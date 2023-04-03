SSC MTS Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) shall announce the official SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 PDF soon. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 30% for the UR category, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories.

SSC MTS Cut Off 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declares the SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 in a PDF along with the Result on their official website. The SSC MTS Cut off marks for Tier I & Tier II are released separately by the SSC. As per the SSC exam calendar, the SSC Multi Tasking Staff Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2nd to 19th May 2023 and 13th to 20th June 2023 in various shifts across the country.

The Staff Selection Commission invited online applications to fill up a total of 12,523 vacancies for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination posts from January 18 to February 24, 2023. As per the media reports, a total of 54,73,696 (approx.) applications have been received for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2023.

As per the SSC MTS Selection Process, candidates are selected based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar).

Candidates should obtain more than or equal to the SSC MTS Cut Off and minimum qualifying marks in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories. With this, the commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise SSC MTS cut-offs in CBE.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off along with steps to download cut-off marks and check minimum qualifying marks.

How to Download SSC MTS Cut-Off 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise SSC MTS Cut-Off 2023 without any difficulty.

Go to the official SSC website.

On the homepage, click on the “Result” link and select the “Others” tab.

Find the SSC MTS cutoff marks link and click on it.

The cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.

Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future reference

SSC MTS 2023 Cut Off Release Date

Check the table below to know the release date of the SSC MTS Cut Off 2023.

SSC MTS Application Dates January 18 to February 24, 2023 SSC MTS Exam Dates May 2 to 19, 2023 and June 13 to 20, 2023 SSC MTS Result 2023 To be updated soon SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 To be updated soon

Factors affecting the SSC MTS Cut off 2023

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) determines the SSC MTS CutOff marks. With this, they consider some important factors in deciding the SSC MTS Cutoff marks are shared below:

Number of test-takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Papers.

Marks obtained in the papers.

SSC MTS 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The SSC MTS minimum qualifying marks are determined by the staff selection commission to select qualified aspirants for the next rounds. As the SSC MTS cut-off marks are not yet declared. Meanwhile, candidates can check the minimum qualifying marks in Session-I and as well as in Session II of the Computer-Based Examination as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 30% OBC/ EWS 25% All other categories 20%

SSC MTS Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates should check out the SSC MTS cut off last 5 years along with the SSC MTS cut-off state-wise to get a rough idea of the cut-off trends, and competition level over the years. We have shared below the SSC MTS Previous Year cut-off marks for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2017, and 2014.

SSC MTS Cut Off 2022 Tier I

The commission has updated the category-wise & state-wise SSC MTS Cut Off 2022 along with SSC MTS Result 2022 on 7th October 2022. Have a look at the table to know the SSC MTS 2021-22 Tier-1 cut off marks shared below:

Category EWS SC ST ESM OH HH OBC VH Other PWD UR Total MTS 4050 5270 2720 1990 480 390 11210 340 330 17810* 44590 Havaldar 2160 2820 1800 2118 288 294 5532 0 252 9306@ 24570

SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut Off 2021-22

The commission has updated the SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut-Off 2021-22 on 23rd February 2023. The SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Staff & Havaldar Paper II 2021 exam was concluded on 6th November 2022. With this, the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) for the Havaldar posts was conducted from 14th November to 9th December 2022. Let's look at the table below to know the SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut-Off 2021-22 shared below:

Category SC ST OBC EWS UR ESM OH HH VH PWD Others Total MTS 1652 898 3443 1311 5446 665 192 160 140 132 140 39 Havaldar 1378 895 2779 1131 4560** 1102 130 164 0 46 121 85

SSC MTS Cut Off 2021

Let's look at the table to know about the SSC MTS Tier-1 Cut Off 2021 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

SSC MTS Cut Off 2021 (18-25 years)

State UR OBC EWS SC ST ESM HH OH VH Bihar 93.06 91.44 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Uttar Pradesh 81.47 77.77 77.94 73.29 63.82 47.67 50.54 60.52 69.22 Jharkhand 82.75 81.01 78.91 73.86 74.58 54.05 58.98 70.68 -- Odisha 75.43 73.85 75.06 73.36 61.28 43.52 51.89 58.86 66.34 West Bengal 81.31 78.02 76.83 78.93 68.78 51.68 62.04 -- 70.17 Karnataka 68.26 67.65 67.90 65.88 56.63 29.43 35.23 55.23 55.69 Kerala 79.50 78.65 68.09 71.42 58.33 57.57 -- -- -- Chhattisgarh 77.18 76.58 74.19 72.31 -- 47.01 -- 58.59 -- Madhya Pradesh 79.90 76.22 77.47 76.56 65.95 47.08 -- -- -- Assam 73.84 72.45 71.60 70.46 61.63 35.66 47.57 -- -- Meghalaya 73.72 72.29 71.50 69.14 -- 33.66 -- 57.97 -- Mizoram 73.78 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Nagaland 72.38 71.95 70.60 67.93 61.13 32.58 -- -- -- Delhi 76.38 73.34 71.95 70.75 62.60 40.67 41.67 59.68 67.38 Rajasthan 78.74 77.11 73.16 69.24 70.91 39.13 40.46 59.34 65.18 Uttarakhand 81.21 78.97 77.57 76.10 -- 53.45 -- -- -- Chandigarh 88.33 82.40 -- 77.41 -- -- -- -- -- Jammu Kashmir 80.89 79.60 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Haryana 78.25 76.26 77.07 -- -- -- 45.03 71.74 -- Himachal Pradesh 76.55 75.98 75.79 72.29 -- -- -- -- -- Punjab 76.11 75.25 74.97 72.01 64.33 56.15 -- -- -- Andhra Pradesh 78.61 80.42 72.83 74.35 68.67 -- -- -- -- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 77.96 76.89 73.97 75.84 59.77 52.87 -- -- -- Telangana 73.64 73.25 70.06 70.08 68.95 55.14 -- 64.34 -- Goa 72.97 72.01 -- 68.96 6073 38.07 39.92 58.30 64.22 Gujarat 70.82 69.98 68.11 66.96 60.22 31.07 37.46 58.36 59.03 Maharashtra 70.49 69.59 68.35 66.86 58.85 30.95 38.96 56.79 58.35

SSC MTS Cut Off 2021 (18-27 years)

State UR OBC EWS SC ST ESM HH OH VH Bihar 87.29 86.31 -- 82.13 79.92 -- -- -- 79.84 Uttar Pradesh 80.44 77.70 -- 72.73 62.44 -- -- -- 66.81 Jharkhand 82.96 80.97 -- 73.59 -- -- -- -- -- Odisha 76.81 73.84 75 72.56 60.44 -- 50.59 -- 64.94 West Bengal 79.32 76.94 76.67 75.17 63.11 51.11 -- 60.30 -- Andaman & Nicobar 75.03 73.91 -- -- 60.39 -- -- -- -- Sikkim 78.91 76.41 -- -- 61.32 -- -- -- -- Karnataka 71.87 70.96 69.93 -- -- 29.36 34.60 -- 55.29 Kerala 81.60 78.52 69.89 70.70 57.95 -- -- -- -- Lakshadweep 77.06 75.54 69.82 67.87 -- -- -- -- -- Chhattisgarh 78.72 -- -- 71.46 63.86 45.51 -- -- -- Madhya Pradesh 78.84 75.53 -- 75 -- -- 47.39 -- 66.14 Arunachal Pradesh 75.88 73.29 73.58 70.82 -- -- -- -- -- Assam -- 72.41 73.12 70.28 -- -- -- -- -- Manipur 74.94 -- 71.40 -- -- -- -- -- -- Meghalaya 73.50 72.22 71.40 68.95 64.69 -- -- 57.39 -- Mizoram 73.36 72.20 -- 68.83 62.26 -- -- -- -- Nagaland 72.76 -- -- -- 60.65 -- -- -- -- Tripura -- 74.90 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Delhi 74.67 72.72 71.76 70.56 61.58 39.04 40.54 59.40 -- Rajasthan 78.63 76.51 75.66 -- -- 38.82 -- 58.96 -- Uttarakhand 79.48 78.24 -- 73.81 -- -- -- 60.39 -- Chandigarh 82.04 81.08 78.73 -- 73.84 -- -- -- 73.02 Jammu Kashmir 77.69 76.30 76.10 71.50 65.62 -- -- -- -- Haryana -- -- 79.32 -- -- -- -- -- -- Himachal Pradesh 75.79 75.28 75.27 -- 68.55 -- -- -- -- Punjab 75.74 74.75 74.57 71.37 -- -- 40.93 -- -- Andhra Pradesh 74.91 73.62 71.30 70.33 67.72 -- -- -- -- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 76.55 75.70 70.75 -- 59.18 51.72 -- 58.11 -- Telangana 72.45 -- 69.94 -- -- 53.19 -- -- -- Goa 77.46 72.01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Gujarat 73.99 71.85 71.44 -- 60.17 -- -- -- -- Maharashtra 72.05 69.62 70.84 67.91 58.60 30.66 36.64 56.62 57.72

SSC MTS Cut Off 2019

The SSC MTS 2018-19 cut-off marks were declared separately for both Tier-1 & Tier-2 and we have discussed below the state-wise SSC MTS Cut Off 2019 in the table below:

SSC MTS Tier 1 Cut Off 2019

States/UT Age-group of 18-25 years Age-group of 18-27 years Delhi 86.18 84.94 Rajasthan 91.48 90.39 Uttarakhand 84.51 85.44 Karnataka 82.71 83.37 Kerala 86.79 87.35 Jharkhand 89.67 -- Odisha 87.33 87.18 West Bengal 85.50 89.16 A&N Islands 83.98 -- Telangana 84.45 86.63 Andhra Pradesh 92.04 -- Puducherry & Tamil Nadu 82.14 83.62 Daman & Diu and Goa 85.20 84.87 Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli 83.26 83.57 Maharashtra 81.49 83.15 Chandigarh 96.36 -- Jammu & Kashmir 91.08 90.35 Haryana 99.21 97.87 Himachal Pradesh 91.31 95.04 Punjab 93.45 -- Bihar 89.96 89.51 UP 86.98 85.84 Arunachal Pradesh -- 85.22 Assam 84.29 84.45 Manipur -- 86.16 Meghalaya 83.75 83.74 Nagaland 83.72 -- Tripura 83.66 -- Chhattisgarh 84.81 84.35 Madhya Pradesh 84.21 84.17

SSC MTS Tier II Cut Off 2019

States/UT Age-group of 18-25 years Age-group of 18-27 years Delhi 30 26 Rajasthan 30 25 Uttarakhand 30 30 Karnataka 24 40 Kerala 29 28 Jharkhand 32 36 Odisha 26 23 West Bengal 34 35 A&N Islands 34 -- Telangana 26 32 Andhra Pradesh 34 -- Puducherry & Tamil Nadu 31 31 Daman & Diu and Goa 35 35 Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli 28 25 Maharashtra 30 30 Chandigarh 35 -- Jammu & Kashmir 30 30 Haryana 24 30 Himachal Pradesh 38 32 Punjab 34 -- Bihar 31 34 UP 31 32 Arunachal Pradesh -- 28 Assam 20 35 Manipur -- 40 Meghalaya 23 29 Nagaland 33 -- Tripura 36 -- Chhattisgarh 30 30 Madhya Pradesh 27 33

SSC MTS 2017 Cut Off

Check the SSC MTS 2017-18 cut off marks for both Tier I and Tier II discussed below in the table for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

SSC MTS Tier I Cut-Off 2017

Category SSC MTS Cut off 2017 UR 110.50 OBC 101.00 SC 100.50 ST 87.00 ExS 49.50 OH 93.00 HH 49.50 VH 76.00

SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut-Off 2017

State Name UR SC ST OBC Delhi 129.25 126.25 118.50 127.00 Rajasthan 129.00 125.75 125.50 127.00 Uttarakhand 129.00 125.50 120.25 127.25 Karnataka 126.50 123.75 115.00 126.00 Kerala 129.50 123.75 115.00 128.75 Lakshadweep Islands 140.00 – – 129.25 Jharkhand 135.00 135.50 121.75 134.75 Odisha 130.00 127.25 116.75 129.00 West Bengal 130.75 129.25 116.75 129.00 A&N Islands – – – – Sikkim 130.50 – – 129.00 Andhra Pradesh 127.50 125.75 115.50 126.75 Puducherry & Tamil Nadu 126.75 123.75 115.25 126.00 Daman & Diu and Goa 129.00 – – 127.00 Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli 128.00 124.25 116.75 126.25 Maharashtra 127.25 124.00 115.50 126.00 Chandigarh 134.25 128.25 118.25 128.50 Jammu & Kashmir 129.00 127.50 118.25 127.50 Haryana 138.50 139.50 118.25 134.25 Himachal Pradesh 129.00 126.75 117.75 127.25 Punjab 129.00 127.00 123.75 127.50 Bihar 134.25 129.50 120.75 133.50 UP 132.50 127.75 117.25 131.50 Arunachal Pradesh 129.00 125.50 117.00 127.00 Assam 129.00 128.00 120.50 127.25 Manipur 134.50 126.50 – 127.00 Meghalaya 128.75 125.50 117.25 126.75 Mizoram 128.50 – – 126.75 Nagaland 130.25 – 126.00 127.25 Tripura 128.50 126.25 116.75 126.50 Chhattisgarh 128.50 125.75 116.75 127.25 Madhya Pradesh 128.25 125.50 116.75 126.50 Telangana 127.25 124.75 116.00 126.50

SSC MTS Final Cut Off 2017

State Name UR SC ST EXS OH HH OBC VH Delhi 126 123.25 115 52.25 117.75 88 123.5 107.75 Rajasthan 126 122.75 122.25 60.75 116.25 86.75 123.5 107 Uttarakhand 126 122.5 116.75 67.75 116.75 91.25 123.75 115 Karnataka 123 120.25 112 83.75 114.25 – 122.25 – Kerala 127.25 120.5 111.75 105.5 114.25 94 126.25 109.25 Lakshadweep Islands 129.25 – – – – – 127 – Jharkhand 133.25 133.25 120.5 – – – 134.75 – Odisha 129 126.25 114.25 108.75 – – 127.5 – West Bengal 129.25 127.25 114 91.5 117.75 101.25 127.25 115.75 A&N Islands – – – – – – – – Sikkim – – – – – – – – Telangana 123.75 121.25 112.5 85 116.25 – 123.5 116 Andhra Pradesh 125 123.75 112.25 92 115 101 124 115.25 Puducherry & Tamil Nadu 123 120.25 112.25 64 114.25 88.25 122.5 – Daman & Diu and Goa 125.5 – – – – – 124 – Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli 124.5 121.25 113.25 49.75 115.5 86 122.75 – Maharashtra 123.75 121 112.5 49.5 115.5 86.5 122.5 107.5 Chandigarh 129 124.5 114.75 67.5 116.75 90.75 125 109.5 Jammu & Kashmir 125.5 123.25 114.5 60.75 116.5 89 123.75 108.25 Haryana 134.25 137.75 114.75 76.75 – – 130.75 – Himachal Pradesh 125.5 123.25 114.5 75 – 88.75 123.5 – Punjab 125.5 123 118.5 59.75 116 87.5 123.75 – Bihar 132.5 127.25 120.75 102.75 125 – 131.5 – UP 130.75 125.5 114 95 122.5 116.75 129.25 123 Arunachal Pradesh 125.5 122.5 113.75 54.75 115.25 – 123.75 – Assam 125.75 124.75 119.5 71.25 115 – 124.75 – Manipur 125.75 123 – 66.5 – 86.5 123.5 – Meghalaya 125 122.5 114.25 51.75 115 86.5 123.25 – Mizoram 125 – – 51.75 – – 123.25 – Nagaland 125 – 122.25 70.5 – – 124.25 106.75 Tripura 124.75 125 113.5 51 115 – 123.25 – Chhattisgarh 125.25 122.75 114 51.75 115 101.5 123.75 107 Madhya Pradesh 125.25 122 113.5 49.5 117.25 91.5 123.25 114.75

SSC MTS 2014 Cut Off

Let's look at the table to know about the SSC MTS Cut Off 2014 shared below for the reference of the candidates.