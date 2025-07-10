TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Question Paper: PDF Download

The TNPSC Group 4 previous year question paper acts as one of the best materials for adequate preparation for the upcoming exam. Candidates who want to appear in the examination must download the previous year question paper to gain insights into the exam pattern, maximum marks, and common topics asked in the exam.
Solving TNPSC Group 4 previous year's question questions has several advantages, including allowing candidates to maximise their exam marks and adjust their approach to the most recent format and standards.
In this article, the download link to TNPSC Group 4 previous year papers PDFs along with the latest exam pattern is shared.
TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025
The TNPSC Group 4 question paper will assist candidates in understanding the important topics and the relative importance of each question in the examination. Those who plan to take the examination soon might evaluate their preparation by solving the questions from the previous year's exam. The previous year paper helps in getting insights into the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By understanding the structure of the previous year's paper, students will be able to enhance their understanding of exam-relevant subjects and modify their approach accordingly. This page provides a precise link to download the previous question paper PDF for TNPSC Group 4.
TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2025
The TNPSC Group 4 exam 2025 will be conducted on July 12, 2025 in two shifts between 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM) for 3,935 vacancies across various posts. The link to download the TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 has been activated at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can dowload the TNPSC Group 4 admit card 2025 after provising their registration number and date of birth.
TNPSC Group 4 Exam Pattern
Candidates should check the TNPSC Group 4 question paper pattern to learn about the question structure, question type and marking scheme prescribed by the officials. The TNPSC Group 4 exam comprises questions for 300 marks. The total time allowed to attempt the paper will be 3 hours. The exam pattern for 2024 is shared below.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Part A: Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring exam
|
100
|
150
|
90 (For all communities)
|
Part B: General Studies
|
75
|
150
|
Aptitude and Mental Ability exam
|
25
|
Total
|
200
|
300
TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Papers PDF
The TNPSC Group 4 previous year paper pdf should be solved by candidates in order to identify the subjects that have seen a lot of question repetition over the past few years. This will help them determine their strengths and areas of strength and adjust their preparation approach appropriately. Check the shift-wise TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Question Papers for the computer-based examination shared below.
|
Year
|
General Tamil
|
General Studies
|
TNPSC Group 4 2024 Paper
|
PDF Download
|
TNPSC Group 4 2022 Paper
|
TNPSC Group 4 2019 Paper
|
TNPSC Group 4 2018 Paper
|
TNPSC Group 4 2016 Paper
|
TNPSC Group 4 2014 Paper
|
TNPSC Group 4 2013 Paper
|
TNPSC Group 4 2012 Paper
Benefits of Solving TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Papers
There are various advantages to practicing questions from the TNPSC Group 4 previous year papers shared below:
- They can monitor their level of preparation and correct their errors to achieve good exam scores.
- Exam accuracy and speed will increase with practice on TNPSC Group 4 question papers.
- They would be able to determine their strong and weak areas and allocate study hours accordingly during their preparation by completing the TNPSC Group 4 previous year question papers.
- Attempting the TNPSC Group 4 question papers with solutions PDFs will yield important information regarding the difficulty level, question weighting, and topics that have been popular in previous years.
How to Attempt TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Question Paper?
To solve the TNPSC Group 4 question paper accurately, follow the steps listed below:
- Carefully study the previous year's TNPSC Group 4 question paper.
- To finish the papers in real time, set a stopwatch or timer.
- In the TNPSC Group 4 previous year papers, start with the easy questions, then progress gradually up to the more difficult ones.
- Once you have completed the exam, compare their answers to the TNPSC Group 4 answer key to assess their level of preparedness.
How to Utilise TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Question Paper?
The previous year's TNPSC Group 4 question paper will give applicants additional insight into the TNPSC Group 4 exam 2024. The examination's structure, mark distribution, and duration are briefly clarified by looking at the questions from the previous year. This will help the applicants while they prepare to do well on the examination and go on to the next phase.
Download previous year papers from the above link Understand the paper pattern, maximum marks attempt mock tests and previous year papers with the timer.
