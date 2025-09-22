IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
SJVN Recruitment 2025: Notification Released for Surveyor and other posts at sjvn.nic.in, Check Apply Online, Last Date, Eligibility and More

By Manish Kumar
Sep 22, 2025, 17:55 IST

SJVN Surveyor  Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) for 87 various posts in different disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 13, 2025. Check eligibility, selection criteria, salary and other details here. 

SJVN Recruitment 2025: SJVN under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has published notification for various posts including Assistant (Accounts), Driver, Electrician, Storekeeper, Surveyor and others. A total of 87 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in posts wise selection process including e Computer Based Test (CBT) and Trade Test. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 13, 2025.

SJVN 2025 Important Date

The online application process for these posts has been commenced and candidates are addvised to follow the schedule given below before applying.

Opening date for submission of application September 22, 2025
Last date for submission of application October 13, 2025

SJVN Electrician 2025 Vacancy 

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 87positions are available for recruitment in different disciplines including Assistant (Accounts), Driver, Electrician, Storekeeper, Surveyor and others. You can check the discipline wise number of posts details given below-

Name of Posts Number of Posts
Assistant (Accounts) 10
Assistant 15
Driver 15
Electrician 20
Fitter  05
Turner 02
Welder  05
Storekeeper 10
Surveyor 05

SJVN Electrician 2025 Educational Qualification

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details. You can check the discipline wise number of posts details given below-

Name of Posts Educational Qualification
Assistant (Accounts) B. Com with 40 wpm in typing Desirable: Proficiency in Computer Operation and Familiarization with MS Office
Assistant Graduate Degree in any discipline from recognized University and 1- year course/ diploma/certificate in Computer Application with MS Office & Typing Speed of 30 wpm in English and 25 wpm in Hindi
Driver VIII class. Valid motor driving license for light vehicles
Electrician ITI (Electrician)
Fitter  ITI (Fitter)
Turner ITI (Turner)
Welder  ITI (Welder)
Storekeeper ITI (Fitter/ Electrician/ Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance/ Machinist/Instrument Mechanic/ Lift & Escalator Mechanic/ CNC Machining Technician/ Small Hydro Power Plant Technician/ Wind Plant Technician) Desirable: Proficiency in Computer Operation and Familiarization with MS Office
Surveyor ITI (Surveyor)

How To Apply For SJVN 2025

Candidates can apply online for these posts through an online registration system on the official website. Follow the step by steps process given below-
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://sjvnindia.com/
Step 2: Click on the link SJVN recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

