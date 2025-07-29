UPSC EPFO Apply Online 2025: Register Now for 230 EO, AO and APFC posts at upsc.gov.in, Check Application Form Last Date, Fees and More Details Here

UPSC EPFO Apply Online 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for recruitment to 230 vacancies in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), covering Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts. A total of 156 posts are allotted for EO/AO and remaining 74 seats for APFC post. Those who are eligible can now apply via the official website of UPSC- upsconline.nic.in. The recruitment notification (Advt. 52/2025) was released on 29 July 2025, and applications opened at 12:00 pm via the UPSC portal. Selection is based on a written examination conducted by UPSC, followed by an interview/personality test. Finally, the candidate will be selected based on the combined scores of both stages. In this article, we have provided the details of the application process, eligibility criteria, application fee, apply link,etc.

Interested aspirants can apply for the UPSC EPFO posts via the official website of UPSC. They need to fill the application form in order to appear for the recruitment process. Follow the steps given below:

UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Link

Candidates are required to register themselves on the UPSC portal to get the OTR number. When the OTP number is generated, only then can they proceed for the further application process. Get the OTR generation link below.

Apply Online Link for UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Here

UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Date

Candidates must check the official notification for the detailed information about the application start and end dates. Candidates can apply for the UPSC EPFO exam from 29 July onwards. The application process will end on 18 August 2025.

What is the Application Fee for UPSC EPFO Form?

Candidates are required to pay the application fee once their application form is completed. The application fee for Genera/ OBC/ EWS candidates is ₹25/- and for all other categories and female candidates, there is no application fee applicable.