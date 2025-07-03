Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

[Link Active] TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in – Direct Download Link Here

The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 link is active now to download the admit card for the Group 4 services exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025. To download a hall ticket, candidates need their registration number & DOB to download it from the official website. The hall ticket will contain the details such as the exam date, centre details, and instructions. Check here for steps to download from the official website.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 3, 2025, 13:01 IST
TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025
TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025: The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 link has been activated by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group 4 Services) can now download their admit cards using their Application Number and Date of Birth. The TNPSC Group 4 Prelims Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025 between 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM)for 3,935 vacancies across various posts.

The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. If the candidate is not carrying valid ID and the TNPSC Group 4 admit card, then he/she will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 OUT

The TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 has been released by the TNPSC on its official website tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. Candidates who have registered for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group 4 Services) can now download their hall tickets using their Application Number and Date of Birth via the One-Time Registration (OTR) Dashboard. The admit card is an important document that candidates must carry to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.). Without the admit card and valid ID the entry of the candidate will be denied in the examination centre. Candidates should verify all details on the TNPSC admit card, including name, exam centre, and timing, and report any discrepancies immediately to TNPSC.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Link Active

The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 download link is now active on the official websites tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. Candidates are advised to download the TNPSC hall ticket 3-4 days before the exam. Click on the direct link below to download the TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket 2025.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025

Active Link

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025: Overview

The TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket 2025 link has been activated at tnpsc.gov.in for 3935 vacancies. The TNPSC Group 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025. The TNPSC Group 4 admit card 2025 contain details such as name, category, photo and signatute of candidate as well as examination centre details. Check the table below for TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Exam Name

TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services)

Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Admit Card Status

Released on July 2, 2025

Official Websites

tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.in

Exam Date

July 12, 2025 (9:30 AM to 12:30 PM)

Total Vacancies

3,935 across 25 posts

Required Credentials

Application Number & Date of Birth

 

How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card?

Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 4 admit card 2025 after visiting the official website and providing their registration number and date of birth. Check the steps below for TNPSC Group Admit Card 2025 

  • Visit the Official Website, tnpsc.gov.in.
  • On the home page under Latest News" section, click on "Hall Ticket Download".
  • Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
  • Check all details carefully and click on submit button.
  • Save a PDF copy and print at least two copies for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News