Class 9 English Grammar MCQs with Answers: English Grammar is an important scoring section of the CBSE Class 9 English exam, carrying 10 marks in both half-yearly and annual exams (2025-26). Practising MCQs based on Determiners, Tenses, Modals, Subject–Verb Concord, and Reported Speech (Commands, Statements, Questions) helps students master grammar usage and ensures accuracy in the exam. This article provides topic-wise MCQs with answers, specially designed to help students prepare effectively for the CBSE Class 9 English Exam 2025-2026.
All the questions provided here are expert-curated, aligned with the latest CBSE exam pattern (2025-26), and include answers for self-evaluation. These MCQs are perfect for practice, as they are designed on the basis of the question formats—Gap Filling, Editing, and Transformation Exercises which will be asked in the upcoming exams.
Why Practise These Grammar MCQs?
- Cover all major grammar topics prescribed in CBSE Class 9 English syllabus.
- Based on 2025–26 exam pattern to ensure relevance.
- Questions framed by subject experts with answers for clarity.
- Include formats like gap filling, editing, and transformation exercises for complete exam preparation.
- Help students gain confidence and secure full marks in the 10-mark Grammar Section.
CBSE Class 9 English Grammar MCQs (2025-26): Topic-Wise Links
Practice Grammar MCQs with Answers
CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs
CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Subject–Verb Concord MCQs
CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Reported Speech MCQs
*Questions for the remaining topics will be added soon here.
Benefits of Practicing CBSE Class 9 Grammar MCQs
- Boosts Accuracy: Regular practice minimises mistakes in grammar application.
- Improves Speed: MCQ-based format sharpens quick decision-making during exams.
- Score Maximisation: Ensures that students can easily secure full 10 marks in the grammar section.
- Exam Readiness: Prepares students for both half-yearly and annual exams (2025–26).
Quick Revision of Class 9 Grammar Topics
Before solving the MCQs, students must go through a quick recap of the key grammar rules. The following table summarizes all important topics with key points and examples for last-minute revision.
Topic
Key Points
Examples / Tips
Determiners
Words placed before nouns to specify quantity, number, or identity.
a book, the sun, some water, many students
Tenses
Indicate the time of an action – Present, Past, Future.
Present: I play, I am playing, I have played, I have been playing
Modals
Helping verbs expressing ability, permission, possibility, obligation.
can, may, must, should, will
Subject–Verb Concord
Verb agrees with subject in number and person.
He plays football. / They play football.
Reported Speech
Change direct to indirect by modifying tense, pronouns, and removing quotes.
Command: He said, “Sit down.” → He told me to sit down.
The CBSE Class 9 English Grammar MCQs with Answers (2025-26) provided here are the best resource for practice and revision. With focused preparation on Determiners, Tenses, Modals, Subject–Verb Concord, and Reported Speech, students can confidently aim to secure full marks in the grammar section of their upcoming English exam. Regular practice of these expert-designed MCQs will not only improve grammar skills but also enhance overall performance in English.
