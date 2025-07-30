DPS Knowledge Park-V To Host Career Fair 'मार्गदर्शन 2025' On August 2: A Visionary Step Forward

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 30, 2025, 11:44 IST

Delhi Public School Career Fair 2025: Delhi Public School is all set to launch its first-ever career fair on 2nd August 2025. The career fair titled मार्गदर्शन: Guiding Steps. Building Future aims to provide the students and parents with essential career guidance, helping them to make a good decision for their future. 

मार्गदर्शन Career Fair 2025: Core Objective

The objective focuses on providing students with direct exposure to a wide range of professional and academic avenues. This includes various fields from traditional professions like engineering and medicine to modern, fast-growing fields such as artificial intelligence, design, media, business, and entrepreneurship.

Important Points To Know About the Event

Over 25 prestigious institutions will participate, including: 

  • Top universities and colleges

  • Design and management schools

  • Engineering and medical institutions

  • International education advisors

Students and parents will get the opportunity to get in touch directly with these institutions and gain reliable information on:  

  • Undergraduate courses and areas of specialisation.

  • Know about the admission procedures and format for entrance exams.

  • Financial assistance is provided through scholarships. 

  • Internship and then campus placements to recognise the talent of the students. 

  • Long-term growth potential in various fields and career trajectories. 

मार्गदर्शन 2025: Key Features of Career Fair

To ensure that the event is engaging for both the parents and students, the fair includes the following features: 

1.  Interactive Booths Set-Up:  The participating institutions will be setting up a career booth for students where they can get advice on their career aspirations, along with personal counselling. 

2.  Advice on Global Education:  International consultants will also provide guidance on Global Education to the students and explain how it is important.

3.  Psychometric Assessment Knowledge: A guided information on psychometric assessments will be provided by qualified professionals to help students understand their interests and personality traits, thereby enabling a suitable career choice. 

Stream-Wise Counselling Sessions

This event will benefit the students from all the streams: 

  • Science Stream: Competitive exams, STEM careers, and research pathways

  • Commerce Stream: Finance, business management, law, and entrepreneurship

  • Humanities Stream: Liberal arts, journalism, psychology, and social sciences

  • Creative Fields: Design, animation, fine arts, media, and fashion, with tips on portfolio building and specialised admissions

Special Sessions For Parents

मार्गदर्शन 2025 will also include dedicated sessions for parents. These are designed to:  

  • Increase awareness about various trends in the industry and industry demands.   

  • Encourage open communication between parents and children so that they can understand each other better. 

  • By providing a collaborative environment, the school wants to build a strong support system that nurtures dreams and ambitions while maintaining mental and emotional well-being. 

Promoting Innovation and Enterprise

Students get to learn about national initiatives like:

  • Skill India, which focuses on skill-based learning

  • Make in India aims to promote innovation and manufacturing

  • Startup India, which aims to encourage entrepreneurship

These segments empower the students to explore different career paths.

In addition to being a celebration of self-control, aspirations and guidance, मार्गदर्शन 2025 is a significant turning point that represents a forward-looking vision where wise choices, motivational leadership, and individual purpose combine to create prosperous lives.  Every student, parent, and teacher is invited here to participate in this game-changing event at the fair.

