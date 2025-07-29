UPSC EPFO Apply Online 2025: Register Now for 230 EO, AO and APFC posts at upsc.gov.in, Check Application Form Last Date, Fees and More Details Here

UPSC EPFO Apply Online 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for recruitment to 230 vacancies in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), covering Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts. A total of 156 posts are allotted for EO/AO and remaining 74 seats for APFC post. Those who are eligible can now apply via the official website of UPSC- upsconline.nic.in.
The recruitment notification (Advt. 52/2025) was released on 29 July 2025, and applications opened at 12:00 pm via the UPSC portal. Selection is based on a written examination conducted by UPSC, followed by an interview/personality test. Finally, the candidate will be selected based on the combined scores of both stages. In this article, we have provided the details of the application process, eligibility criteria, application fee, apply link,etc.
UPSC EPFO 2025 Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
UPSC EPFO 2025- Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer & APFC
|
Conducted By
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
Notification Date
|
29 July 2025
|
Registration Start
|
29 July 2025 at 12:00 PM
|
Last Date to Apply
|
18 August 2025 by 11:59 PM
|
Exam Date
|
To be announced (tentatively November 2025)
|
Total Posts
|
230 (EO/AO: 156; APFC: 74)
|
Official Website
|
upsconline.nic.in / upsc.gov.in
How to Apply for UPSC EPFO 2025?
Interested aspirants can apply for the UPSC EPFO posts via the official website of UPSC. They need to fill the application form in order to appear for the recruitment process. Follow the steps given below:
-
Visit upsconline.nic.in and complete One‑Time Registration (OTR).
-
Log in using generated credentials.
-
Fill Part I: Enter personal, contact, academic information, exam centre preference.
-
Submit Part I, preview details, proceed to Part II.
-
Fill Part II: Upload documents (photo, signature, ID, category certificate), choose category, exam centre.
-
Pay application fee.
-
Review and submit the final application.
-
Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Link
Candidates are required to register themselves on the UPSC portal to get the OTR number. When the OTP number is generated, only then can they proceed for the further application process. Get the OTR generation link below.
|
Apply Online Link for UPSC EPFO 2025
UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Date
Candidates must check the official notification for the detailed information about the application start and end dates. Candidates can apply for the UPSC EPFO exam from 29 July onwards. The application process will end on 18 August 2025.
What is the Application Fee for UPSC EPFO Form?
Candidates are required to pay the application fee once their application form is completed. The application fee for Genera/ OBC/ EWS candidates is ₹25/- and for all other categories and female candidates, there is no application fee applicable.
|
Category of Candidates
|
Application Fee
|
Genera/ OBC/ EWS
|
₹25/-
|
SC/ ST/ PH/ Females
|
Exempted
Who is Eligible to Apply for UPSC EPFO?
A candidate is required to meet certain eligibility criteria in order to apply for the UPSC EPFO exam. These eligibility criteria include certain educational qualifications, age limit, nationality,etc. The age relaxation is given as per the rules.
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. For APFC, diplomas in Company Law, Labour Laws or Public Administration may be an advantage.
|
Age Limit (as on 18 Aug 2025)
|
EO/AO: Max 30 years; APFC: Max 35 years.
|
Age Relaxation
|
SC/ST: +5 yrs; OBC: +3 yrs; PwBD: up to 15 yrs depending on category; EPFO employees may get additional benefits.
|
Nationality
|
Indian citizens or certain specified categories (e.g. Nepal/Bhutan citizens, Tibetan refugees settled in India).
