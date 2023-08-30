UPPSC Staff Nurse Salary 2023: In-hand Nurse Salary, Job Profile, Promotions

UPPSC Staff Nurse Salary 2023: Get the complete information on UPPSC Nurse Salary after 7th pay commission with allowances and grade pay here. The UPPSC Staff Nurse per month salary will range between Rs. 44,900 to Rs.1,42,400. Check the complete salary breakdown and pay slip here.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Salary 2023: UPPSC Staff Nurse Salary is one of the few parameters that attract thousands of candidates to apply for the exam. UPPSC Staff Nurse examination is one of the most sought after exams for the medical aspirants. According to the 7th pay commission, candidates hired as Staff Nurse will be paid an attractive monthly salary of Rs. 44,900 to Rs.1,42,400. In addition to it, they will be entitled to several perks and allowances like HRA, DA, Medical allowances etc. Read the complete article to unveil the detailed information about UPPSC Nurse salary 2023, including, grade pay, pay scale, basic pay etc.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Salary 2023

The salary of a UPPSC Staff Nurse makes it one of the most desirable jobs in the country. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission offers lucrative salary packages and incentives along with various perks and benefits to the candidates shortlisted for Staff Nurse position. As per the latest notification and 7th pay commission, the UPPSC Staff Nurse per month salary is 9300- Rs 34800, Grade Pay- Rs. 4600/- (Updated Pay Scale Level-7 Pay Matrix Rs. 44,900 – 1,42,400/-). Get the complete details of UPPSC Staff Nurse Salary here.

Also, check:

UPPSC Staff Nurse Salary Structure

The UPPSC Nurse salary falls under Pay level 7 and the grade pay is Rs 4600. Check the complete details of UPPSC Nurse Salary Structure below.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Salary Structure Pay Scale Rs. 9300-34800 Grade Pay Rs. 4600 UPPSC Staff Nurse Inhand Salary Rs.44900 Annual Salary Rs.5,00,000/-to 7,00,00

Also Read:

UPPSC Staff Nurse Inhand Salary

After the implementation of the 7th pay commission, the in-hand salary of Staff Nurse ranges between Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400. It falls under the pay level 7. However, the Staff Nurse inhand will depend on the location they are posted in. The inhand salary is the amount that the candidate receives every month after all necessary deductions made by the government.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Pay Slip

Here, we are providing you with the Staff Nurse Salary Slip. You can go through the snippet shared below to get an idea about the salary which is credited in the account of an UPPSC Staff Nurse.

UPPSC Nurse Salary 2023: Allowances

Besides getting monthly salaries, the UPPSC Staff Nurse will be entitled to various perks and allowances.These allowances are designed to provide them with financial support for their daily needs, housing rent, travel, and medical expenses. Listed below are a few allowances that will be included in UPPSC Staff Nurse Salary.

House Rent Allowance Travel Allowance City Compensatory Allowance Dearness Allowance Medical Allowance

UPPSC Staff Nurse Job Profiles

It is imperative for the candidates to know the UPPSC Staff Nurse Job Profiles so that they have an idea what the future has in store for you after they get recruited. In this section, we have mentioned the job profile and responsibilities of Staff Nurse.

Providing direct patient care and treating them in collaboration with physician

Providing physical and psychological support to patients

Maintain safe and clean environment for the patients

Performing nursing support duties, such as assisting with treatments and procedures etc.

Preparing an inventory of emergency medications, oxygen and other items

Assisting surgeons and anesthesiologist in the operating room

UPPSC Staff Nurse Promotions

UPPSC Staff Nurse provides excellent career growth opportunities for talented and ambitious individuals. Candidates are promoted and offered lucrative salary hikes on the basis of their performances, experiences, and knowledge. Here is the career growth of UPPSC Staff Nurse.