NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar MCQs with Answers (2025-26): Determiners, Tenses, Modals, Subject-Verb Concord, Reported Speech

By Gurmeet Kaur
Sep 6, 2025, 20:14 IST

Check CBSE Class 9 English Grammar MCQs 2025-26 with answers for Determiners, Tenses, Modals, Concord & Reported Speech. Download topic-wise practice questions to prepare for the upcoming half-yarly exam.

Download CBSE Class 9 English Grammar MCQs with Answers PDF
Download CBSE Class 9 English Grammar MCQs with Answers PDF

Class 9 English Grammar MCQs with Answers: English Grammar is an important scoring section of the CBSE Class 9 English exam, carrying 10 marks in both half-yearly and annual exams (2025-26). Practising MCQs based on Determiners, Tenses, Modals, Subject–Verb Concord, and Reported Speech (Commands, Statements, Questions) helps students master grammar usage and ensures accuracy in the exam. This article provides topic-wise MCQs with answers, specially designed to help students prepare effectively for the CBSE Class 9 English Exam 2025-2026.

All the questions provided here are expert-curated, aligned with the latest CBSE exam pattern (2025-26), and include answers for self-evaluation. These MCQs are perfect for practice, as they are designed on the basis of the question formats—Gap Filling, Editing, and Transformation Exercises which will be asked in the upcoming exams.

Also Check CBSE Class 9 English Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025

Why Practise These Grammar MCQs?

  • Cover all major grammar topics prescribed in CBSE Class 9 English syllabus.
  • Based on 2025–26 exam pattern to ensure relevance.
  • Questions framed by subject experts with answers for clarity.
  • Include formats like gap filling, editing, and transformation exercises for complete exam preparation.
  • Help students gain confidence and secure full marks in the 10-mark Grammar Section.

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar MCQs (2025-26): Topic-Wise Links

Practice Grammar MCQs with Answers

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Determiners MCQs

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Tenses MCQs

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Subject–Verb Concord MCQs

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Reported Speech MCQs

*Questions for the remaining topics will be added soon here.

Also Check CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-2026

Benefits of Practicing CBSE Class 9 Grammar MCQs

  • Boosts Accuracy: Regular practice minimises mistakes in grammar application.
  • Improves Speed: MCQ-based format sharpens quick decision-making during exams.
  • Score Maximisation: Ensures that students can easily secure full 10 marks in the grammar section.
  • Exam Readiness: Prepares students for both half-yearly and annual exams (2025–26).

Quick Revision of Class 9 Grammar Topics

Before solving the MCQs, students must go through a quick recap of the key grammar rules. The following table summarizes all important topics with key points and examples for last-minute revision.

Topic

Key Points

Examples / Tips

Determiners

Words placed before nouns to specify quantity, number, or identity.

a book, the sun, some water, many students
Tip: Use a/an for singular nouns, the for specific reference.

Tenses

Indicate the time of an action – Present, Past, Future.
Each tense has 4 forms: Simple, Continuous, Perfect, and Perfect Continuous.

Present: I play, I am playing, I have played, I have been playing
Past: I played, I was playing, I had played, I had been playing
Future: I will play, I will be playing, I will have played, I will have been playing
Tip: Watch time indicators: yesterday, already, tomorrow.

Modals

Helping verbs expressing ability, permission, possibility, obligation.

can, may, must, should, will
Tip: Always followed by base verb (She can dance.).

Subject–Verb Concord

Verb agrees with subject in number and person.

He plays football. / They play football.
Tip: Words like each, everyone, neither take singular verbs.

Reported Speech

Change direct to indirect by modifying tense, pronouns, and removing quotes.

Command: He said, “Sit down.” → He told me to sit down.
Statement: She said, “I am happy.” → She said that she was happy.
Question: He asked, “Where do you live?” → He asked where I lived.

The CBSE Class 9 English Grammar MCQs with Answers (2025-26) provided here are the best resource for practice and revision. With focused preparation on Determiners, Tenses, Modals, Subject–Verb Concord, and Reported Speech, students can confidently aim to secure full marks in the grammar section of their upcoming English exam. Regular practice of these expert-designed MCQs will not only improve grammar skills but also enhance overall performance in English.

Also Check|

NCERT Books for Class 9 English

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 English

 

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News