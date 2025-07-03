[Link Active] TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in – Direct Download Link Here

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025: The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 link has been activated by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group 4 Services) can now download their admit cards using their Application Number and Date of Birth. The TNPSC Group 4 Prelims Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025 between 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM)for 3,935 vacancies across various posts. The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. If the candidate is not carrying valid ID and the TNPSC Group 4 admit card, then he/she will not be allowed to appear in the examination. TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 OUT

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Active Link TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025: Overview The TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket 2025 link has been activated at tnpsc.gov.in for 3935 vacancies. The TNPSC Group 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025. The TNPSC Group 4 admit card 2025 contain details such as name, category, photo and signatute of candidate as well as examination centre details. Check the table below for TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Key Highlights. Aspect Details Exam Name TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Admit Card Status Released on July 2, 2025 Official Websites tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.in Exam Date July 12, 2025 (9:30 AM to 12:30 PM) Total Vacancies 3,935 across 25 posts Required Credentials Application Number & Date of Birth