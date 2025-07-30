ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2025: The ICSE Class 10 French syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year has been released with no major changes. Students are advised to follow the complete syllabus and exam pattern as shared by CISCE for effective exam preparation.

ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the French syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This French provides the complete syllabus forFrench in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively.

This French contains a comprehensive syllabus of French for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 French syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest French syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.

ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2025-26

ICSE Class 10 French Paper Guidelines are: 

There will be one paper of three hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks.

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III. 

ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2025-26

1. Composition
Candidates will be required to write, in French, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects.
2. Letter
Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. 
3. Comprehension
An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in French. Questions based on the given passage, will be set, to be answered in French, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage.

4. Grammar
This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in French correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions. The questions on grammar will include the following:
Articles (définis, indéfinis, contractés, partitifs)  
Adjectives (démonstratifs, possessifs, qualificatifs, interrogatifs)  
Interrogation (pronoms interrogatifs, combien, comment, ou`, quand, pourquoi, depuis quand etc.)
Negation (ne ... pas, ne ... rien, ne ...personne, ne ... plus, etc.)  
Pronouns (sujets, démonstratifs, possessifs, COD, COI, quantité, lieu, relatifs simples)  
Prepositions (à / de, lieu (e.g. chez, entre, devant, à côté de, temps e.g. avant, après,pendant, pour), les noms géographiques,movement (e.g. jusqu’à, vers),d'autres (e.g. contre, malgré, sans, sauf, selon)
Tenses (présent, imparfait, passé compose, futur porche, passé récent, futur simple, verbes pronominaux, impératif)  
Comparative ((Qualité et quantité - formes régulières et irrégulières - plus de ... que, moins de ...que, plus de / moins de + nombre etc.)
Superlative (les formes régulières et irrégulières -Ie plus .. ./le moins ... etc.)

Conjugation exercises (for testing verbs), gap filling (for testing articles, pronouns, prepositions), correcting errors (for testing adjectives, negation, comparative etc.), Making questions and negative sentences, correcting jumbled sentences etc.
5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing:
One short passage will be set for translation from French into English.  
One passage will be set for translation from English into French.  
Dialogue writing (Around 150 words) based on situations faced in everyday life. Hints may be given.

Annexe

Communication (oral and written) skills that can be covered from any book used for teaching: 
1. Topic A - Myself
Self, Family and Friends  
Important Events  
Interests and Hobbies  
Home and Locality  
Daily Routine  
School
2. Topic B - Holiday Time & Travel
Travel, Transport and Tourism  
Accommodation  
Restaurant  
Directions  
Holiday 
Activities  
Services
3. Topic C - Work & Lifestyle
Home Life  
Everyday Living and Health  
Work Experience  
Leisure  
Shopping  
The Environment
Teaching and study resource books:
Ado - published by CLE International  
Bravo - Published by Hatier Didier  
Entre Jeunes - published by CBSE

Internal Assessment - 20 marks

Schools will prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening, Speaking and Creative Writing Skills of candidates as follows:
Class X: Three assessments in the course of the year.

Pattern of Assessment
a) Listening Skills 
A passage of about 300 words is read aloud by the examiner twice at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute). Candidates may make brief notes during the readings. They then answer an objective type test based on the passage, on the paper provided.
b) Speaking Skills
Each candidate is required to make an oral presentation for about two minutes, which will be followed by a discussion on the subject with the examiners, for about three minutes.
Subjects for presentation may include narrating an experience, providing a description, giving directions, expressing an opinion, giving a report, relating an anecdote or commenting on a current event.
A candidate may refer to brief notes in the course of the presentation but reading or excessive dependence on notes will be penalized.
It is recommended that candidates be given an hour for preparation of their subject for presentation and that they be given a choice of subject, on a common paper.
c) Creative Writing Skills
Each candidate is required to write short compositions based on the suggested assignments.

To download the complete ICSE Class 10th French Syllabus click on the link below and get it in PDF Format. 

ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

