SJVN Recruitment 2025: Notification Released for Surveyor and other posts at sjvn.nic.in, Check Apply Online, Last Date, Eligibility and More

SJVN Recruitment 2025: SJVN under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has published notification for various posts including Assistant (Accounts), Driver, Electrician, Storekeeper, Surveyor and others. A total of 87 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in posts wise selection process including e Computer Based Test (CBT) and Trade Test. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 13, 2025.

SJVN 2025 Important Date

The online application process for these posts has been commenced and candidates are addvised to follow the schedule given below before applying.