BPSC Teacher Important Questions 2023: Download PGT, TGT and PRT Sample Paper PDF and Solutions

Bihar Teacher Top Questions: BPSC is going to conduct Primary and Secondary Teacher Examination from August 24 and August 26 2023. Below we have listed the top questions that are most important and repetitive for PGT, TGT and PRT examinations

In this article, we have prepared a list of top questions, which are the most frequently asked in the previous year's paper. All questions are dominated by the general knowledge section. As it has been observed that BPSC Teachers used to ask similar questions repeatedly in the upcoming exams. Therefore, we have decided that BPSC aspirants must know about the series of such questions.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Top Questions for PGT, TGT and PRT

Below we have listed down the top questions that are repeatedly asked in the Bihar Teacher Examination

What is the number of regional offices of the National Council for Teacher Education?

(A) 4

(B) 5

(C) 6

(D) 8

Correct Option: A

In inter-personal relationships among children are to be restored, the teacher must-

(A) Leave them free to play

(B) Keep their economic status in mind

(C) Give ample opportunity to debate

(D) Study their socio-emotional development and motivate them towards inter-personal relations.

Correct Option: D

Which of the following recommendation was not given by the Kothari Commission?

(A) All children should be given primary education in their mother language.

(B) The first board examination should be done only after completing 10 Years of school examination.

(C) Subject division should start from class 10 instead of class 9

(D) 50% of secondary schools should be converted into vocational schools.

Correct Option: D

Which of the following is not one of the intrinsic factors affecting child development?

(A) Wisdom

(B) Hereditary factor

(C) Physical Environment

(D) Physical factor

Correct Option: C

Epistemology’ means-

(A) Study of the human nature

(B) Study of the nature of values

(C) Study of the nature of knowledge

(D) Study of the child development

Correct Option: C

Which of the following is not in the guiding principles of the National curriculum framework

2005

(A) Connecting knowledge to life outside the school.

(B) Ensuring that learning is shifted away from rote methods.

(C) Making examinations more flexible and integrated into classroom life.

(D) None of these.

When the words of another language are used in a sentence of one language, it is called-

(A) Code mixing

(B) Word mixing

(C) Displacement

(D) Duality

Correct Option: D

Which philosophy developed the monitorial system in classrooms?

(A) Buddhism

(B) Jainism

(C) Vedic

(D) None of these

Correct Option: D

A number when multiplied by 5 is increased by 80, find the number.

(A) 15

(B) 20

(C) 25

(D) 30

Correct Option: B

Rahul’s father’s age is three times Rahul’s age. After 12 Years, Rahtil’s father’s age will be double Rahul’s age. What is the percentage age of father and son?

(A) 36 Years and 12 Years

(B) 12 Years and 36 Years

(C) 39 Years and 13 Years

(D) 13 Years and 39 Years

Correct Option: A

If by increasing a number by 10%, the increased number is reduced again by 10% then by what percentage will the original number decrease or increase?

(A) original number will remain undone.

(B) will decrease by 2%

(C) will decrease by 1%

(D) will increase by 1%

Correct Option: C

If the frequency of light in the photoelectric experiment is doubled, the stopping potential will

(A) be doubled

(B) be halved

(C) become less than double

(D) become more than double

Correct Option: D

Hypermetropic eye cannot see the object clearly at

(A) large distance

(B) small distance

(C) Large and small distances both

(D) none of these

Correct Option: B

The highest energy filled at absolute zero is called

(A) Maxwell's energy

(B) Boltzmann energy

(C) Fermi energy

(D) Frank energy

Correct Option: C

Distribution of energy in the spectrum of the blackbody is best explained by

(A) Wein's formula

(B) Rayleigh and Jean's formula

(C) Stefan's formula

(D) Planck's formula

Correct Option: D

Taking off of the aircraft is based on

(A) Pascal's theorem

(B) Bernoulli's theorem

(C) Magnus effect

(D) Laplace’s theorem

Correct Option: B

Which statement is untrue in the context of silent reading?

(A) Reading without utterance in the mind is called silent reading.

(B) This is the final stage of learning reading skills.

(C) Whispering is silent reading.

(D) Silent reading is considered superior in public places

Correct Option: C

Which method of communication is best for controlling noise in the classroom?

(A) shout out loud.

(B) Poke fear.

(C) continuing teaching amidst the din.

(D) keep calm and look at students.

Correct Option: D

The process of socialization of the child begins-

(A) at birth

(B) from childhood

(C) from adolescence

(D) from maturity

Correct Option: A

The potential behaviour of the despised child in the classroom will be-

(A) Disinterested

(B) Enthusiastic

(C) Full of anger

(D) Negative

Correct Option: A

Why is school considered a 'miniature society'?

(A) School inmates come from society

(B) School children are of lower age group

(C) School children developed into adult society member

(D) Schools are established by the society

Correct Option: C

Most valuable for a teacher is

(A) He has a job

(B) He has dignity

(C) Student's faith

(D) He has faith in teaching

Correct Option: D

`Mental Hygiene' means-

(A) Investigation of the laws of mental health

(B) Taking the measures for mental health preservation

(C) Prevention of mental disorders

(D) All of the above

Correct Option: D

Which one of is a constraint on social change in India?

