TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Question Paper: PDF Download

TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 The TNPSC Group 4 question paper will assist candidates in understanding the important topics and the relative importance of each question in the examination. Those who plan to take the examination soon might evaluate their preparation by solving the questions from the previous year's exam. The previous year paper helps in getting insights into the topics that are repeatedly asked in the examination. By understanding the structure of the previous year's paper, students will be able to enhance their understanding of exam-relevant subjects and modify their approach accordingly. This page provides a precise link to download the previous question paper PDF for TNPSC Group 4. TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2025 The TNPSC Group 4 exam 2025 will be conducted on July 12, 2025 in two shifts between 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM) for 3,935 vacancies across various posts. The link to download the TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 has been activated at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can dowload the TNPSC Group 4 admit card 2025 after provising their registration number and date of birth.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Pattern Candidates should check the TNPSC Group 4 question paper pattern to learn about the question structure, question type and marking scheme prescribed by the officials. The TNPSC Group 4 exam comprises questions for 300 marks. The total time allowed to attempt the paper will be 3 hours. The exam pattern for 2024 is shared below. Subjects No. of Questions Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks Part A: Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring exam 100 150 90 (For all communities) Part B: General Studies 75 150 Aptitude and Mental Ability exam 25 Total 200 300 TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Papers PDF The TNPSC Group 4 previous year paper pdf should be solved by candidates in order to identify the subjects that have seen a lot of question repetition over the past few years. This will help them determine their strengths and areas of strength and adjust their preparation approach appropriately. Check the shift-wise TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Question Papers for the computer-based examination shared below.

How to Attempt TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Question Paper? To solve the TNPSC Group 4 question paper accurately, follow the steps listed below: Carefully study the previous year's TNPSC Group 4 question paper.

To finish the papers in real time, set a stopwatch or timer.

In the TNPSC Group 4 previous year papers, start with the easy questions, then progress gradually up to the more difficult ones.

Once you have completed the exam, compare their answers to the TNPSC Group 4 answer key to assess their level of preparedness. How to Utilise TNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Question Paper? The previous year's TNPSC Group 4 question paper will give applicants additional insight into the TNPSC Group 4 exam 2024. The examination's structure, mark distribution, and duration are briefly clarified by looking at the questions from the previous year. This will help the applicants while they prepare to do well on the examination and go on to the next phase.