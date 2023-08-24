DDA Important Questions 2023: 30+ Most Important Questions with Answers for DDA Exam 2023

Important Questions for DDA Exam 2023: Delhi Development Authority has begun conducting the DDA exam from August 19, 2023 to fill 627 posts. Those who are planning to appear for the exam must attempt these DDA important questions with answers to boost their overall score

DDA Exam 2023 Important Questions: Delhi Development Authority has commenced the DDA exam from 19 to 28 August for JE, Patwari, and Other Posts and for JSA the exam will be held from 20 to 24 September 2023. Candidates who are yet to appear for the DDA exam 2023 must know the important questions. To help you sail through the exam, we have mentioned important questions for DDA exam that were asked in the exam over the years. You might come across these questions in the exam with a slight change in the digits or phrases.

Question 1: There are Five students Aman, Kavita, Sudha, Manju and Rohan. Kavita is older than Sudha, but younger than Rohan. Only two friends are older than Rohan. Who is the youngest in all?

Options:

A) Kavita B) Rohan C) Manju D) Sudha

Answer: D) Sudha

Question 2: What is the chemical symbol for the element Gold?

Options:

A) Go B) Au C) Ag D) Gu

Answer: B) Au

Question 3: Which of the following building materials has comparatively lower specific gravity?

Options:

A) Cement B) Glass C) Soil D) Water

Answer: D) Water

Question 4: As per IS 456: 2000, the nominal cover thickness specified to meet 1.5 hours of fire resistance in case of simply supported beams is ________.

Options:

A) 40 mm B) 15 mm C) 20 mm D) 60 mm

Answer: C) 20 mm

Question 5: Select the option which is the odd one with respect to the type of impurities present in water.

Options:

A) Calcium B) Sodium C) Selenium D) Silts

Answer: D) Silts

Question 6: Which gas is responsible for the greenhouse effect on Earth?

Options:

A) Oxygen B) Nitrogen C) Carbon Dioxide D) Helium

Answer: C) Carbon Dioxide

Also, read: DDA Admit Card 2023, Direct Link

Question 7: Which of the following is NOT a product of hydration of cement?

Options:

A) Di calcium silicate B) Calcium hydroxide C) Calcium silicate hydrate D) Calcium aluminate hydrate

Answer: A) Di calcium silicate

Question 8: Which of the following is an example of Newtonian fluids?

Options:

A) Quicksand B) Toothpaste C) Alcohol D) Cheese

Answer: C) Alcohol

Question 9: Which famous scientist formulated the theory of relativity?

Options:

A) Isaac Newton B) Albert Einstein C) Galileo Galilei D) Nikola Tesla

Answer: B) Albert Einstein

Question 10: What is the chemical symbol for the element Iron?

Options:

A) Fe B) Ir C) In D) Io

Answer: A) Fe

Question 11: What is the longest river in the world?

Options:

A) Nile B) Amazon C) Mississippi D) Yangtze

Answer: A) Nile

Question 12: Which number will replace the question mark in the given series?

79, 72, 66, 61, 57, ?

Options:

A) 37 B) 65 C) 48 D) 54

Answer: D) 54

Question 13: Which planet is known as the "Morning Star" or "Evening Star"?

Options:

A) Mars B) Venus C) Mercury D) Jupiter

Answer: B) Venus

Question 14: Which train is India’s first train operated by Private operators?

Options:

A) Vikram B) Shourya C) Tejas Express D) Tarun

Answer: C) Tejas Express

Question 15: Which institution has synthesized a novel inorganic-organic hybrid compound that can inhibit breast, lung, and liver cancer cells?

Options:

A) Institute of Nano Science & Technology (INST), Mohali B) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune C) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur D) Agharkar Research Institute, Pune

Answer: A) Institute of Nano Science & Technology (INST), Mohali

Question 16: Which of the following subject is NOT included in the Union List of the Indian Constitution?

Options:

A) Establishment of standards of weight and measure B) Naval, military and air force work C) Passports and visas D) Protection of wild animals and birds

Answer: D) Protection of wild animals and birds

Question 17: Who was the President of India when Anti-Defection Bill was passed?