(A) Ethnicity

(B) Caste

(C) Class

(D) All of the above

Correct Option: D







Which is not the characteristics of a good mental health-

(A) Balanced, integrative and harmonious development

(B) Acceptance of reality

(C) Boasting

(D) Regular life

Correct Option: C

A teacher labels the head of a committee as 'Chairperson' instead of 'Chairman' It indicates that the teacher

(A) has a good command of language

(B) using gender-free language

(C) has gender bias

(D) not follow acceptable words

Correct Option: B

How will you practice democracy in classroom?

(A) Providing equality of opportunity to pupils

(B) Giving freedom for pupils in educational choices

(C) Providing special programmes for the disadvantage groups

(D) All of the above

Correct Option: D

The most important factor in the effective teaching process is-

(A) Discipline of teacher

(B) Mastery of the content by the teacher

(C) Teacher student dialogue

(D) Timely completion of the syllabus

Correct Option: C

Who will be expected to deal with someone who criticizes you correctly-

(A) As a friend

(B) As a fool

(C) As a critisizer

(D) None of these

Correct Option: D

A girl leaves form her home. She first walks 30 meters in North West direction and then 30 meters in South West direction. Next She walks 30 meters in South West direction. Finally she turned towards her home. In which direction is she moving?

(A) North East

(B) North West

(C) South East

(D) North West

Correct Option: A

An advanced water management system of Harappan times has been unearthed at -

(A) Dholavira

(B) Lothal

(C) Kalibangan

(D) Alamgirpur

Correct Option: A

In the Mesopotamian record, which one of the following terms was used for the Indus valley (Harappans)?

(A) Dilmun

(B) Meluha

(C) Magan

(D) Failaka

Correct Option: B

The words ‘Satyameva Jayate' in the state Emblem of India has been adopted from which one of the following?

(A) Mundaka Upanishad

(B) Kath Upanishad

(C) Isha Upanishad

(D) Brihdaaranyaka Upanishad

Correct Option: A

The most common crime mentioned in the Rigveda was

(A) Murder

(B) Kidnapping

(C) Cattle-Lifting

(D) Stealing gold

Correct Option: D

Which Vedic test first refers to money lending?

(A) Satapatha Brahmana

(B) Gopatha Brahmana

(C) Atharvaveda

(D) Yajurveda

Correct Option: A

The practice of image worship started among the followers of Brahmanism with the emergence of -

(A) Ajavaka sect

(B) Bhagavatism

(C) Vaishnavism

(D) Saivism

Correct Option: B

Who was the greatest Buddhist commentator of the Buddhist canonical literature?

(A) Ashvaghosha

(B) Budhaghosha

(C) Vasumitra

(D) Nagarjuna

Correct Option: B

Which one of the following is associated with Varahmihira?

(A) Yogayatra

(B) Golapada

(C) Dashagitikasutra

(D) Kalakriya

Correct Option: B

The term used for measurement if the land in the Sultanate Period was -

(A) Kismat-l-ghalla

(B) Ghalla-Bakshi

(C) Masahat

(D) Ghazi

Correct Option: D

Whom did Sir Hugh Rose, the commander of the British Army during the revolt of 1857 refer as the "the best bravest of the military leader of the rebels”?

(A) Kunwar Singh

(B) Tantiya Tope

(C) Rani Lakshmi Bai

(D) Nana Sahab

Correct Option: C

Under the constitution of India, which one of the following is not a fundamental duty?

(A) To vote in public elections

(B) To develop the scientific temper

(C) To safeguard public property

(D) To abide by the constitution and respect its ideals

Correct Option: A

Survey of India is under the ministry of

(A) Defence

(B) Environment and Forest

(C) Home Affairs

(D) Science and Technology

Correct Option: D

Time of the Zero-Hour in Parliament is -

(A) 9 am to 10 am

(B) 10 am to 11 am

(C) 11 am to 12 noon

(D) 12 noon to 1:00 pm

Correct Option: D

Who among the following said “Bureaucracy is the price of Parliamentary democracy”?

(A) Ramsay Muir

(B) H. J. Laski

(C) F. M. Marx

(D) Herbert Morrison

Correct Option: D

Which one of the following provisions of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment and dismissal of the council of Minister's?

(A) Article-70

(B) Article-72

(C) Article-74

(D) Article-75

Correct Option: D

Who has the right to seek advisory openion of the supreme court of India, on any question of law?

(A) Prime Minister

(B) President

(C) Any Judge of the high court

(D) All the above

Correct Option: B

Which one of the following high court's has the Terrotorial Jurisdiction over Andman and Nicobar Island?

(A) Andhra Pradesh

(B) Calcutta

(C) Madras

(D) Orissa

Correct Option: B

Who among the following said that behavior in administration should be studied through Psycho-analysis?

(A) Alex Bavelas

(B) Orway Tead

(C) Abraham Maslow

(D) Chester Banard

Correct Option: C

Who decides whether a bill is a money bill or not?

(A) The President

(B) The Speaker

(C) The Finance Secretary

(D) The Finance Minister

Correct Option: B

The Function of the Pro-Temp speaker is to (A) Conduct the proceeding if the house in the absence of speaker (B) Swear in members (C) Ofiiciate as speaker when the speaker is unlikely to be elected (D) Only check if the Election certificates of the members are in order. Correct Option: B

51. The site that played the role of Harappan trading station was

(A) Harappan

(B) Kalibangan

(C) Lothal

(D) Surkotada

Correct Option: C

