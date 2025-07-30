ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the French syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This French provides the complete syllabus forFrench in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively.
ICSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2025-26
ICSE Class 10 French Paper Guidelines are:
There will be one paper of three hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks.
Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III.
|1. Composition
Candidates will be required to write, in French, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects.
|2. Letter
Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment.
|3. Comprehension
An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in French. Questions based on the given passage, will be set, to be answered in French, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage.
|
4. Grammar
Conjugation exercises (for testing verbs), gap filling (for testing articles, pronouns, prepositions), correcting errors (for testing adjectives, negation, comparative etc.), Making questions and negative sentences, correcting jumbled sentences etc.
|5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing:
One short passage will be set for translation from French into English.
One passage will be set for translation from English into French.
Dialogue writing (Around 150 words) based on situations faced in everyday life. Hints may be given.
|
Annexe
Communication (oral and written) skills that can be covered from any book used for teaching:
|1. Topic A - Myself
Self, Family and Friends
Important Events
Interests and Hobbies
Home and Locality
Daily Routine
School
|2. Topic B - Holiday Time & Travel
Travel, Transport and Tourism
Accommodation
Restaurant
Directions
Holiday
Activities
Services
|3. Topic C - Work & Lifestyle
Home Life
Everyday Living and Health
Work Experience
Leisure
Shopping
The Environment
|Teaching and study resource books:
Ado - published by CLE International
Bravo - Published by Hatier Didier
Entre Jeunes - published by CBSE
Internal Assessment - 20 marks
Schools will prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening, Speaking and Creative Writing Skills of candidates as follows:
Class X: Three assessments in the course of the year.
|Pattern of Assessment
a) Listening Skills
A passage of about 300 words is read aloud by the examiner twice at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute). Candidates may make brief notes during the readings. They then answer an objective type test based on the passage, on the paper provided.
|b) Speaking Skills
Each candidate is required to make an oral presentation for about two minutes, which will be followed by a discussion on the subject with the examiners, for about three minutes.
Subjects for presentation may include narrating an experience, providing a description, giving directions, expressing an opinion, giving a report, relating an anecdote or commenting on a current event.
A candidate may refer to brief notes in the course of the presentation but reading or excessive dependence on notes will be penalized.
It is recommended that candidates be given an hour for preparation of their subject for presentation and that they be given a choice of subject, on a common paper.
|c) Creative Writing Skills
Each candidate is required to write short compositions based on the suggested assignments.
|