Options:

A) R. Venkataraman B) Neelam Sanjiva Reddy C) Giani Zail Singh D) Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma

Answer: C) Giani Zail Singh

Question 18: Which process involves the conversion of a solid directly into a gas without passing through the liquid phase?

Options:

A) Sublimation B) Evaporation C) Condensation D) Melting

Answer: A) Sublimation

Question 19: If ratio of present ages of Shikha and Rajkumar is 2 : 1 and 15 years before the ratio between their ages was 3 : 1, then the present age of Shikha is:

Options:

A) 30 B) 75 C) 45 D) 60

Answer: D) 60

Question 20: Which scientist proposed the heliocentric model of the solar system?

Options:

A) Galileo Galilei B) Johannes Kepler C) Nicolaus Copernicus D) Isaac Newton

Answer: C) Nicolaus Copernicus

Check: DDA ASO Admit Card 2023 Release Date

Question 21: Where is India's first Plasma bank established?

Options:

A) Patna B) Delhi C) Pune D) Mumbai

Answer: B) Delhi

Question 22: What is the chemical symbol for the element Silver?

Options:

A) Si B) Ag C) Sv D) Au

Answer: B) Ag

Question 23: Calculate the mean hydraulic radius of an open channel whose cross-sectional area is 30 m2 and wetted perimeter is 80 m.

Options:

A) 1.265 m B) 0.375 m C) 2.667 m D) 0.925 m

Answer: B) 0.375 m

Question 24: What is the SI unit of electric current?

Options:

A) Volt B) Ampere C) Ohm D) Watt

Answer: B) Ampere

Question 25: Which gas is responsible for the smell of rotten eggs?

Options:

A) Oxygen B) Hydrogen C) Sulfur Dioxide D) Hydrogen Sulfide

Answer: D) Hydrogen Sulfide

Also, check: BPSC Teacher Important Questions 2023: Download PGT, TGT and PRT Sample Paper PDF and Solutions

Question 26: In the analysis of structures, Euler's formula holds good for _______.

Options:

A) Squat columns B) Principal refters in trusses C) Long Columns D) Trusses with long Span

Answer: C) Long Columns

Question 27: The first two words of the following question bears a relationship between them, choose the alternative which has the similar relationship with the third word.

Botany : Plants :: Geology : ?

Options:

A) Birds B) Earth C) Reptiles D) Animals

Answer: B) Earth

Question 28: Which layer of the Earth's atmosphere contains the ozone layer?

Options:

A) Troposphere B) Mesosphere C) Stratosphere D) Thermosphere

Answer: C) Stratosphere

Question 29: Five students A, B, C, D and E are studying in different schools KNP, PAV, NTS, MAX and GUV, but not necessarily in the same order. Each one likes only one subject from the

subjects Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English. C studies in NTS. B does

not like Social Science and Hindi. D likes English and studies in MAX. The student of PAV likes Math. E likes Hindi but is not from GUV or PAV. B studies in GUV.

Which one of the following student studies in PAV school and likes Mathematics?

Options:

A) B B) C C) D D) A

Answer: D) A

Question 30: In the following question, the first and second numbers are related in some way, choose the alternative which is similarly related to the third number

2098 : 2241 :: 3657 : ?

Options:

A) 3800 B) 3790 C) 4500 D) 4380

Answer: A) 3800

Question 31: Which of the following rock types belongs to the igneous rock group?

Options:

A) Marble

B) Rhyolite

C) Schist

D) Shale

Answer: B) Rhyolite

Question 32: The maximum slenderness ratio of stell members always in tenstion (other than pre-tensioned members) is ______.

Options:

A) 400

B) 250

C) 350

D) 180

Answer: A) 400

Question 33: In which year was Central Zoo Authority of India established as a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment and Forest by the Government of India?

Options:

A) 1991

B) 1989

C) 1992

D) 1990

Answer: C) 1992

Question 34: Apurvi Chandela is a professional Indian player of:

Options:

A) Shooting

B) Boxing

C) Wrestling

D) Gold

Answer: A) Shooting

Question 35: Choose the ODD word out from the given alternatives.

Options:

A) Goa

B) Pondicherry

C) Uttar Pradesh

D) Kerala

Answer: B) Pondicherry

DDA Exam 2023 are scheduled to be held from 19 to 28 August. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 687 various vacancies like Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, etc in the Delhi Development Authority will be filled.