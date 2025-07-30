DPS Knowledge Park-V To Host Career Fair 'मार्गदर्शन 2025' On August 2: A Visionary Step Forward

Delhi Public School Career Fair 2025: Delhi Public School is all set to launch its first-ever career fair on 2nd August 2025. The career fair titled मार्गदर्शन: Guiding Steps. Building Future aims to provide the students and parents with essential career guidance, helping them to make a good decision for their future. मार्गदर्शन Career Fair 2025: Core Objective The objective focuses on providing students with direct exposure to a wide range of professional and academic avenues. This includes various fields from traditional professions like engineering and medicine to modern, fast-growing fields such as artificial intelligence, design, media, business, and entrepreneurship. Important Points To Know About the Event Over 25 prestigious institutions will participate, including: Top universities and colleges

Design and management schools

Engineering and medical institutions

International education advisors

Students and parents will get the opportunity to get in touch directly with these institutions and gain reliable information on: Undergraduate courses and areas of specialisation.

Know about the admission procedures and format for entrance exams.

Financial assistance is provided through scholarships.

Internship and then campus placements to recognise the talent of the students.

Long-term growth potential in various fields and career trajectories. मार्गदर्शन 2025: Key Features of Career Fair To ensure that the event is engaging for both the parents and students, the fair includes the following features: 1. Interactive Booths Set-Up: The participating institutions will be setting up a career booth for students where they can get advice on their career aspirations, along with personal counselling.

2. Advice on Global Education: International consultants will also provide guidance on Global Education to the students and explain how it is important. 3. Psychometric Assessment Knowledge: A guided information on psychometric assessments will be provided by qualified professionals to help students understand their interests and personality traits, thereby enabling a suitable career choice. Stream-Wise Counselling Sessions This event will benefit the students from all the streams: Science Stream: Competitive exams, STEM careers, and research pathways

Commerce Stream: Finance, business management, law, and entrepreneurship

Humanities Stream: Liberal arts, journalism, psychology, and social sciences

Creative Fields: Design, animation, fine arts, media, and fashion, with tips on portfolio building and specialised admissions



Special Sessions For Parents मार्गदर्शन 2025 will also include dedicated sessions for parents. These are designed to: Increase awareness about various trends in the industry and industry demands.

Encourage open communication between parents and children so that they can understand each other better.

By providing a collaborative environment, the school wants to build a strong support system that nurtures dreams and ambitions while maintaining mental and emotional well-being. Promoting Innovation and Enterprise Students get to learn about national initiatives like: Skill India, which focuses on skill-based learning

Make in India aims to promote innovation and manufacturing

Startup India, which aims to encourage entrepreneurship These segments empower the students to explore different career paths.