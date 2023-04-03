SSC MTS Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) shall announce the official SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 PDF soon. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 30% for the UR category, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories. 

Get All Details About SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 Here.
Get All Details About SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 Here.

SSC MTS Cut Off 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declares the SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 in a PDF along with the Result on their official website. The SSC MTS Cut off marks for Tier I & Tier II are released separately by the SSC. As per the SSC exam calendar, the SSC Multi Tasking Staff Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2nd to 19th May 2023 and 13th to 20th June 2023 in various shifts across the country.

The Staff Selection Commission invited online applications to fill up a total of 12,523 vacancies for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination posts from January 18 to February 24, 2023. As per the media reports, a total of 54,73,696 (approx.) applications have been received for the SSC MTS Recruitment 2023. 

As per the SSC MTS Selection Process, candidates are selected based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar).

Candidates should obtain more than or equal to the SSC MTS Cut Off and minimum qualifying marks in order to get shortlisted for further recruitment rounds. The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories. With this,  the commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise SSC MTS cut-offs in CBE.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off along with steps to download cut-off marks and check minimum qualifying marks.

How to Download SSC MTS Cut-Off 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the category-wise SSC MTS Cut-Off 2023  without any difficulty.

  • Go to the official SSC website.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Result” link and select the “Others” tab.
  • Find the SSC MTS cutoff marks link and click on it.
  • The cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.
  • Save or download the cut-off Pdf for future reference

SSC MTS 2023 Cut Off Release Date

Check the table below to know the release date of the SSC MTS Cut Off 2023.

SSC MTS Application Dates

January 18 to February 24, 2023

SSC MTS Exam Dates

May 2 to 19, 2023 and June 13 to 20, 2023

SSC MTS Result 2023

To be updated soon

SSC MTS Cut Off 2023

To be updated soon

Factors affecting the SSC MTS Cut off 2023

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) determines the SSC MTS CutOff marks. With this, they consider some important factors in deciding the SSC MTS Cutoff marks are shared below:

  • Number of test-takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Papers.
  • Marks obtained in the papers.

SSC MTS 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The SSC MTS minimum qualifying marks are determined by the staff selection commission to select qualified aspirants for the next rounds. As the SSC MTS cut-off marks are not yet declared. Meanwhile,  candidates can check the minimum qualifying marks in Session-I and as well as in Session II of the Computer-Based Examination as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

30%

OBC/ EWS

25%

All other categories

20%

SSC MTS Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates should check out the SSC MTS cut off last 5 years along with the SSC MTS cut-off state-wise to get a rough idea of the cut-off trends, and competition level over the years. We have shared below the SSC MTS Previous Year cut-off marks for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2017, and 2014.

SSC MTS Cut Off 2022 Tier I

The commission has updated the category-wise & state-wise SSC MTS Cut Off 2022 along with SSC MTS Result 2022 on 7th October 2022. Have a look at the table to know the SSC MTS 2021-22 Tier-1 cut off marks shared below:

Category

EWS

SC

ST

ESM

OH

HH

OBC

VH

Other PWD

UR

Total

MTS

4050

5270

2720

1990

480

390

11210

340

330

17810*

44590

Havaldar

2160

2820

1800

2118

288

294

5532

0

252

9306@

24570

SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut Off 2021-22

The commission has updated the SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut-Off 2021-22 on 23rd February 2023. The SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Staff & Havaldar Paper II 2021 exam was concluded on 6th November 2022. With this, the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) for the  Havaldar posts was conducted from 14th November to 9th December 2022. Let's look at the table below to know the SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut-Off 2021-22 shared below:

Category

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

ESM

OH

HH

VH

PWD

Others

Total

MTS

1652

898

3443

1311 

5446

665

192

160

140

132

140

39

Havaldar

1378

895

2779

1131

4560**

1102

130

164

0

46

121

85

SSC MTS Cut Off 2021

Let's look at the table to know about the SSC MTS Tier-1 Cut Off 2021 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

SSC MTS Cut Off 2021 (18-25 years)

