BPSC Bihar Teacher Current Affairs Questions 2023: Asked and Most Expected Questons

Bihar Teacher Top CA Questions: BPSC has conducted PRT Teacher on August 24 2023. Below we have listed the top current affairs questions that are asked in the examination with the most expected questions that can be asked in upcoming shifts.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Memory Based Questions: The Bihar Public Service Commission successfully conducted the BPSC Bihar Primary Teacher Paper of GS on August 24, 2023. As per the feedback from the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate to difficult.

As per the feedback received, many questions were asked from the current affairs section, especially from the past 1 year's important news. In this article, we have listed the important current affairs questions that are asked in the examination as well as the expected questions that can be asked in the examination.

BPSC Bihar Primary Teacher Top Current Affairs Questions

Below we have listed the top current affairs that are asked in BPSC Bihar Primary Teacher as well as the most expected questions

Who is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter?

(A) Parag Agrawal

(B) Elon Musk

(C) Linda Yakkarina

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: C

According to 2011 Census of India, what was the total female literacy rate in Bihar?

(A) 53.57%

(B) 52.89%

(C) 63.68%

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the

Correct Answer: A

Subhadra Devi, who has been awarded Padma Shri in 2023, is a known

(A) Papier-mdché massy artist

(B) architect

(C) space scientist

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: A

What is the name of the architect in charge of the new building of the Parliament of India?

(A) Anoop Rai

(B) Arun Goel

(C) Padma Shri Bimal Patel

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: C

Recently, India's first cable - stayed rail bridge is built in

(A) Jammu and Kashmir

(B) Himachal Pradesh

(C) Uttar Pradesh

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: A

What was effectively the percentage of the electorate of the adult population of India that could only participate in the election of the members of the Constituent Assembly?

(A) 30 to 35 percent

(B) 10 to 15 percent

(C) 20 to 25 percent

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Which State, in April 2023, gave the OBC status to transgenders community?

(A) Rajasthan

(B) Tamil Nadu

(C) Madhya Pradesh

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: C

India's first semiconductor manufacturing plant will be set in which state?

(A) Bihar

(B) Gujarat

(C) Rajasthan

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: B

Which of the following countries is the member of the recently formed 'I2U2 Grouping'?

(A) UAE

(B) India

(C) Israel

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: D

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrant against

(A) Chinese President Xi Jinping

(B) Russian President Vladimir Putin

(C) US President Joe Biden

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: B

Rowan Wilson has been appointed as the first black Chief Judge of which city?

(A) New York

(B) Washington

(C) Chicago

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: A

The third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit was held in

(A) Brazil

(B) Papua New Guinea

(C) Namibia

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: B

The International Booker Prize, 2023 has been awarded to

(A) Aravind Adiga

(B) Georgi Gospodinov

(C) Margaret Atwood

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: B

A Parliamentary Committee of which of the following countries recently recommended that India should be made part of the `NATO Plus' Grouping?

(A) Germany

(B) UK

(C) USA

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: C

How many crore rupees have been sanctioned under the 'National Quantum Mission'?

(A) 1,000 Crore

(B) 3,000 Crore

(C) 6,000 Crore

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: C

Which Union Minister launched the 'Youth Portal' in New Delhi?

(A) S Jaishankar

(B) Dr. Jitendra Singh

(C) Smriti Irani

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: B

Partner Portal Mobile App has been launched by which ministry?

(A) Ministry of Education

(B) Foreign Ministry

(C) Ministry of Agriculture

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: C

Who has been appointed as the military advisor in the National Security Council Secretariat?

(A) Sandeep Singh

(B) Anil Chauhan

(C) Sunil Kumar

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: A

In which country did External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar inaugurate the bridge built by India?

(A) Ghana

(B) Senegal

(C) Mozambique

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: C

Which player won India's first gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championship 2023?

(A) Aman Sehrawat

(B) Ravi Kumar

(C) Bajrang Punia

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: A

Who has been enrolled in the Bar Council of the state as the first transgender lawyer in Kerala?

(A) Vidya Kamble

(B) Padma Lakshmi

(C) Swati Bidhan Barua

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: B

NTPC Green Energy Limited has entered into an agreement with whom for renewable energy projects?

(A) Indian Oil Corporation Limited

(B) Bharat Petroleum

(C) Tata Green

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: A

Who has become the oldest player to win the ATP Masters 1000 title?

(A) Andy Murray

(B) Rohan Bopanna

(C) Daniil Medvedev

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: B

PM Mitra Mega Textile Park will be set up in how many states?

(A) 05

(B) 06

(C) 07

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: C

Which Indian-American has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary of the US Air Force?

(A) Ravi Chaudhary

(B) Neal Mohan

(C) Vivek Ramaswamy

(D) More than one of the above

(E) None of the above

Correct Answer: A

