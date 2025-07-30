Odisha NEET Counselling 2025: Provisional Merit List For Round 1 Released; Details Here

Odisha NEET Counselling 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) Committee has released the provisional merit list for Odisha NEET 2025 counselling. Participation in Odisha NEET 2025 Round 1 is open to candidates who are listed in the Odisha NEET 2025 counseling. The grievance deadline is July 30, 2025, at 5:00 PM.
According to OJEE's announcement of the Odisha NEET 2025 counselling Round 1 provisional merit list, "Any candidate found to have submitted incorrect information or concealed any information that led to his/her name being entered in the merit list shall as such be deleted from the merit list and legal action as deemed proper shall be initiated against him/her." No candidate will receive a separate notification. Candidates may contact the designated email address, odishaojee.mbbsquerry@gmail.com, by 5:00 PM on July 30, 2025, if they have any questions, concerns, or grievances about the rank or merit. Any emails sent to any other OJEE email address or received after 5:00 PM will not be considered.
How to Check Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List:
-
Go to ojee.nic.in, the official website for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE). All updates come from this main source.
-
Look for and select the "Medical Notice" or "MBBS/BDS Admission" section on the first page. Usually, this includes connections to pertinent counseling services.
-
Search for a link that says "Provisional State Merit List for MBBS/BDS Admission 2025-26." Usually, it will be a PDF.
-
Usually available in PDF format, the provisional merit list can be downloaded by clicking on the designated link.
-
Open the PDF that was downloaded. The "Ctrl+F" feature can be used to quickly find your name or NEET Roll Number.
-
Pay close attention to the information that is provided, such as your category, NEET score, state rank, roll number, and name.
-
A copy of the provisional merit list should be printed out and saved for your records.
Related Stories
Odisha NEET Counselling 2025: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Board, Odisha
|
Admission Basis
|
NEET UG 2025 Rank
|
Quota Covered
|
85% State Quota, Private Management Quota, NRI Quota seats
|
Counselling Mode
|
Online (with physical reporting for document verification at allotted institute)
|
Official Website
|
ojee.nic.in
|
Registration Dates
|
July 22 to July 26, 2025 (Round 1)
|
Provisional Merit List
|
Released on July 29, 2025
|
Grievance Submission
|
Till July 30, 2025 (5 PM)
|
Final Merit List
|
August 1, 2025
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
NEET UG 2025 qualified, Odisha domicile (for state quota), 10+2 with PCB & English (minimum 50% for Gen, 40% for SC/ST), 17 years by Dec 31, 2025.
|
Registration Fee
|
General/SEBC: ₹1,000; SC/ST/PwD: ₹500 (Non-refundable)
|
Reservation Policy
|
As per Odisha Government norms (e.g., SC: 16.25%, ST: 22.5%, PwD: 5%, EWS as per GOI)
|
Counselling Rounds
|
Multiple rounds (Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up, Stray Vacancy)
|
Document Verification
|
Online verification of uploaded documents, followed by physical verification at the allotted college. Special boards for PC/ES candidates.
|
Participating Colleges
|
Government and Private Medical/Dental Colleges in Odisha, including AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation