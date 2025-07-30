APPSC FSO Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For 100 Forest Section Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Selection Process and More

APPSC FSO Recruitment 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has commenced the online application for the post of Forest Section Officer on its official website. A total of 100 posts are to be filled for Forest Section Officer in the A.P. Forest Subordinate Service against Notification number 07/2025.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 17, 2025 after visiting the official website - psc.ap.gov.in
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis screening and main Examination which will be conducted in objective type and offline (OMR based) mode. The screening test will be held on September 07, 2025 across the state.
APPSC FSO Notification PDF
Candidates can download the detailed pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for Forest Section Officer posts.
|
APPSC FSO Notification 2025
Educational Qualification
Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Botany or Forestry or Horticulture or Zoology or Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics or Statistics or Geology or Agriculture as a subject or a Bachelor’s degree In Engineering with Chemical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Civil Engineering of any University of India, established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or an equivalent qualification
APPSC FSO Notification
|
APPSC FSO Recruitment 2025
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
|
Posts Name
|
Forest Section Officer
|
Total Vacancies
|
100
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Department
|
A.P. Forest Subordinate Service
|
Application Last Date
|
August 17, 2025
|
Official Website
|
psc.ap.gov.in
Steps to Apply for the APPSC FSO Posts 2025?
Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:
Step 1: Visit the Official website: psc.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment button
Step 3: Click on the Apply tab of FSO Posts
Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future use
Step 5: Pay the required fees (where applicable)
Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference
