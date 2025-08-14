BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 Released: Check Direct Download Link & Exam Details

BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, for the recruitment of 50 Vice Principal posts in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The written examination is scheduled for 17 August 2025, and candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website.
The admit card can be downloaded from the official website after providing the registration number and password and it contains the candidate details as well as examination centre details. Direct link to download the BPS Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 below.
BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025: Direct Link
The BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 is out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The candidate should download the admit card from the official website. The admit card can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025.
|
BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025
BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025: Overview
BPSC released the BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 on August 14, 2025 at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card after following the simple steps listed below. Check the table below for BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Category
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Vice Principal (ITIs)
|
Total Vacancies
|
50
|
Admit Card Status
|
Released on 14 August 2025
|
Exam Date
|
17 August 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Interview
Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsconline.bihar.gov.in
How to Download the BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can now download the BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Check the steps below to download it from official website
- Visit the Official Website, ibps.in.
- On the homepage, click on
- Now enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (in DD-MM-YY format).
- Carefully enter the captcha code shown on the screen and click the "Login" button.
- Your BPSC Vice Principal ITI Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details carefully.
- Click on the download or print button to save a PDF copy on your device.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation