SSC MTS Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

SSC MTS Cut Off 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declares the SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 in a PDF along with the Result on their official website. The SSC MTS Cut off marks for Tier I & Tier II are released separately by the SSC. As per the SSC exam calendar, the SSC Multi Tasking Staff Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2nd to 19th May 2023 and 13th to 20th June 2023 in various shifts across the country.
The Staff Selection Commission invited online applications to fill up a total of 12,523 vacancies for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination posts from January 18 to February 24, 2023. As per the media reports, a total of 54,73,696 (approx.) applications have been received for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2023.
As per the SSC MTS Selection Process, candidates are selected based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar).
Candidates should obtain more than or equal to the SSC MTS Cut Off and minimum qualifying marks in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories. With this, the commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise SSC MTS cut-offs in CBE.
In this article, candidates can know complete details of the SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off along with steps to download cut-off marks and check minimum qualifying marks.
How to Download SSC MTS Cut-Off 2023?
Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise SSC MTS Cut-Off 2023 without any difficulty.
- Go to the official SSC website.
- On the homepage, click on the “Result” link and select the “Others” tab.
- Find the SSC MTS cutoff marks link and click on it.
- The cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.
- Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future reference
SSC MTS 2023 Cut Off Release Date
Check the table below to know the release date of the SSC MTS Cut Off 2023.
|
SSC MTS Application Dates
|
January 18 to February 24, 2023
|
SSC MTS Exam Dates
|
May 2 to 19, 2023 and June 13 to 20, 2023
|
SSC MTS Result 2023
|
To be updated soon
|
SSC MTS Cut Off 2023
|
To be updated soon
Factors affecting the SSC MTS Cut off 2023
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) determines the SSC MTS CutOff marks. With this, they consider some important factors in deciding the SSC MTS Cutoff marks are shared below:
- Number of test-takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Papers.
- Marks obtained in the papers.
SSC MTS 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks
The SSC MTS minimum qualifying marks are determined by the staff selection commission to select qualified aspirants for the next rounds. As the SSC MTS cut-off marks are not yet declared. Meanwhile, candidates can check the minimum qualifying marks in Session-I and as well as in Session II of the Computer-Based Examination as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
30%
|
OBC/ EWS
|
25%
|
All other categories
|
20%
SSC MTS Previous Year Cut Off Marks
Candidates should check out the SSC MTS cut off last 5 years along with the SSC MTS cut-off state-wise to get a rough idea of the cut-off trends, and competition level over the years. We have shared below the SSC MTS Previous Year cut-off marks for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2017, and 2014.
SSC MTS Cut Off 2022 Tier I