State

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

ESM

HH

OH

VH

Bihar

93.06

91.44

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Uttar Pradesh

81.47

77.77

77.94

73.29

63.82

47.67

50.54

60.52

69.22

Jharkhand

82.75

81.01

78.91

73.86

74.58

54.05

58.98

70.68

--

Odisha

75.43

73.85

75.06

73.36

61.28

43.52

51.89

58.86

66.34

West Bengal

81.31

78.02

76.83

78.93

68.78

51.68

62.04

--

70.17

Karnataka

68.26

67.65

67.90

65.88

56.63

29.43

35.23

55.23

55.69

Kerala

79.50

78.65

68.09

71.42

58.33

57.57

--

--

--

Chhattisgarh

77.18

76.58

74.19

72.31

--

47.01

--

58.59

--

Madhya Pradesh

79.90

76.22

77.47

76.56

65.95

47.08

--

--

--

Assam

73.84

72.45

71.60

70.46

61.63

35.66

47.57

--

--

Meghalaya

73.72

72.29

71.50

69.14

--

33.66

--

57.97

--

Mizoram

73.78

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Nagaland

72.38

71.95

70.60

67.93

61.13

32.58

--

--

--

Delhi

76.38

73.34

71.95

70.75

62.60

40.67

41.67

59.68

67.38

Rajasthan

78.74

77.11

73.16

69.24

70.91

39.13

40.46

59.34

65.18

Uttarakhand

81.21

78.97

77.57

76.10

--

53.45

--

--

--

Chandigarh

88.33

82.40

--

77.41

--

--

--

--

--

Jammu Kashmir

80.89

79.60

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Haryana

78.25

76.26

77.07

--

--

--

45.03

71.74

--

Himachal Pradesh

76.55

75.98

75.79

72.29

--

--

--

--

--

Punjab

76.11

75.25

74.97

72.01

64.33

56.15

--

--

--

Andhra Pradesh

78.61

80.42

72.83

74.35

68.67

--

--

--

--

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

77.96

76.89

73.97

75.84

59.77

52.87

--

--

--

Telangana

73.64

73.25

70.06

70.08

68.95

55.14

--

64.34

--

Goa

72.97

72.01

--

68.96

6073

38.07

39.92

58.30

64.22

Gujarat

70.82

69.98

68.11

66.96

60.22

31.07

37.46

58.36

59.03

Maharashtra

70.49

69.59

68.35

66.86

58.85

30.95

38.96

56.79

58.35

SSC MTS Cut Off 2021 (18-27 years)

