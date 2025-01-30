CBSE Class 9 English Unseen Passages With Answers 2025-26, Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Unseen Passage Examples: The unseen passage section in the CBSE Class 9 English Exam carries 10 marks and tests students' reading comprehension, analytical skills, and vocabulary. Practising unseen passages helps students improve their ability to interpret and answer questions accurately within the given time. To help students prepare effectively, we have compiled a collection of important unseen passages with answers. These passages cover a variety of topics and question types that commonly appear in the exam. Striking Features of Class 9 Unseen Passage Practice Questions (Curated by Experienced Faculty) MCQs & Descriptive Questions – Includes multiple-choice, short-answer, and long-answer formats for balanced assessment.

– Includes multiple-choice, short-answer, and long-answer formats for balanced assessment. Vocabulary & Grammar Check – Helps improve word power with questions on synonyms, antonyms, and contextual meanings.

– Helps improve word power with questions on synonyms, antonyms, and contextual meanings. Prepared by Subject Experts – Carefully curated by experienced educators to match CBSE exam patterns and expectations.

– Carefully curated by experienced educators to match CBSE exam patterns and expectations. Exam-Oriented Approach – Designed as per the latest CBSE syllabus to ensure effective preparation.

– Designed as per the latest CBSE syllabus to ensure effective preparation. Skill Enhancement – Develops critical thinking, logical reasoning, and interpretation skills.

Download the complete set of unseen passages in PDF format and enhance your exam preparation for perfect marks in CBSE Class 9 English Half Yearly Exam 2025. Also Check CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-2026 (PDF) CBSE Class 9 Important Unseen Passage Questions 2025-26 Check below the practice questions with answers and also get a free PDF download link to access more examples for the upcoming exam preparations: 1.Read the following text. Let’s delve deeper into another unseen passage English 1.There are various beliefs in the society as to what should be eaten and what should not be eaten to keep healthy. If one has high one is told to cut down on or stop consuming sodium. A new study from Boston University reveals that low sodium does not actually cause low blood pressure. A little salt is part of a healthy food plan. The study has shown that the people with the lowest intake of sodium along with the ones who have the highest intake of sodium have a greater risk of heart disease than the people in the middle.

2.There is a theory that drinking post infancy is unnatural. It is true that humans are the only species to drink milk as adults. Research shows that we have genetically evolved to adapt to it. Milk products actually play an important role in keeping us healthy. Dairy products are rich in whey, protein, linoleic acid and calcium. 3.Fat in general is not a bad thing. The community is still debating the benefits of saturated fats. The other types of fats taken in moderation are good for us. Plant-based fats such as mono-saturated fats found in foods like almonds, avocado and omega-3 fatty acids found in fish offer many health benefits. These fats may reduce inflammation and improve the quality of blood. 4.It may seem that diet products such as light salad dressing are healthier choices to eat but often they are really not. Healthy food like this used to be popular, but many of these products remove the fat and replace it with added sugar. Large amounts of added sugar in the diet may be even more damaging to health than excessive dietary fat. A major study from CDC showed that people who consumed a lot of sugar were more than twice likely to die from heart disease. If you opt for a higher food, check the ingredients and food label to make sure that the fats have not been replaced with added sugar. We must study the reports of various researches before adopting any new mode of eating or food habit otherwise the result of the food plan may be opposite of what is expected.

Based on your understanding of the passage, answer the following questions. (i) The reason why we should consume dairy products, is: (a) they are rich in protein and calcium. (b) they are tasty and tempting. (c) they are good for heart. (d) they are not very expensive. Answer: (a) they are rich in protein and calcium. (ii) Which type of people have a greater risk of disease? 1.People with no intake of salt. 2.People with the lowest intake of salt. 3.People with moderate intake of salt. 4.People with the highest intake of salt. 5.People who have multiple complications. (a) 1 and 3 (b) 2 and 3 (c) 4 and 5 (d) 2 and 4 Answer: (d) 2 and 4 (iii) Plant-based fats are good because they: (a) improve the quality of blood. (b) improve appetite. (c) strengthen mind and body. (d) improve heart beats. Answer: (a) improve the quality of blood.

(iv) The word `prevalent’ in the first paragraph of the passage means: (a) most uncommon. (b) most common. (c) unconventional. (d) important. Answer: (b) most common (v) What is more damaging to health than excessive dietary fat? (a) A lot of added sugar in diet. (b) No sugar intake. (c) Eating saturated fat frequently. (d) No fat intake. Answer: (a) A lot of added sugar in diet (vi) Mono-saturated fats are found in food like: 1.milk products 2.sugar 3.almonds 4.oil 5.Avocado (a) 1 and 4 (b) 3 and 5 (c) 2 and 4 (d) 2 and 3 Answer: (b) 3 and 5 (vii) The phrase ‘added sugar’ in the last paragraph refers to sugars added during the: (a) cooking of food. (b) eating of food. (c) processing of food. (d) production of sucrose. Answer: (c) processing of food. (viii) What does the first paragraph of the passage suggest? Answer: The first paragraph of the passage suggests that ‘salt is not as bad as we think’.

