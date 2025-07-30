RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Odisha NEET Counselling 2025: Provisional Merit List For Round 1 Released; Details Here

Odisha NEET Counselling 2025: The provisional merit list for the Odisha NEET 2025 counseling has been released by the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) Committee. Round 1 is open to candidates on this list. By July 30, 2025, at 5:00 PM, any complaints about rank or merit must be sent to odishaojee.mbbsquerry@gmail.com; if they are not, legal action may be taken for providing false information. On August 1, 2025, the final merit list will be released.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 30, 2025, 11:32 IST
Odisha NEET Counselling 2025
Odisha NEET Counselling 2025
Register for Result Updates

Odisha NEET Counselling 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) Committee has released the provisional merit list for Odisha NEET 2025 counselling. Participation in Odisha NEET 2025 Round 1 is open to candidates who are listed in the Odisha NEET 2025 counseling. The grievance deadline is July 30, 2025, at 5:00 PM.


According to OJEE's announcement of the Odisha NEET 2025 counselling Round 1 provisional merit list, "Any candidate found to have submitted incorrect information or concealed any information that led to his/her name being entered in the merit list shall as such be deleted from the merit list and legal action as deemed proper shall be initiated against him/her." No candidate will receive a separate notification. Candidates may contact the designated email address, odishaojee.mbbsquerry@gmail.com, by 5:00 PM on July 30, 2025, if they have any questions, concerns, or grievances about the rank or merit. Any emails sent to any other OJEE email address or received after 5:00 PM will not be considered.

How to Check Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List?


Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their Odisha NEET 2025 Counselling Provisional Merit List:

  • Go to ojee.nic.in, the official website for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE). All updates come from this main source.

  • Look for and select the "Medical Notice" or "MBBS/BDS Admission" section on the first page. Usually, this includes connections to pertinent counseling services.

  • Search for a link that says "Provisional State Merit List for MBBS/BDS Admission 2025-26." Usually, it will be a PDF.

  • Usually available in PDF format, the provisional merit list can be downloaded by clicking on the designated link.

  • Open the PDF that was downloaded. The "Ctrl+F" feature can be used to quickly find your name or NEET Roll Number.

  • Pay close attention to the information that is provided, such as your category, NEET score, state rank, roll number, and name.

  • A copy of the provisional merit list should be printed out and saved for your records.

Related Stories

Odisha NEET Counselling 2025: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Board, Odisha

Admission Basis

NEET UG 2025 Rank

Quota Covered

85% State Quota, Private Management Quota, NRI Quota seats

Counselling Mode

Online (with physical reporting for document verification at allotted institute)

Official Website

ojee.nic.in

Registration Dates

July 22 to July 26, 2025 (Round 1)

Provisional Merit List

Released on July 29, 2025

Grievance Submission

Till July 30, 2025 (5 PM)

Final Merit List

August 1, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

NEET UG 2025 qualified, Odisha domicile (for state quota), 10+2 with PCB & English (minimum 50% for Gen, 40% for SC/ST), 17 years by Dec 31, 2025.

Registration Fee

General/SEBC: ₹1,000; SC/ST/PwD: ₹500 (Non-refundable)

Reservation Policy

As per Odisha Government norms (e.g., SC: 16.25%, ST: 22.5%, PwD: 5%, EWS as per GOI)

Counselling Rounds

Multiple rounds (Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up, Stray Vacancy)

Document Verification

Online verification of uploaded documents, followed by physical verification at the allotted college. Special boards for PC/ES candidates.

Participating Colleges

Government and Private Medical/Dental Colleges in Odisha, including AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Also Read:

UPTAC Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 LIVE: Download AKTU Counselling Result Today at uptac.admissions.nic.in; Check Fees, and Other Details

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News