aptitude: Average, Simple Interest and Compound Interest, Mixture and Alligations, Mensuration etc.

General Awareness: Current Affairs, Indian History, Geography, Polity, General Science, Economy etc.

General Intelligence & Reasoning: Series, Alphabet test, Blood relations, Analogy, Distance direction etc.

Computer: Basics of Computer, Internet etc.

DDA Exam Pattern 2023

DDA exam pattern differs from post to post. Tabulated below is the exam pattern for Architectural Assistant, Legal Assistant, Naib Tehsildar, Junior Engineer, and Surveyor positions.

DDA Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Total No. of Questions Maximum Marks General Intelligence and Reasoning 120 Questions 120 Marks Quantitative Aptitude General Awareness English Comprehension Respective Discipline Total 120 120

Tabulated below is the exam pattern for DDA Assistant Section Officer.