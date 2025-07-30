RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
What is Rashtraneeti? A New Civic Education Initiative by Delhi Government for Teacher

The Delhi government has begun training teachers who will carry out the program in order to get ready for the official launch of its new school initiative, "Rashtraneeti," which aims to foster civic values and leadership among learners.

Jul 30, 2025, 11:24 IST

Rashtraneeti, a program aimed at promoting civic engagement and ethical governance in Delhi government school children, is scheduled to be introduced by the government on August 15, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Department of Education (DoE) has suggested that each school establish a minimum of seven committees to foster democracy at the local level. “This course is being introduced for students across classes to give them practical knowledge of governance, democracy, active citizenship, and policymaking,” a DoE official said.

Recently, master trainers attended a one-day orientation program hosted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). According to officials, the goal of the seminar was to acquaint trainers with Rashtraneeti's vision and goals so they may successfully implement the program in classrooms. The Happiness Curriculum, Business Blasters, and Mission Buniyaad were among the flagship education programs offered by the previous AAP government that the Delhi government said would be discontinued in March.

Three new projects, Rashtraneeti, New Era of Entrepreneur Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV), and Science of Living, are taking their place.

