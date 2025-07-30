ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the French syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This French provides the complete syllabus forFrench in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively.

This French contains a comprehensive syllabus of French for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 French syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest French syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.