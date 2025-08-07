RSMSSB Patwari Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Patwari post in the official notification. As per the latest update, the written exam for the said post will be conducted on August 17, 2025, in two shifts. With just a few days left for the exam, candidates should ensure that they have covered all the topics outlined in the syllabus. This can fully prepare them for the upcoming exam and maximise their chances to excel. The Rajasthan Patwari syllabus is divided into various subjects, including General Science, Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan, General English & Hindi, Reasoning & Numerical efficiency and Basic Computer. Typically, a total of 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks will be asked. Further details about the RSMSSB Patwari Syllabus and Exam Pattern are discussed on this page.

RSMSSB Patwari Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, has released 3705 vacancies for the recruitment of Patwari posts. Candidates eyeing this post should adhere to the RSMSSB Patwari syllabus, as it can help them avoid skipping topics that are important from an exam perspective. The marks secured by an aspirant in the exam will be counted to ascertain their order of merit. Here are the key highlights of the syllabus and pattern tabulated below for reference purposes. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur Post Name Patwari Vacancy 3705 Selection Process Written Exam & Document Verification Exam Mode Offline Question Type Objective-type Number of Questions 150 Negative Marking Scheme Yes

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should check the RSMSSB Patwari exam pattern to learn about the test requirements, question type, weightage, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, marking scheme, and other details. The written exam will be conducted offline, comprising a total of 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks. The exam duration will be 3 hours. There shall be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer. Check below the latest Rajasthan Patwari exam pattern for clarity purposes: Subject Approx Weightage Number of Questions Total Marks General Science; History, Polity and Geography of India; General knowledge, Current affairs 25 38 76 Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan 20 30 60 General English & Hindi 15 22 44 Mental ability and Reasoning, Basic Numerical efficiency 30 45 90 Basic Computer 10 15 30 Total 100 150 300

RSMSSB Patwari Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the RSMSSB Patwari syllabus can be a game-changer for your preparation. It will help you differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics, making their preparation effective and productive. Get the direct link to access the Rajasthan Patwari syllabus PDF on this page. RSMSSB Patwari Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics The Rajasthan Patwari syllabus is divided into several subjects, i.e. General Science, Geography, History, Culture and Polity of Rajasthan, General English & Hindi, Reasoning & Numerical efficiency and Basic Computer. Mastering all chapters of each and every subject can help you handle questions of any level and increase your chances of success. Let’s discuss the subject-wise RSMSSB Patwari syllabus for the candidate’s reference.

Rajasthan Patwari Syllabus for General Science; History, polity and geography of India; General knowledge This section is designed to evaluate candidates’ general awareness about all the latest events happening around the world, along with Static GK and knowledge of science concepts. Some of the important topics are as follows: General Fundamentals of Science and Everyday Science. Human Body, Diet and Nutrition, Health Care (विज्ञान के सामान्य आधारभूत तत्व एवं दैनिक विज्ञान, मानव शरीर, उपचार एवं पोषण, स्वास्थ्य देखभाल)

Main Features and important historical events (from the middle of the 18th century till present) of the history of ancient and medieval India. (प्राचीन एवं मध्यकालीन भारत के इतिहास की प्रमुख विशेषताएं एवं महत्वपूर्ण ऐतिहासिक (18वीं शताब्दी के मध्य से वर्तमान तक) घटनाएं)

Indian Constitution, Political System and Governance, Constitutional Development (भारतीय संविधान, राजनीतिक व्यवस्था एवं शासन प्रणाली, संवैधानिक विकास)

Geographical Features of India, Environmental and Ecological changes and their effects. (भारत की भौगोलिक विशेषताएं; पर्यावरणीय एवं पारिस्थितिकीय परिस्थितियां एवं इनके प्रभाव)

Current National Events (समसामयिक राष्ट्रीय घटनाएं)

RSMSSB Patwari Syllabus for Geography, History, culture and polity of Rajasthan This section is designed to judge the candidate’s general knowledge of the geography, history, culture, and polity of Rajasthan. Some of the important topics are as follows: Important Historical Events of Rajasthan History (राजस्थान के इतिहास की महत्वपूर्ण ऐतिहासिक घटनाएं)

Administrative System of Rajasthan Governor (राजस्थान की प्रशासनिक इकाइयां: राजस्व मंडल, राज्य विधान सभा, उच्च न्यायालय, राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग, जिला प्रशासन, राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग, राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग, लोकायुक्त, राज्य सूचना आयोग, लोक नीति)

Socio-Cultural Issues

Freedom Movement, Public Awakening and political integration

Folk arts, paintings, and handicrafts and architecture (लोककथाओं और हस्तशिल्प की स्थान्यता।)

Fairs, Festivals, folk music, and folk dances

Rajasthani Culture and Heritage (राजस्थान की संस्कृति एवं विरासत, साहित्य।)

Religious Movements, Saints, and Folk Deities of Rajasthan

Important Tourist Destination (महत्त्वपूर्ण पर्यटन स्थल।)

Prominent Personalities of Rajasthan (राजस्थान के प्रमुख व्यक्ति।)

Rajasthan Patwari Syllabus for General English & Hindi The General English & Hindi section evaluates candidate’s grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. It covers the list of following topics: General Hindi दिये गये शब्दों की सही एवं शब्दों का सही–विच्छेद। उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय–इनके संयोजन से शब्द–संरचना तथा शब्दों से उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय को पृथक करना। समस्त (सामासिक) पद की रचना करना, समस्त (सामासिक) पद का विग्रह करना। शब्द युग्मों का अर्थ भेद। पर्यायवाची शब्द और विलोम शब्द। वाक्य शुद्धि - दिये गये अशुद्ध शब्दों को शुद्ध लिखना। वाक्य शुद्धि- वर्तनी संबंधी अशुद्धियों को छोड़कर वाक्य संबंधी अन्य व्याकरणीय अशुद्धियों का वाक्यांश के लिये एक उपयुक्त शब्द। पारिभाषिक शब्दावली-प्रशासन से सम्बंधित अंग्रेजी शब्दों के समकक्ष हिन्दी शब्द। मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ। General English Comprehension of unseen passage. Correction of common errors; correct usage. Synonym/ antonym. Phrases and idioms

RSMSSB Patwari Syllabus for Mental ability and reasoning, Basic Numerical efficiency The questions asked in the Reasoning and Numerical Efficiency section basically judge candidates’ critical thinking skills, along with their capability to understand numbers. Check the list of important topics for this section. Making series/analogy.

Figure matrix questions, Classification.

Alphabet test.

Passage and conclusions.

Blood relations.

Coding-decoding.

Direction sense test.

Sitting arrangement.

Input output.

Number Ranking and Time Square.

Making judgments.

Logical arrangement of words.

Inserting the missing character/number.

Mathematical operations, average, ratio.

Area and volume.

Percent.

Simple and compound interest.

Unitary Method.

Profit & Loss Rajasthan Patwari Syllabus for Basic Computer