The commission has updated the category-wise & state-wise SSC MTS Cut Off 2022 along with SSC MTS Result 2022 on 7th October 2022. Have a look at the table to know the SSC MTS 2021-22 Tier-1 cut off marks shared below:
|
Category
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
OBC
|
VH
|
Other PWD
|
UR
|
Total
|
MTS
|
4050
|
5270
|
2720
|
1990
|
480
|
390
|
11210
|
340
|
330
|
17810*
|
44590
|
Havaldar
|
2160
|
2820
|
1800
|
2118
|
288
|
294
|
5532
|
0
|
252
|
9306@
|
24570
SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut Off 2021-22
The commission has updated the SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut-Off 2021-22 on 23rd February 2023. The SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Staff & Havaldar Paper II 2021 exam was concluded on 6th November 2022. With this, the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) for the Havaldar posts was conducted from 14th November to 9th December 2022. Let's look at the table below to know the SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut-Off 2021-22 shared below:
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
PWD
|
Others
|
Total
|
MTS
|
1652
|
898
|
3443
|
1311
|
5446
|
665
|
192
|
160
|
140
|
132
|
140
|
39
|
Havaldar
|
1378
|
895
|
2779
|
1131
|
4560**
|
1102
|
130
|
164
|
0
|
46
|
121
|
85
SSC MTS Cut Off 2021
Let's look at the table to know about the SSC MTS Tier-1 Cut Off 2021 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
SSC MTS Cut Off 2021 (18-25 years)
|
State
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
ESM
|
HH
|
OH
|
VH
|
Bihar
|
93.06
|
91.44
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
81.47
|
77.77
|
77.94
|
73.29
|
63.82
|
47.67
|
50.54
|
60.52
|
69.22
|
Jharkhand
|
82.75
|
81.01
|
78.91
|
73.86
|
74.58
|
54.05
|
58.98
|
70.68
|
--
|
Odisha
|
75.43
|
73.85
|
75.06
|
73.36
|
61.28
|
43.52
|
51.89
|
58.86
|
66.34
|
West Bengal
|
81.31
|
78.02
|
76.83
|
78.93
|
68.78
|
51.68
|
62.04
|
--
|
70.17
|
Karnataka
|
68.26
|
67.65
|
67.90
|
65.88
|
56.63
|
29.43
|
35.23
|
55.23
|
55.69
|
Kerala
|
79.50
|
78.65
|
68.09
|
71.42
|
58.33
|
57.57
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Chhattisgarh
|
77.18
|
76.58
|
74.19
|
72.31
|
--
|
47.01
|
--
|
58.59
|
--
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
79.90
|
76.22
|
77.47
|
76.56
|
65.95
|
47.08
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Assam
|
73.84
|
72.45
|
71.60
|
70.46
|
61.63
|
35.66
|
47.57
|
--
|
--
|
Meghalaya
|
73.72
|
72.29
|
71.50
|
69.14
|
--
|
33.66
|
--
|
57.97
|
--
|
Mizoram
|
73.78
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Nagaland
|
72.38
|
71.95
|
70.60
|
67.93
|
61.13
|
32.58
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Delhi
|
76.38
|
73.34
|
71.95
|
70.75
|
62.60
|
40.67
|
41.67
|
59.68
|
67.38
|
Rajasthan
|
78.74
|
77.11
|
73.16
|
69.24
|
70.91
|
39.13
|
40.46
|
59.34
|
65.18
|
Uttarakhand
|
81.21
|
78.97
|
77.57
|
76.10
|
--
|
53.45
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Chandigarh
|
88.33
|
82.40
|
--
|
77.41
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Jammu Kashmir
|
80.89
|
79.60
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Haryana
|
78.25
|
76.26
|
77.07
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
45.03
|
71.74
|
--
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
76.55
|
75.98
|
75.79
|
72.29
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Punjab
|
76.11
|
75.25
|
74.97
|
72.01
|
64.33
|
56.15
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
78.61
|
80.42
|
72.83
|
74.35
|
68.67
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry
|
77.96
|
76.89
|
73.97
|
75.84
|
59.77
|
52.87
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Telangana
|
73.64
|
73.25
|
70.06
|
70.08
|
68.95
|
55.14
|
--
|
64.34
|
--
|
Goa
|
72.97
|
72.01
|
--
|
68.96
|
6073
|
38.07
|
39.92
|
58.30
|
64.22
|
Gujarat
|
70.82
|
69.98
|
68.11
|
66.96
|
60.22
|
31.07
|
37.46
|
58.36
|
59.03
|
Maharashtra
|
70.49
|
69.59
|
68.35
|
66.86
|
58.85
|
30.95
|
38.96
|
56.79
|
58.35
SSC MTS Cut Off 2021 (18-27 years)
|
State
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
ESM
|
HH
|
OH
|
VH
|
Bihar
|
87.29
|
86.31
|
--
|
82.13
|
79.92
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
79.84
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
80.44
|
77.70
|
--
|
72.73
|
62.44
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
66.81
|
Jharkhand
|
82.96
|
80.97
|
--
|
73.59
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Odisha
|
76.81
|
73.84
|
75
|
72.56
|
60.44
|
--
|
50.59
|
--
|
64.94
|
West Bengal
|
79.32
|
76.94
|
76.67
|
75.17
|
63.11
|
51.11
|
--
|
60.30
|
--
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
75.03
|
73.91
|
--
|
--
|
60.39
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Sikkim
|
78.91
|
76.41
|
--
|
--
|
61.32
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Karnataka
|
71.87
|
70.96
|
69.93
|
--
|
--
|
29.36
|
34.60
|
--
|
55.29
|
Kerala
|
81.60
|
78.52
|
69.89
|
70.70
|
57.95
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Lakshadweep
|
77.06
|
75.54
|
69.82
|
67.87
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Chhattisgarh
|
78.72
|
--
|
--
|
71.46
|
63.86
|
45.51
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
78.84
|
75.53
|
--
|
75
|
--
|
--
|
47.39
|
--
|
66.14
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
75.88
|
73.29
|
73.58
|
70.82
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Assam
|
--
|
72.41
|
73.12
|
70.28
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Manipur
|
74.94
|
--
|
71.40
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Meghalaya
|
73.50
|
72.22
|
71.40
|
68.95
|
64.69
|
--
|
--
|
57.39
|
--
|
Mizoram
|
73.36
|
72.20
|
--
|
68.83
|
62.26
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Nagaland
|
72.76
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
60.65
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Tripura
|
--
|
74.90
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Delhi
|
74.67
|
72.72
|
71.76
|
70.56
|
61.58
|
39.04
|
40.54
|
59.40
|
--
|
Rajasthan
|
78.63
|
76.51
|
75.66
|
--
|
--
|
38.82
|
--
|
58.96
|
--
|
Uttarakhand
|
79.48
|
78.24
|
--
|
73.81
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
60.39
|
--
|
Chandigarh
|
82.04
|
81.08
|
78.73
|
--
|
73.84
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
73.02
|
Jammu Kashmir
|
77.69
|
76.30
|
76.10
|
71.50
|
65.62
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Haryana
|
--
|
--
|
79.32
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
75.79
|
75.28
|
75.27
|
--
|
68.55
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Punjab
|
75.74
|
74.75
|
74.57
|
71.37
|
--
|
--
|
40.93
|
--
|
--
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
74.91
|
73.62
|
71.30
|
70.33
|
67.72
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry
|
76.55
|
75.70
|
70.75
|
--
|
59.18
|
51.72
|
--
|
58.11
|
--
|
Telangana
|
72.45
|
--
|
69.94
|
--
|
--
|
53.19
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Goa
|
77.46
|
72.01
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Gujarat
|
73.99
|
71.85
|
71.44
|
--
|
60.17
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Maharashtra
|
72.05
|
69.62
|
70.84
|
67.91
|
58.60
|
30.66
|
36.64
|
56.62
|
57.72
SSC MTS Cut Off 2019
The SSC MTS 2018-19 cut-off marks were declared separately for both Tier-1 & Tier-2 and we have discussed below the state-wise SSC MTS Cut Off 2019 in the table below:
SSC MTS Tier 1 Cut Off 2019
|
States/UT
|
Age-group of 18-25 years
|
Age-group of 18-27 years
|
Delhi
|
86.18
|
84.94
|
Rajasthan
|
91.48
|
90.39
|
Uttarakhand
|
84.51
|
85.44
|
Karnataka
|
82.71
|
83.37
|
Kerala
|
86.79
|
87.35
|
Jharkhand
|
89.67
|
--
|
Odisha
|
87.33
|
87.18
|
West Bengal
|
85.50
|
89.16
|
A&N Islands
|
83.98
|
--
|
Telangana
|
84.45
|
86.63
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
92.04
|
--
|
Puducherry & Tamil Nadu
|
82.14
|
83.62
|
Daman & Diu and Goa
|
85.20
|
84.87
|
Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
83.26
|
83.57
|
Maharashtra
|
81.49
|
83.15
|
Chandigarh
|
96.36
|
--
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
91.08
|
90.35
|
Haryana
|
99.21
|
97.87
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
91.31
|
95.04
|
Punjab
|
93.45
|
--
|
Bihar
|
89.96
|
89.51
|
UP
|
86.98
|
85.84
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
--
|
85.22
|
Assam
|
84.29
|
84.45
|
Manipur
|
--
|
86.16
|
Meghalaya
|
83.75
|
83.74
|
Nagaland
|
83.72
|
--
|
Tripura
|
83.66
|
--
|
Chhattisgarh
|
84.81
|
84.35
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
84.21
|
84.17
SSC MTS Tier II Cut Off 2019
|
States/UT
|
Age-group of 18-25 years
|
Age-group of 18-27 years
|
Delhi
|
30
|
26
|
Rajasthan
|
30
|
25
|
Uttarakhand
|
30
|
30
|
Karnataka
|
24
|
40
|
Kerala
|
29
|
28
|
Jharkhand
|
32
|
36
|
Odisha
|
26
|
23
|
West Bengal
|
34
|
35
|
A&N Islands
|
34
|
--
|
Telangana
|
26
|
32
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
34
|
--
|
Puducherry & Tamil Nadu
|
31
|
31
|
Daman & Diu and Goa
|
35
|
35
|
Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
28
|
25
|
Maharashtra
|
30
|
30
|
Chandigarh
|
35
|
--
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
30
|
30
|
Haryana
|
24
|
30
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
38
|
32
|
Punjab
|
34
|
--
|
Bihar
|
31
|
34
|
UP
|
31
|
32
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
--
|
28
|
Assam
|
20
|
35
|
Manipur
|
--
|
40
|
Meghalaya
|
23
|
29
|
Nagaland
|
33
|
--
|
Tripura
|
36
|
--
|
Chhattisgarh
|
30
|
30
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
27
|
33
SSC MTS 2017 Cut Off
Check the SSC MTS 2017-18 cut off marks for both Tier I and Tier II discussed below in the table for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.
SSC MTS Tier I Cut-Off 2017
|
Category
|
SSC MTS Cut off 2017
|
UR
|
110.50
|
OBC
|
101.00
|
SC
|
100.50
|
ST
|
87.00
|
ExS
|
49.50
|
OH
|
93.00
|
HH
|
49.50
|
VH
|
76.00
SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut-Off 2017
|
State Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Delhi
|
129.25
|
126.25
|
118.50
|
127.00
|
Rajasthan
|
129.00
|
125.75
|
125.50
|
127.00
|
Uttarakhand
|
129.00
|
125.50
|
120.25
|
127.25
|
Karnataka
|
126.50
|
123.75
|
115.00
|
126.00
|
Kerala
|
129.50
|
123.75
|
115.00
|
128.75
|
Lakshadweep Islands
|
140.00
|
–
|
–
|
129.25
|
Jharkhand
|
135.00
|
135.50
|
121.75
|
134.75
|
Odisha
|
130.00
|
127.25
|
116.75
|
129.00
|
