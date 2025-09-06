Class 9 English Grammar MCQs with Answers: English Grammar is an important scoring section of the CBSE Class 9 English exam, carrying 10 marks in both half-yearly and annual exams (2025-26). Practising MCQs based on Determiners, Tenses, Modals, Subject–Verb Concord, and Reported Speech (Commands, Statements, Questions) helps students master grammar usage and ensures accuracy in the exam. This article provides topic-wise MCQs with answers, specially designed to help students prepare effectively for the CBSE Class 9 English Exam 2025-2026.

All the questions provided here are expert-curated, aligned with the latest CBSE exam pattern (2025-26), and include answers for self-evaluation. These MCQs are perfect for practice, as they are designed on the basis of the question formats—Gap Filling, Editing, and Transformation Exercises which will be asked in the upcoming exams.