Class 9 English Modals MCQs: Learning modals is an important part of English Grammar for CBSE Class 9 students. The grammar section in the exam carries a good weightage, and mastering topics like modals can help you score high marks with accuracy. Since modals are frequently used in writing and speaking, having a clear understanding of their usage is essential not only for exams but also for effective communication. Practising important MCQs on Modals will help students strengthen their grammar concepts, improve their application skills, and prepare better for the exam. The questions provided here are curated by subject experts and are specially designed to help Class 9 students with last-minute revision. All the questions and answers are also available for download in PDF format for quick practice.

Check CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2025-2026 How to Use Modals in English Grammar Modals are helping verbs that express ability, permission, possibility, necessity, and obligation. They are used with the base form of the verb and do not change according to the subject. Some examples: Can/Could → Ability, Permission (I can swim. She could come if she tried.)

Ability, Permission (I can swim. She could come if she tried.) May/Might → Permission, Possibility (You may start now. It might rain tomorrow.)

Permission, Possibility (You may start now. It might rain tomorrow.) Shall/Should/Ought to → Future actions, Responsibility (We shall meet tomorrow. You ought to respect elders.)

Future actions, Responsibility (We shall meet tomorrow. You ought to respect elders.) Will/Would → Future actions, Imagination (He will join us. I would help if I knew.)

Future actions, Imagination (He will join us. I would help if I knew.) Must/Have to → Necessity, Obligation (You must eat. Students must submit homework on time.) Understanding the correct use of modals is the key to solving grammar questions accurately in exams. Once you are familiar with their meanings and applications, you can easily identify the right option in multiple-choice questions. To strengthen your preparation, here are some CBSE Class 9 Modals MCQs with Answers curated by experts.

CBSE Class 9 Modals MCQs with Answers Q1. Students __ bring their admit cards to the examination hall.

a) Can

b) Must

c) Might

d) Would

Answer: b) Must Q2. We __ go for a picnic tomorrow if the weather is fine.

a) Shall

b) Must

c) Might

d) Could

Answer: a) Shall Q3. She __ sing beautifully when she was young.

a) Could

b) May

c) Must

d) Shall

Answer: a) Could Q4. You __ switch off the lights when leaving the room.

a) Could

b) Ought to

c) Might

d) Shall

Answer: b) Ought to Q5. It looks cloudy. It __ rain in the evening.

a) Must

b) Would

c) Might

d) Shall

Answer: c) Might Q6. He __ complete his homework before going out to play.

a) Might

b) Could

c) Must

d) Would

Answer: c) Must Q7. If I were you, I __ apologize to him immediately.

a) Shall

b) Would

c) Must

d) Can

Answer: b) Would

Q8. You __ not park your vehicle here; it is a no-parking zone.

a) Shall

b) Must

c) Might

d) May

Answer: b) Must Q9. I __ arrange the flowers for the bouquet.

a) May

b) Can

c) Might

d) Must

Answer: b) Can Q10. __ I borrow this pen from you?

a) Might

b) Can

c) May

d) Must

Answer: c) May Q11. The teacher __ ask you to bring the homework.

a) Can

b) Shall

c) Might

d) Must

Answer: c) Might Q12. According to the weather forecast, it ___ snow heavily tomorrow.

a) Shall

b) Must

c) May

d) Would

Answer: c) May Q13. Raj hasn’t studied well. He __ fail his exam.

a) Shall

b) Might

c) Must

d) Can

Answer: b) Might Q14. You __ follow the traffic rules.

a) May

b) Might

c) Must

d) Could

Answer: c) Must Q15. It __ be difficult to live amidst war.

a) Shall

b) Should

c) May

d) Must

Answer: d) Must 16. My mother __ scold me if I don’t go back on time.

a) May

b) Must

c) Will

d) Shall

Answer: c) Will