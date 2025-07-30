Odisha NEET Counselling 2025: Provisional Merit List For Round 1 Released; Details Here

Odisha NEET Counselling 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) Committee has released the provisional merit list for Odisha NEET 2025 counselling. Participation in Odisha NEET 2025 Round 1 is open to candidates who are listed in the Odisha NEET 2025 counseling. The grievance deadline is July 30, 2025, at 5:00 PM.





According to OJEE's announcement of the Odisha NEET 2025 counselling Round 1 provisional merit list, "Any candidate found to have submitted incorrect information or concealed any information that led to his/her name being entered in the merit list shall as such be deleted from the merit list and legal action as deemed proper shall be initiated against him/her." No candidate will receive a separate notification. Candidates may contact the designated email address, odishaojee.mbbsquerry@gmail.com, by 5:00 PM on July 30, 2025, if they have any questions, concerns, or grievances about the rank or merit. Any emails sent to any other OJEE email address or received after 5:00 PM will not be considered.