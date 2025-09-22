SJVN Recruitment 2025: Notification Released for Surveyor and other posts at sjvn.nic.in, Check Apply Online, Last Date, Eligibility and More

SJVN Recruitment 2025: SJVN under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has published notification for various posts including Assistant (Accounts), Driver, Electrician, Storekeeper, Surveyor and others. A total of 87 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in posts wise selection process including e Computer Based Test (CBT) and Trade Test. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 13, 2025.
SJVN 2025 Important Date
The online application process for these posts has been commenced and candidates are addvised to follow the schedule given below before applying.
|Opening date for submission of application
|September 22, 2025
|Last date for submission of application
|October 13, 2025
SJVN Electrician 2025 Vacancy
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 87positions are available for recruitment in different disciplines including Assistant (Accounts), Driver, Electrician, Storekeeper, Surveyor and others. You can check the discipline wise number of posts details given below-
|Name of Posts
|Number of Posts
|Assistant (Accounts)
|10
|Assistant
|15
|Driver
|15
|Electrician
|20
|Fitter
|05
|Turner
|02
|Welder
|05
|Storekeeper
|10
|Surveyor
|05
SJVN Electrician 2025 Educational Qualification
The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details. You can check the discipline wise number of posts details given below-
|Name of Posts
|Educational Qualification
|Assistant (Accounts)
|B. Com with 40 wpm in typing Desirable: Proficiency in Computer Operation and Familiarization with MS Office
|Assistant
|Graduate Degree in any discipline from recognized University and 1- year course/ diploma/certificate in Computer Application with MS Office & Typing Speed of 30 wpm in English and 25 wpm in Hindi
|Driver
|VIII class. Valid motor driving license for light vehicles
|Electrician
|ITI (Electrician)
|Fitter
|ITI (Fitter)
|Turner
|ITI (Turner)
|Welder
|ITI (Welder)
|Storekeeper
|ITI (Fitter/ Electrician/ Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance/ Machinist/Instrument Mechanic/ Lift & Escalator Mechanic/ CNC Machining Technician/ Small Hydro Power Plant Technician/ Wind Plant Technician) Desirable: Proficiency in Computer Operation and Familiarization with MS Office
|Surveyor
|ITI (Surveyor)
How To Apply For SJVN 2025
Candidates can apply online for these posts through an online registration system on the official website. Follow the step by steps process given below-
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://sjvnindia.com/
Step 2: Click on the link SJVN recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation