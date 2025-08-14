BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Direct Download Link & Exam Details

BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for the recruitment of 50 Vice Principal posts in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The written examination is scheduled for 17 August 2025, and candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website.

The admit card can be downloaded from the official website after providing the registration number and password and it contains the candidate details as well as examination centre details. Direct link to download the BPS Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 below.

BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

The BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 is out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The candidate should download the admit card from the official website. The admit card can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025.