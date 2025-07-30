APPSC FSO Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For 100 Forest Section Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Selection Process and More

APPSC FSO Recruitment 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has commenced the online application for the post of Forest Section Officer on its official website. A total of 100 posts are to be filled for Forest Section Officer in the A.P. Forest Subordinate Service against Notification number 07/2025.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 17, 2025 after visiting the official website - psc.ap.gov.in

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis screening and main Examination which will be conducted in objective type and offline (OMR based) mode. The screening test will be held on September 07, 2025 across the state.

APPSC FSO Notification PDF

Candidates can download the detailed pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for Forest Section Officer posts.