State

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

ESM

HH

OH

VH

Bihar

87.29

86.31

--

82.13

79.92

--

--

--

79.84

Uttar Pradesh

80.44

77.70

--

72.73

62.44

--

--

--

66.81

Jharkhand

82.96

80.97

--

73.59

--

--

--

--

--

Odisha

76.81

73.84

75

72.56

60.44

--

50.59

--

64.94

West Bengal

79.32

76.94

76.67

75.17

63.11

51.11

--

60.30

--

Andaman & Nicobar

75.03

73.91

--

--

60.39

--

--

--

--

Sikkim

78.91

76.41

--

--

61.32

--

--

--

--

Karnataka

71.87

70.96

69.93

--

--

29.36

34.60

--

55.29

Kerala

81.60

78.52

69.89

70.70

57.95

--

--

--

--

Lakshadweep

77.06

75.54

69.82

67.87

--

--

--

--

--

Chhattisgarh

78.72

--

--

71.46

63.86

45.51

--

--

--

Madhya Pradesh

78.84

75.53

--

75

--

--

47.39

--

66.14

Arunachal Pradesh

75.88

73.29

73.58

70.82

--

--

--

--

--

Assam

--

72.41

73.12

70.28

--

--

--

--

--

Manipur

74.94

--

71.40

--

--

--

--

--

--

Meghalaya

73.50

72.22

71.40

68.95

64.69

--

--

57.39

--

Mizoram

73.36

72.20

--

68.83

62.26

--

--

--

--

Nagaland

72.76

--

--

--

60.65

--

--

--

--

Tripura

--

74.90

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Delhi

74.67

72.72 

71.76

70.56

61.58

39.04 

40.54 

59.40

--

Rajasthan

78.63

76.51 

75.66

--

--

38.82

-- 

58.96

--

Uttarakhand

79.48

78.24 

--

73.81 

--

--

--

60.39

--

Chandigarh

82.04

81.08 

78.73

--

73.84 

--

-- 

--

73.02 

Jammu Kashmir

77.69

76.30 

76.10 

71.50 

65.62 

--

--

--

--

Haryana

--

--

79.32

--

--

--

--

--

--

Himachal Pradesh

75.79

75.28 

75.27 

--

68.55 

--

--

--

--

Punjab

75.74

74.75 

74.57 

71.37 

--

--

40.93

--

--

Andhra Pradesh

74.91

73.62 

71.30 

70.33 

67.72 

--

--

--

--

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

76.55

75.70

70.75 

--

59.18

51.72

--

58.11

--

Telangana

72.45

--

69.94

--

--

53.19

--

--

--

Goa

77.46

72.01

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Gujarat

73.99

71.85 

71.44 

--

60.17

--

--

--

--

Maharashtra

72.05

69.62 

70.84

67.91

58.60 

30.66 

36.64 

56.62 

57.72 

SSC MTS Cut Off 2019

The SSC MTS 2018-19 cut-off marks were declared separately for both Tier-1 & Tier-2 and we have discussed below the state-wise SSC MTS Cut Off 2019 in the table below:

SSC MTS Tier 1 Cut Off 2019

States/UT

Age-group of 18-25 years

Age-group of 18-27 years

Delhi

86.18

84.94

Rajasthan

91.48

90.39

Uttarakhand

84.51

85.44

Karnataka

82.71

83.37

Kerala

86.79

87.35

Jharkhand

89.67

--

Odisha

87.33

87.18

West Bengal

85.50

89.16

A&N Islands

83.98

--

Telangana

84.45

86.63

Andhra Pradesh

92.04

--

Puducherry & Tamil Nadu

82.14

83.62

Daman & Diu and Goa

85.20

84.87

Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

83.26

83.57

Maharashtra

81.49

83.15

Chandigarh

96.36

--

Jammu & Kashmir

91.08

90.35

Haryana

99.21

97.87

Himachal Pradesh

91.31

95.04

Punjab

93.45

--

Bihar

89.96

89.51

UP

86.98

85.84

Arunachal Pradesh

--

85.22

Assam

84.29

84.45

Manipur

--

86.16

Meghalaya

83.75

83.74

Nagaland

83.72

--

Tripura

83.66

--

Chhattisgarh

84.81

84.35

Madhya Pradesh

84.21

84.17

SSC MTS Tier II Cut Off 2019

States/UT

Age-group of 18-25 years

Age-group of 18-27 years

Delhi

30

26

Rajasthan

30

25

Uttarakhand

30

30

Karnataka

24

40

Kerala

29

28

Jharkhand

32

36

Odisha

26

23

West Bengal

34

35

A&N Islands

34

--

Telangana

26

32

Andhra Pradesh

34

--

Puducherry & Tamil Nadu

31

31

Daman & Diu and Goa

35

35

Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

28

25

Maharashtra

30

30

Chandigarh

35

--

Jammu & Kashmir

30

30

Haryana

24

30

Himachal Pradesh

38

32

Punjab

34

--

Bihar

31

34

UP

31

32

Arunachal Pradesh

--

28

Assam

20

35

Manipur

--

40

Meghalaya

23

29

Nagaland

33

--

Tripura

36

--

Chhattisgarh

30

30

Madhya Pradesh

27

33

SSC MTS 2017 Cut Off

Check the SSC MTS 2017-18 cut off marks for both Tier I and Tier II discussed below in the table for the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