(ix) The passage focuses on the importance of…………….. Answer: a balanced diet (x) What does the term ‘Eating something in moderation’ mean? Answer: The given term means to avoid eating something excessively. 2. Read the following text. (10 Marks) 1.The colour of animals is by no means a matter of chance; it depends on many considerations, but in the majority of cases tends to protect the animal from danger by rendering it less conspicuous. Perhaps it may be said that if colouring is mainly protective, there ought to be but few brightly coloured animals. There are, however, not a few cases in which vivid colours are themselves protective. The kingfisher itself, though so brightly coloured, is by no means easy to see. The blue harmonizes with the water, and the bird as it darts along the stream looks almost like a flash of sunlight.

2.Desert animals are generally the colour of the desert. Thus, for instance, the lion, the antelope, and the wild donkey are all sand-coloured. “Indeed,” says Canon Tristram, “in the desert, where neither trees, brushwood, nor even undulation of the surface afford the slightest protection to its foes, a modification of colour assimilated to that of the surrounding country is absolutely necessary. Hence, without exception, the upper plumage of every bird, and also the fur of all the smaller mammals and the skin of all the snakes and lizards, is of one uniform sand colour.” 3.The next point is the colour of the mature caterpillars, some of which are brown. This probably makes the caterpillar even more conspicuous among the green leaves than would otherwise be the case. Let us see, then, whether the habits of the insect will throw any light upon the riddle. What would you do if you were a big caterpillar? Why, like most other defenseless creatures, you would feed by night, and lie concealed by day. So do these caterpillars. When the morning light comes, they creep down the stem of the food plant, and lie concealed among the thick herbage and dry sticks and leaves, near the ground, and it is obvious that under such circumstances, the brown colour really becomes a protection. It might indeed be argued that the caterpillars, having become brown, concealed themselves on the ground, and that we were reversing the state of things. But this is not so, because, while we may say as a general rule that large caterpillars feed by night and lie concealed by day, it is by no means always the case that they are brown; some of them still retaining the green colour. We may then conclude that the habit of concealing themselves by day came first, and that the brown colour is a later adaptation.

Answer the following questions, based on the passage above. i.What does the writer mean when he says that “The colour of animals is by no means a matter of chance”? (a) It is an evolutionary advantage. (b) It is contradictory. (c) It is predetermined. (d) It is a matter of chance. Answer: (a) It is an evolutionary advantage. ii.What makes the writer contradict his own statement that ‘the colour of animals helps protect them from danger by making them less conspicuous to predators’? Answer in about 40 words. Answer: The writer contradicts his statement by mentioning that some brightly coloured animals, like the kingfisher, are still well-camouflaged. Their vivid colours blend with the surroundings, such as blue with water, making them difficult to spot despite their brightness. iii.Complete the sentence appropriately.

The author’s contention that assimilation with the background is a necessity for all desert animals for sheer survival can be substantiated with the fact that ___. Answer: all desert birds, mammals, reptiles, and even insects have evolved a uniform sand colour to blend with their environment. iv.The passage includes some words that are opposites of each other. From the sets (a)-(e) below, identify a set of word pairs that does not belong to this category. (a) Concealed and conspicuous (b) Day and night (c) Bright and vivid (d) sand-coloured and brightly-coloured (e) Retaining and reversing Answer: (c) Bright and vivid (since both words are similar in meaning, not opposites). v.Complete the sentence appropriately. Although some big caterpillars are brown and therefore have the advantage of being conspicuous among the green leaves, yet these defenseless creatures have to.........…

Answer: hide among dry leaves, twigs, and ground cover during the day to avoid being eaten by predators. vi.Why does the author conclude that the habit of caterpillars to conceal themselves by day came first, and that the brown colour is a later adaptation? Based on the reading of the passage, examine, in about 40 words. Answer: The author concludes this because not all large caterpillars are brown—some still retain a green colour. This suggests that the habit of hiding during the day was developed first as a survival strategy, and the brown colour later evolved as an additional protective adaptation. vii.The writer says, “It might indeed be argued that the caterpillars, having become brown, concealed themselves on the ground and that we were reversing the state of things.” (Paragraph 3) Select the underlying principle in natural evolution the scientist, Canon Tristram is referring to.