West Bengal
|
130.75
|
129.25
|
116.75
|
129.00
|
A&N Islands
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Sikkim
|
130.50
|
–
|
–
|
129.00
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
127.50
|
125.75
|
115.50
|
126.75
|
Puducherry & Tamil Nadu
|
126.75
|
123.75
|
115.25
|
126.00
|
Daman & Diu and Goa
|
129.00
|
–
|
–
|
127.00
|
Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
128.00
|
124.25
|
116.75
|
126.25
|
Maharashtra
|
127.25
|
124.00
|
115.50
|
126.00
|
Chandigarh
|
134.25
|
128.25
|
118.25
|
128.50
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
129.00
|
127.50
|
118.25
|
127.50
|
Haryana
|
138.50
|
139.50
|
118.25
|
134.25
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
129.00
|
126.75
|
117.75
|
127.25
|
Punjab
|
129.00
|
127.00
|
123.75
|
127.50
|
Bihar
|
134.25
|
129.50
|
120.75
|
133.50
|
UP
|
132.50
|
127.75
|
117.25
|
131.50
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
129.00
|
125.50
|
117.00
|
127.00
|
Assam
|
129.00
|
128.00
|
120.50
|
127.25
|
Manipur
|
134.50
|
126.50
|
–
|
127.00
|
Meghalaya
|
128.75
|
125.50
|
117.25
|
126.75
|
Mizoram
|
128.50
|
–
|
–
|
126.75
|
Nagaland
|
130.25
|
–
|
126.00
|
127.25
|
Tripura
|
128.50
|
126.25
|
116.75
|
126.50
|
Chhattisgarh
|
128.50
|
125.75
|
116.75
|
127.25
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
128.25
|
125.50
|
116.75
|
126.50
|
Telangana
|
127.25
|
124.75
|
116.00
|
126.50
SSC MTS Final Cut Off 2017
|
State Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
EXS
|
OH
|
HH
|
OBC
|
VH
|
Delhi
|
126
|
123.25
|
115
|
52.25
|
117.75
|
88
|
123.5
|
107.75
|
Rajasthan
|
126
|
122.75
|
122.25
|
60.75
|
116.25
|
86.75
|
123.5
|
107
|
Uttarakhand
|
126
|
122.5
|
116.75
|
67.75
|
116.75
|
91.25
|
123.75
|
115
|
Karnataka
|
123
|
120.25
|
112
|
83.75
|
114.25
|
–
|
122.25
|
–
|
Kerala
|
127.25
|
120.5
|
111.75
|
105.5
|
114.25
|
94
|
126.25
|
109.25
|
Lakshadweep Islands
|
129.25
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
127
|
–
|
Jharkhand
|
133.25
|
133.25
|
120.5
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
134.75
|
–
|
Odisha
|
129
|
126.25
|
114.25
|
108.75
|
–
|
–
|
127.5
|
–
|
West Bengal
|
129.25
|
127.25
|
114
|
91.5
|
117.75
|
101.25
|
127.25
|
115.75
|
A&N Islands
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Sikkim
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Telangana
|
123.75
|
121.25
|
112.5
|
85
|
116.25
|
–
|
123.5
|
116
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
125
|
123.75
|
112.25
|
92
|
115
|
101
|
124
|
115.25
|
Puducherry & Tamil Nadu
|
123
|
120.25
|
112.25
|
64
|
114.25
|
88.25
|
122.5
|
–
|
Daman & Diu and Goa
|
125.5
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
124
|
–
|
Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
124.5
|
121.25
|
113.25
|
49.75
|
115.5
|
86
|
122.75
|
–
|
Maharashtra
|
123.75
|
121
|
112.5
|
49.5
|
115.5
|
86.5
|
122.5
|
107.5
|
Chandigarh
|
129
|
124.5
|
114.75
|
67.5
|
116.75
|
90.75
|
125
|
109.5
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
125.5
|
123.25
|
114.5
|
60.75
|
116.5
|
89
|
123.75
|
108.25
|
Haryana
|
134.25
|
137.75
|
114.75
|
76.75
|
–
|
–
|
130.75
|
–
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
125.5
|
123.25
|
114.5
|
75
|
–
|
88.75
|
123.5
|
–
|
Punjab
|
125.5
|
123
|
118.5
|
59.75
|
116
|
87.5
|
123.75
|
–
|
Bihar
|
132.5
|
127.25
|
120.75
|
102.75
|
125
|
–
|
131.5
|
–
|
UP
|
130.75
|
125.5
|
114
|
95
|
122.5
|
116.75
|
129.25
|
123