SSC MTS Tier I Cut-Off 2017

Category

SSC MTS Cut off 2017

UR

110.50

OBC

101.00

SC

100.50

ST

87.00

ExS

49.50

OH

93.00

HH

49.50

VH

76.00

SSC MTS Tier 2 Cut-Off 2017

State Name

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Delhi

129.25

126.25

118.50

127.00

Rajasthan

129.00

125.75

125.50

127.00

Uttarakhand

129.00

125.50

120.25

127.25

Karnataka

126.50

123.75

115.00

126.00

Kerala

129.50

123.75

115.00

128.75

Lakshadweep Islands

140.00

129.25

Jharkhand

135.00

135.50

121.75

134.75

Odisha

130.00

127.25

116.75

129.00

West Bengal

130.75

129.25

116.75

129.00

A&N Islands

Sikkim

130.50

129.00

Andhra Pradesh

127.50

125.75

115.50

126.75

Puducherry & Tamil Nadu

126.75

123.75

115.25

126.00

Daman & Diu and Goa

129.00

127.00

Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

128.00

124.25

116.75

126.25

Maharashtra

127.25

124.00

115.50

126.00

Chandigarh

134.25

128.25

118.25

128.50

Jammu & Kashmir

129.00

127.50

118.25

127.50

Haryana

138.50

139.50

118.25

134.25

Himachal Pradesh

129.00

126.75

117.75

127.25

Punjab

129.00

127.00

123.75

127.50

Bihar

134.25

129.50

120.75

133.50

UP

132.50

127.75

117.25

131.50

Arunachal Pradesh

129.00

125.50

117.00

127.00

Assam

129.00

128.00

120.50

127.25

Manipur

134.50

126.50

127.00

Meghalaya

128.75

125.50

117.25

126.75

Mizoram

128.50

126.75

Nagaland

130.25

126.00

127.25

Tripura

128.50

126.25

116.75

126.50

Chhattisgarh

128.50

125.75

116.75

127.25

Madhya Pradesh

128.25

125.50

116.75

126.50

Telangana

127.25

124.75

116.00

126.50

SSC MTS Final Cut Off 2017

State Name

UR

SC

ST

EXS

OH

HH

OBC

VH

Delhi

126

123.25

115

52.25

117.75

88

123.5

107.75

Rajasthan

126

122.75

122.25

60.75

116.25

86.75

123.5

107

Uttarakhand

126

122.5

116.75

67.75

116.75

91.25

123.75

115

Karnataka

123

120.25

112

83.75

114.25

122.25

Kerala

127.25

120.5

111.75

105.5

114.25

94

126.25

109.25

Lakshadweep Islands

129.25

127

Jharkhand

133.25

133.25

120.5

134.75

Odisha

129

126.25

114.25

108.75

127.5

West Bengal

129.25

127.25

114

91.5

117.75

101.25

127.25

115.75

A&N Islands

Sikkim

Telangana

123.75

121.25

112.5

85

116.25

123.5

116

Andhra Pradesh

125

123.75

112.25

92

115

101

124

115.25

Puducherry & Tamil Nadu

123

120.25

112.25

64

114.25

88.25

122.5

Daman & Diu and Goa

125.5

124

Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

124.5

121.25

113.25

49.75

115.5

86

122.75

Maharashtra

123.75

121

112.5

49.5

115.5

86.5

122.5

107.5

Chandigarh

129

124.5

114.75

67.5

116.75

90.75

125

109.5

Jammu & Kashmir

125.5

123.25

114.5

60.75

116.5

89

123.75

108.25

Haryana

134.25

137.75

114.75

76.75

130.75

Himachal Pradesh

125.5

123.25

114.5

75

88.75

123.5

Punjab

125.5

123

118.5

59.75

116

87.5

123.75

Bihar

132.5

127.25

120.75

102.75

125

131.5

UP

130.75

125.5

114

95

122.5

116.75

129.25

123

Arunachal Pradesh

125.5

122.5

113.75

54.75

115.25

123.75

Assam

125.75

124.75

119.5

71.25

115

124.75

Manipur

125.75

123

66.5

86.5

123.5

Meghalaya

125

122.5

114.25

51.75

115

86.5

123.25

Mizoram

125

51.75

123.25

Nagaland

125

122.25

70.5

124.25

106.75

Tripura

124.75

125

113.5

51

115

123.25

Chhattisgarh

125.25

122.75

114

51.75

115

101.5

123.75

107

Madhya Pradesh

125.25

122

113.5

49.5

117.25

91.5

123.25

114.75

SSC MTS 2014 Cut Off

Let's look at the table to know about the SSC MTS Cut Off 2014 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

State Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Ex.S

OH

HH

VH

Delhi

93.50

83.25

92.50

71.25

45.00

81.00

45.00

74.00

Rajasthan

110.00

100.75

99.00

99.00

99.00

99.00

99.00

99.00

Uttarakhand

94.00

87.50

85.00

85.00

85.00

85.00

85.00

85.00

Karnataka

93.50

87.00

73.75

66.75

66.75

66.75

45.00

87.00

Kerala

97.00

96.25

78.00

56.75

83.00

72.00

56.75

56.75

Lakshadweep Islands

No vacancy

Jharkhand

106.25

98.25

96.25

89.00

89.00

89.00

89.00

81.00

Odisha

104.25

85.25

86.00

86.00

86.00

86.00

86.00

86.00

West Bengal

111.50

100.25

105.00

93.50

88.50

90.00

75.50

88.50

A&N Islands

No vacancy

Sikkim

81.75

63.75

63.75

63.75

45.00

45.00

45.00

45.00

Andhra Pradesh

83.25

79.00

75.75

66.25

45.00

66.25

45.00

79.00

Puducherry & Tamil Nadu

84.50

78.50

72.75

72.75

54.50

62.00

45.00

55.00

Daman & Diu and Goa

62.00

45.00

45.00

45.00

45.00

45.00

45.00

45.00

Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

62.50

45.00

57.50

57.50

45.00

45.00

45.00

45.00

Maharashtra

82.50

72.25

80.00

60.75

45.00

68.00

45.00

72.25

Chandigarh

93.00

86.25

82.50

69.00

69.00

69.00

69.00

69.00

Jammu & Kashmir

86.00

67.00

75.25

67.00

67.00

67.00

67.00

67.00

Haryana

113.75

107.50

97.50

54.00

107.50

88.25

54.00

54.00

Himachal Pradesh

79.50

63.50

71.00

63.50

63.50

63.50

63.50

63.50

Punjab

90.50

84.25

77.00

77.00

45.00

51.00

45.00

45.00

Bihar

112.00

110.75

100.50

87.00

81.00

100.50

81.00

81.00

UP

102.25

99.00

97.75

77.50

56.00

77.50

77.50

77.50

Arunachal Pradesh

70.00

48.75

70.00

70.00

70.00

70.00

70.00

70.00

Assam

79.00

71.50

72.50

70.25

70.00

70.00

45.00

70.00

Manipur

94.50

93.75

80.50

90.00

71.00

71.00

71.00

71.00

Meghalaya

85.00

45.00

70.50

84.25

70.00

45.00

63.00

63.00

Mizoram

70.50

67.00

45.00

65.25

45.00

45.00

45.00

45.00

Nagaland

81.00

45.00

80.75

80.75

80.75

80.75

80.75

80.75

Tripura

68.75

64.75

61.75

64.75

61.00

61.00

61.00

61.00

Chhattisgarh

103.75

93.00

92.00

92.00

92.00

92.00

92.00

92.00

Madhya Pradesh

106.25

92.75

89.00

76.75

76.00

76.00

76.00

76.00

FAQ

Q1. What are the passing marks for MTS 2023?

The minimum qualifying marks for the UR category shall be 30% marks, 25% marks for OBC/ EWS, and 20% marks for all other categories to ace the Computer-Based Examination.

Q2. On which factors the SSC MTS Cutoffs are determined each year?

The factors considered responsible for deciding the SSC MTS cutoff marks are the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates attempting the exam, previous cutoff trends and etc.

Q3. Does the commission release a separate SSC Multitasking Staff cutoff for all categories?

Yes. The staff selection commission releases separate SSC Multitasking Staff cutoffs for all categories on their official website.

Q4. How many vacancies are there in SSC MTS 2023?

The Staff Selection Commission has announced a total of 12523 vacancies out of which 11994 vacancies are for Multi Tasking Staff and 529 Havaldar vacancies in CBIC and CBN.

Q5.When the SSC MTS cutoff 2023 be released?

Yes. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the SSC MTS Cut Off 2023 in a PDF along with the result soon after the conclusion of the exam. As per the SSC exam calendar, the SSC Multi Tasking Staff Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 2nd to 19th May 2023 and 13th to 20th June 2023.

