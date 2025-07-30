DPS Knowledge Park-V To Host Career Fair 'मार्गदर्शन 2025' On August 2: A Visionary Step Forward

Delhi Public School Career Fair 2025: Delhi Public School is all set to launch its first-ever career fair on 2nd August 2025. The career fair titled मार्गदर्शन: Guiding Steps. Building Future aims to provide the students and parents with essential career guidance, helping them to make a good decision for their future.
मार्गदर्शन Career Fair 2025: Core Objective
The objective focuses on providing students with direct exposure to a wide range of professional and academic avenues. This includes various fields from traditional professions like engineering and medicine to modern, fast-growing fields such as artificial intelligence, design, media, business, and entrepreneurship.
Important Points To Know About the Event
Over 25 prestigious institutions will participate, including:
-
Top universities and colleges
-
Design and management schools
-
Engineering and medical institutions
-
International education advisors
Students and parents will get the opportunity to get in touch directly with these institutions and gain reliable information on:
-
Undergraduate courses and areas of specialisation.
-
Know about the admission procedures and format for entrance exams.
-
Financial assistance is provided through scholarships.
-
Internship and then campus placements to recognise the talent of the students.
-
Long-term growth potential in various fields and career trajectories.
मार्गदर्शन 2025: Key Features of Career Fair
To ensure that the event is engaging for both the parents and students, the fair includes the following features:
1. Interactive Booths Set-Up: The participating institutions will be setting up a career booth for students where they can get advice on their career aspirations, along with personal counselling.
2. Advice on Global Education: International consultants will also provide guidance on Global Education to the students and explain how it is important.
3. Psychometric Assessment Knowledge: A guided information on psychometric assessments will be provided by qualified professionals to help students understand their interests and personality traits, thereby enabling a suitable career choice.
Stream-Wise Counselling Sessions
This event will benefit the students from all the streams:
-
Science Stream: Competitive exams, STEM careers, and research pathways
-
Commerce Stream: Finance, business management, law, and entrepreneurship
-
Humanities Stream: Liberal arts, journalism, psychology, and social sciences
-
Creative Fields: Design, animation, fine arts, media, and fashion, with tips on portfolio building and specialised admissions
Special Sessions For Parents
मार्गदर्शन 2025 will also include dedicated sessions for parents. These are designed to:
-
Increase awareness about various trends in the industry and industry demands.
-
Encourage open communication between parents and children so that they can understand each other better.
-
By providing a collaborative environment, the school wants to build a strong support system that nurtures dreams and ambitions while maintaining mental and emotional well-being.
Promoting Innovation and Enterprise
Students get to learn about national initiatives like:
-
Skill India, which focuses on skill-based learning
-
Make in India aims to promote innovation and manufacturing
-
Startup India, which aims to encourage entrepreneurship
These segments empower the students to explore different career paths.
In addition to being a celebration of self-control, aspirations and guidance, मार्गदर्शन 2025 is a significant turning point that represents a forward-looking vision where wise choices, motivational leadership, and individual purpose combine to create prosperous lives. Every student, parent, and teacher is invited here to participate in this game-changing event at the fair.
