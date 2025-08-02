Rajasthan Patwari Salary 2025 and Job Profile: In-hand Pay, Career Growth

Rajasthan Patwari Salary: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced 3,705 vacancies for the post of Patwari. This is an excellent career opportunity for graduates seeking a government job with long-term benefits. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a written examination. The Rajasthan Patwari salary is structured under Pay Matrix Level 5 as per the 7th Pay Commission, applicable by the state government. During the probation period, selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly remuneration as per the prescribed guidelines. In addition to a competitive basic salary, candidates will also be entitled to various perks and allowances. Read on for detailed information regarding the RSMSSB Patwari salary structure and job profile on this page. RSMSSB Patwari Salary Structure

Understanding the RSMSSB Patwari Salary Structure is essential for all the aspirants. It helps candidates determine whether the position aligns with their professional aspirations, financial expectations, and long-term job stability. The starting basic pay of the Rajasthan Patwari post will be Rs 20800, along with a grade pay of Rs 2400. It comprises various details like basic income, allowances, deductions, net salary, gross pay, etc. Here is the detailed breakdown of the salary structure for the Patwari post shared below for reference purposes: Particulars Details Grade Pay Rs 2400 Basic Pay Rs 20800 DA Rs 2400 (approx) HRA Rs 1500 (approx) Hard Duty Allowances Rs 1600 (approx) Gross Salary Rs 26000 (approx) NPS Rs 2000 (approx) Net Salary Rs 24000

Rajasthan Patwari In-Hand Salary The Rajasthan Patwari in hand salary is calculated after adding basic pay and admissible allowances and then deducting the total amount from deductions like NPS, income tax, etc. All the selected candidates will undergo probation for a certain period after joining the post. During this period, the fixed remuneration will be paid at the rates determined by the State Government. After the probation period, the starting basic pay will be Rs 20800 with a grade pay of Rs 2400 and other allowances. Overall, the RSMSSB Patwari salary in hand is expected to be around Rs 24000 per month. Rajasthan Patwari Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates will also receive several perks and allowances along with basic pay based on the State Government Guidelines. However, they will not receive any allowances during the probation period. After the probation period, the list of perks and allowances included in the Rajasthan Patwari salary is as follows:

House Rent Allowances

Dearness Allowances

Urban Compensatory Allowances

Special Pay

Other Allowances RSMSSB Patwari Job Profile Candidates recruited for the Patwari post in Rajasthan will be responsible for carrying out various tasks such as land revenue administration, revenue collection, record maintenance and all other allocated duties. The roles and responsibilities included in the RSMSSB Patwari Job Profile are as follows: To handle land records and oversee the collection of land revenue.

To support farmers in settling land disputes at the village level.

To regularly inspect the agricultural lands and evaluate losses incurred during natural calamities.

To communicate with the village farmers under their jurisdiction.

To perform all other administrative duties assigned by the seniors.