CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs with Answers – Download PDF

Practice CBSE Class 9 Modals MCQs with Answers for English Exam 2025-26. Download expert-curated questions with answers in PDF format to strengthen grammar skills and score well in exams.

Class 9 English Modals MCQs: Learning modals is an important part of English Grammar for CBSE Class 9 students. The grammar section in the exam carries a good weightage, and mastering topics like modals can help you score high marks with accuracy. Since modals are frequently used in writing and speaking, having a clear understanding of their usage is essential not only for exams but also for effective communication.

Practising important MCQs on Modals will help students strengthen their grammar concepts, improve their application skills, and prepare better for the exam. The questions provided here are curated by subject experts and are specially designed to help Class 9 students with last-minute revision. All the questions and answers are also available for download in PDF format for quick practice.

How to Use Modals in English Grammar

Modals are helping verbs that express ability, permission, possibility, necessity, and obligation. They are used with the base form of the verb and do not change according to the subject.

Some examples:

  • Can/Could → Ability, Permission (I can swim. She could come if she tried.)
  • May/Might → Permission, Possibility (You may start now. It might rain tomorrow.)
  • Shall/Should/Ought to → Future actions, Responsibility (We shall meet tomorrow. You ought to respect elders.)
  • Will/Would → Future actions, Imagination (He will join us. I would help if I knew.)
  • Must/Have to → Necessity, Obligation (You must eat. Students must submit homework on time.)

Understanding the correct use of modals is the key to solving grammar questions accurately in exams. Once you are familiar with their meanings and applications, you can easily identify the right option in multiple-choice questions. To strengthen your preparation, here are some CBSE Class 9 Modals MCQs with Answers curated by experts.

CBSE Class 9 Modals MCQs with Answers

Q1. Students __ bring their admit cards to the examination hall.
a) Can
b) Must
c) Might
d) Would
Answer: b) Must

Q2. We __ go for a picnic tomorrow if the weather is fine.
a) Shall
b) Must
c) Might
d) Could
Answer: a) Shall

Q3. She __ sing beautifully when she was young.
a) Could
b) May
c) Must
d) Shall
Answer: a) Could

Q4. You __ switch off the lights when leaving the room.
a) Could
b) Ought to
c) Might
d) Shall
Answer: b) Ought to

Q5. It looks cloudy. It __ rain in the evening.
a) Must
b) Would
c) Might
d) Shall
Answer: c) Might

Q6. He __ complete his homework before going out to play.
a) Might
b) Could
c) Must
d) Would
Answer: c) Must

Q7. If I were you, I __ apologize to him immediately.
a) Shall
b) Would
c) Must
d) Can
Answer: b) Would

Q8. You __ not park your vehicle here; it is a no-parking zone.
a) Shall
b) Must
c) Might
d) May
Answer: b) Must

Q9. I __ arrange the flowers for the bouquet.
a) May
b) Can
c) Might
d) Must
Answer: b) Can

Q10. __ I borrow this pen from you?
a) Might
b) Can
c) May
d) Must
Answer: c) May

Q11. The teacher __ ask you to bring the homework.
a) Can
b) Shall
c) Might
d) Must
Answer: c) Might

Q12. According to the weather forecast, it ___ snow heavily tomorrow.
a) Shall
b) Must
c) May
d) Would
Answer: c) May

Q13. Raj hasn’t studied well. He __ fail his exam.
a) Shall
b) Might
c) Must
d) Can
Answer: b) Might

Q14. You __ follow the traffic rules.
a) May
b) Might
c) Must
d) Could
Answer: c) Must

Q15. It __ be difficult to live amidst war.
a) Shall
b) Should
c) May
d) Must
Answer: d) Must

16. My mother __ scold me if I don’t go back on time.
a) May
b) Must
c) Will
d) Shall
Answer: c) Will

Q17. We ___ take care of our parents.
a) Could
b) May
c) Ought to
d) Shall
Answer: c) Ought to

Q18. I __ visit the local grocery store soon.
a) May
b) Shall
c) Can
d) Must
Answer: b) Shall

Q19. You ___ be punctual.
a) Shall
b) Should
c) Might
d) Ought
Answer: b) Should

Q20. One __ repay all their debts.
a) Must
b) Should
c) Might
d) Ought to
Answer: d) Ought to

Click here to Download CBSE Class 9 Modals MCQs with Answers PDF

The PDF contains all expert-curated MCQs with correct answers for easy offline practice.

Mastering modals through practice MCQs will help Class 9 students write grammatically correct answers and score well in the English exam. Regular revision with these expert-curated questions ensures confidence and accuracy during the test.