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
125.5
|
122.5
|
113.75
|
54.75
|
115.25
|
–
|
123.75
|
–
|
Assam
|
125.75
|
124.75
|
119.5
|
71.25
|
115
|
–
|
124.75
|
–
|
Manipur
|
125.75
|
123
|
–
|
66.5
|
–
|
86.5
|
123.5
|
–
|
Meghalaya
|
125
|
122.5
|
114.25
|
51.75
|
115
|
86.5
|
123.25
|
–
|
Mizoram
|
125
|
–
|
–
|
51.75
|
–
|
–
|
123.25
|
–
|
Nagaland
|
125
|
–
|
122.25
|
70.5
|
–
|
–
|
124.25
|
106.75
|
Tripura
|
124.75
|
125
|
113.5
|
51
|
115
|
–
|
123.25
|
–
|
Chhattisgarh
|
125.25
|
122.75
|
114
|
51.75
|
115
|
101.5
|
123.75
|
107
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
125.25
|
122
|
113.5
|
49.5
|
117.25
|
91.5
|
123.25
|
114.75
SSC MTS 2014 Cut Off
Let's look at the table to know about the SSC MTS Cut Off 2014 shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
State Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Ex.S
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
Delhi
|
93.50
|
83.25
|
92.50
|
71.25
|
45.00
|
81.00
|
45.00
|
74.00
|
Rajasthan
|
110.00
|
100.75
|
99.00
|
99.00
|
99.00
|
99.00
|
99.00
|
99.00
|
Uttarakhand
|
94.00
|
87.50
|
85.00
|
85.00
|
85.00
|
85.00
|
85.00
|
85.00
|
Karnataka
|
93.50
|
87.00
|
73.75
|
66.75
|
66.75
|
66.75
|
45.00
|
87.00
|
Kerala
|
97.00
|
96.25
|
78.00
|
56.75
|
83.00
|
72.00
|
56.75
|
56.75
|
Lakshadweep Islands
|
No vacancy
|
Jharkhand
|
106.25
|
98.25
|
96.25
|
89.00
|
89.00
|
89.00
|
89.00
|
81.00
|
Odisha
|
104.25
|
85.25
|
86.00
|
86.00
|
86.00
|
86.00
|
86.00
|
86.00
|
West Bengal
|
111.50
|
100.25
|
105.00
|
93.50
|
88.50
|
90.00
|
75.50
|
88.50
|
A&N Islands
|
No vacancy
|
Sikkim
|
81.75
|
63.75
|
63.75
|
63.75
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
83.25
|
79.00
|
75.75
|
66.25
|
45.00
|
66.25
|
45.00
|
79.00
|
Puducherry & Tamil Nadu
|
84.50
|
78.50
|
72.75
|
72.75
|
54.50
|
62.00
|
45.00
|
55.00
|
Daman & Diu and Goa
|
62.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
62.50
|
45.00
|
57.50
|
57.50
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
Maharashtra
|
82.50
|
72.25
|
80.00
|
60.75
|
45.00
|
68.00
|
45.00
|
72.25
|
Chandigarh
|
93.00
|
86.25
|
82.50
|
69.00
|
69.00
|
69.00
|
69.00
|
69.00
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
86.00
|
67.00
|
75.25
|
67.00
|
67.00
|
67.00
|
67.00
|
67.00
|
Haryana
|
113.75
|
107.50
|
97.50
|
54.00
|
107.50
|
88.25
|
54.00
|
54.00
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
79.50
|
63.50
|
71.00
|
63.50
|
63.50
|
63.50
|
63.50
|
63.50
|
Punjab
|
90.50
|
84.25
|
77.00
|
77.00
|
45.00
|
51.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
Bihar
|
112.00
|
110.75
|
100.50
|
87.00
|
81.00
|
100.50
|
81.00
|
81.00
|
UP
|
102.25
|
99.00
|
97.75
|
77.50
|
56.00
|
77.50
|
77.50
|
77.50
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
70.00
|
48.75
|
70.00
|
70.00
|
70.00
|
70.00
|
70.00
|
70.00
|
Assam
|
79.00
|
71.50
|
72.50
|
70.25
|
70.00
|
70.00
|
45.00
|
70.00
|
Manipur
|
94.50
|
93.75
|
80.50
|
90.00
|
71.00
|
71.00
|
71.00
|
71.00
|
Meghalaya
|
85.00
|
45.00
|
70.50
|
84.25
|
70.00
|
45.00
|
63.00
|
63.00
|
Mizoram
|
70.50
|
67.00
|
45.00
|
65.25
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
45.00
|
Nagaland
|
81.00
|
45.00
|
80.75
|
80.75
|
80.75
|
80.75
|
80.75
|
80.75
|
Tripura
|
68.75
|
64.75
|
61.75
|
64.75
|
61.00
|
61.00
|
61.00
|
61.00
|
Chhattisgarh
|
103.75
|
93.00
|
92.00
|
92.00
|
92.00
|
92.00
|
92.00
|
92.00
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
106.25
|
92.75
|
89.00
|
76.75
|
76.00
|
76.00
|
76.00
|
76.00