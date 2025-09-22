Who Invented Barcode? Check the First Item to Have a Barcode

The barcode, a technology crucial in contemporary business and logistics, was developed by Norman Joseph Woodland and Bernard Silver in the late 1940s. Their groundbreaking work radically revolutionized product tracking and sale worldwide, resulting in staggering levels of efficiency improvement in inventory control, retail, and supply chains.

Early Inspiration and Development

The adventure started in 1948, when Bernard Silver, a graduate student at Drexel Institute of Technology, listened to the plea of a supermarket executive for an automated way to read product information quickly at the checkout. Silver discussed the challenge with classmate Norman Joseph Woodland.

Woodland took the concept of dots and dashes from Morse code and stretched it into lines literally sketching them out in sand on a Florida beach. Their first prototypes utilized ultraviolet ink, but practical limitations returned them to working on more stable, machine-readable systems based on lines of different widths.