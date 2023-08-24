DDA Important Questions 2023: 30+ Most Important Questions with Answers for DDA Exam 2023

DDA Exam 2023 Important Questions: Delhi Development Authority has commenced the DDA exam from 19 to 28 August for JE, Patwari, and Other Posts and for JSA the exam will be held from 20 to 24 September 2023. Candidates who are yet to appear for the DDA exam 2023 must know the important questions. To help you sail through the exam, we have mentioned important questions for DDA exam that were asked in the exam over the years. You might come across these questions in the exam with a slight change in the digits or phrases.
Question 1: There are Five students Aman, Kavita, Sudha, Manju and Rohan. Kavita is older than Sudha, but younger than Rohan. Only two friends are older than Rohan. Who is the youngest in all?
Options:
- A) Kavita
- B) Rohan
- C) Manju
- D) Sudha
Answer: D) Sudha
Question 2: What is the chemical symbol for the element Gold?
Options:
- A) Go
- B) Au
- C) Ag
- D) Gu
Answer: B) Au
Question 3: Which of the following building materials has comparatively lower specific gravity?
Options:
- A) Cement
- B) Glass
- C) Soil
- D) Water
Answer: D) Water
Question 4: As per IS 456: 2000, the nominal cover thickness specified to meet 1.5 hours of fire resistance in case of simply supported beams is ________.
Options:
- A) 40 mm
- B) 15 mm
- C) 20 mm
- D) 60 mm
Answer: C) 20 mm
Question 5: Select the option which is the odd one with respect to the type of impurities present in water.
Options:
- A) Calcium
- B) Sodium
- C) Selenium
- D) Silts
Answer: D) Silts
Question 6: Which gas is responsible for the greenhouse effect on Earth?
Options:
- A) Oxygen
- B) Nitrogen
- C) Carbon Dioxide
- D) Helium
Answer: C) Carbon Dioxide
Question 7: Which of the following is NOT a product of hydration of cement?
Options:
- A) Di calcium silicate
- B) Calcium hydroxide
- C) Calcium silicate hydrate
- D) Calcium aluminate hydrate
Answer: A) Di calcium silicate
Question 8: Which of the following is an example of Newtonian fluids?
Options:
- A) Quicksand
- B) Toothpaste
- C) Alcohol
- D) Cheese
Answer: C) Alcohol
Question 9: Which famous scientist formulated the theory of relativity?
Options:
- A) Isaac Newton
- B) Albert Einstein
- C) Galileo Galilei
- D) Nikola Tesla
Answer: B) Albert Einstein
Question 10: What is the chemical symbol for the element Iron?
Options:
- A) Fe
- B) Ir
- C) In
- D) Io
Answer: A) Fe
Question 11: What is the longest river in the world?
Options:
- A) Nile
- B) Amazon
- C) Mississippi
- D) Yangtze
Answer: A) Nile
Question 12: Which number will replace the question mark in the given series?
79, 72, 66, 61, 57, ?
Options:
- A) 37
- B) 65
- C) 48
- D) 54
Answer: D) 54
Question 13: Which planet is known as the "Morning Star" or "Evening Star"?
Options:
- A) Mars
- B) Venus
- C) Mercury
- D) Jupiter
Answer: B) Venus
Question 14: Which train is India’s first train operated by Private operators?
Options:
- A) Vikram
- B) Shourya
- C) Tejas Express
- D) Tarun
Answer: C) Tejas Express
Question 15: Which institution has synthesized a novel inorganic-organic hybrid compound that can inhibit breast, lung, and liver cancer cells?
Options:
- A) Institute of Nano Science & Technology (INST), Mohali
- B) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune
- C) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- D) Agharkar Research Institute, Pune
Answer: A) Institute of Nano Science & Technology (INST), Mohali
Question 16: Which of the following subject is NOT included in the Union List of the Indian Constitution?
Options:
- A) Establishment of standards of weight and measure
- B) Naval, military and air force work
- C) Passports and visas
- D) Protection of wild animals and birds
Answer: D) Protection of wild animals and birds
Question 17: Who was the President of India when Anti-Defection Bill was passed?
Options:
- A) R. Venkataraman
- B) Neelam Sanjiva Reddy
- C) Giani Zail Singh
- D) Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma
Answer: C) Giani Zail Singh
Question 18: Which process involves the conversion of a solid directly into a gas without passing through the liquid phase?
Options:
- A) Sublimation
- B) Evaporation
- C) Condensation
- D) Melting
Answer: A) Sublimation
Question 19: If ratio of present ages of Shikha and Rajkumar is 2 : 1 and 15 years before the ratio between their ages was 3 : 1, then the present age of Shikha is:
Options:
- A) 30
- B) 75
- C) 45
- D) 60
Answer: D) 60
Question 20: Which scientist proposed the heliocentric model of the solar system?
Options:
- A) Galileo Galilei
- B) Johannes Kepler
- C) Nicolaus Copernicus
- D) Isaac Newton
Answer: C) Nicolaus Copernicus
Question 21: Where is India's first Plasma bank established?
Options:
- A) Patna
- B) Delhi
- C) Pune
- D) Mumbai
Answer: B) Delhi
Question 22: What is the chemical symbol for the element Silver?
Options:
- A) Si
- B) Ag
- C) Sv
- D) Au
Answer: B) Ag
Question 23: Calculate the mean hydraulic radius of an open channel whose cross-sectional area is 30 m2 and wetted perimeter is 80 m.
Options:
- A) 1.265 m
- B) 0.375 m
- C) 2.667 m
- D) 0.925 m
Answer: B) 0.375 m
Question 24: What is the SI unit of electric current?
Options:
- A) Volt
- B) Ampere
- C) Ohm
- D) Watt
Answer: B) Ampere
Question 25: Which gas is responsible for the smell of rotten eggs?
Options:
- A) Oxygen
- B) Hydrogen
- C) Sulfur Dioxide
- D) Hydrogen Sulfide
Answer: D) Hydrogen Sulfide
Question 26: In the analysis of structures, Euler's formula holds good for _______.
Options:
- A) Squat columns
- B) Principal refters in trusses
- C) Long Columns
- D) Trusses with long Span
Answer: C) Long Columns
Question 27: The first two words of the following question bears a relationship between them, choose the alternative which has the similar relationship with the third word.
Botany : Plants :: Geology : ?
Options:
- A) Birds
- B) Earth
- C) Reptiles
- D) Animals
Answer: B) Earth
Question 28: Which layer of the Earth's atmosphere contains the ozone layer?
Options:
- A) Troposphere
- B) Mesosphere
- C) Stratosphere
- D) Thermosphere
Answer: C) Stratosphere
Question 29: Five students A, B, C, D and E are studying in different schools KNP, PAV, NTS, MAX and GUV, but not necessarily in the same order. Each one likes only one subject from the
subjects Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English. C studies in NTS. B does
not like Social Science and Hindi. D likes English and studies in MAX. The student of PAV likes Math. E likes Hindi but is not from GUV or PAV. B studies in GUV.
Which one of the following student studies in PAV school and likes Mathematics?
Options:
- A) B
- B) C
- C) D
- D) A
Answer: D) A
Question 30: In the following question, the first and second numbers are related in some way, choose the alternative which is similarly related to the third number
2098 : 2241 :: 3657 : ?
Options:
- A) 3800
- B) 3790
- C) 4500
- D) 4380
Answer: A) 3800
Question 31: Which of the following rock types belongs to the igneous rock group?
Options:
A) Marble
B) Rhyolite
C) Schist
D) Shale
Answer: B) Rhyolite
Question 32: The maximum slenderness ratio of stell members always in tenstion (other than pre-tensioned members) is ______.
Options:
A) 400
B) 250
C) 350
D) 180
Answer: A) 400
Question 33: In which year was Central Zoo Authority of India established as a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment and Forest by the Government of India?
Options:
A) 1991
B) 1989
C) 1992
D) 1990
Answer: C) 1992
Question 34: Apurvi Chandela is a professional Indian player of:
Options:
A) Shooting
B) Boxing
C) Wrestling
D) Gold
Answer: A) Shooting
Question 35: Choose the ODD word out from the given alternatives.
Options:
A) Goa
B) Pondicherry
C) Uttar Pradesh
D) Kerala
Answer: B) Pondicherry
DDA Exam 2023 are scheduled to be held from 19 to 28 August. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 687 various vacancies like Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, etc in the Delhi Development Authority will be filled.