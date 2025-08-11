NIOS Class 12th History Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students planning to appear for the October 2025 examinations should download this new syllabus without delay.
Beyond just the syllabus, NIOS provides a strong foundation for student achievement through vital supplementary resources. To enhance exam preparation, NIOS has thoughtfully provided students with detailed sample papers and thorough question paper designs. These resources are essential tools for excelling in the examinations.
Students are strongly encouraged to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study regimen. The synergy between these resources allows for a multifaceted approach to learning. By thoroughly engaging with the syllabus, students can systematically understand the entire curriculum, ensuring no topic is overlooked. Concurrently, utilizing the sample papers helps students pinpoint key topics that are frequently assessed, understand the typical weightage of different sections, and grasp the nuances of the examination pattern. Furthermore, exposure to various question types through the sample papers familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling them to strategize their time management and answer presentation effectively.
NIOS Class 12 History Syllabus 2025
The NIOS Class 12 History syllabus for 2025–2026 comprises 32 lessons, divided into two main parts. The syllabus is structured with 40% (12 lessons) allocated to the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) and 60% (20 lessons) to the Public Examination. Further details regarding the syllabus modules can be found below the table.
|
Module (No. & name)
|
(No. of lessons 12)
|
(No. of lessons 20)
|
1. Ancient India
|
L- 1. Understanding Indian History L-2. The Geographical Setting and prehistoric cultures of India. L-5. From Janapadas to Empire L-8. India Between AD 750–1200
|
L-6. Post Mauryan Developments L-7 The Guptas and Their Successors (A.D.300–750) L-3. The Harappan Civilization L-4. The Vedic Age (1500 BC–600BC)
|
2. Medieval India
|
L-11. Emergence of Regional States in India: 175Twelfth to Eighteenth Century L-13. Economy of Medieval India L-15. Understanding Eighteenth Century India
|
L-9. Establishment and Expansion of the Delhi Sultanate L-10. Establishment of the Mughal Rule L-12. Administrative System and Institutions L-14. Cultural Developments in Medieval India
|
3. Modern India
|
L-17. Economic changes
|
L-16. Establishment of British rule in India till 1857 L-18. Social changes L-19. Popular resistance to company rule
|
4. Indian National Movement and Contemporary India
|-
|
L-20. Nationalism L-21. National Movement & Indian Democracy
|
5. 2oth Century World
|
L-22. Legacy of 19th Century L-26. National Liberation Movements L-27. Social Transformation in the Twentieth Century
|
L-23. World War I and the Russian Revolution.
L-24. The Inter War Period and the Second World War
L-25. Cold war and its effects
L-28. Changes in the Twentieth Century
|
6A. Evolution of States in India OR 6B. Culture in India
|
L-29A Towards Formation of State
|
L-30 A. Early States L-32A. Colonial State L-29 B. Contemporary Cultural Situation L-30B. Cultural Production L-31A. Medieval States L-31 B. Cultural Communication
NIOS Class 12th History Sample Paper 2025-26
NIOS Class 12 History Sample Paper 2025 - Download Here
NIOS Class 12 History Question Paper Design
Weightage by Objectives
|
Objective
|
TOTAL
|
% of the total marks
|
Knowledge
|
26
|
26%
|
Understanding
|
52
|
52%
|
Application
|
22
|
22%
|
100
|
100%
Weightage by type of questions
|
Types of questions
|
No. Of questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total marks
|
Objective Type Questions 1 Marks (MCQ)
1x2=2 Marks (with two sub-points)
(fill in the blanks, match the column, paragraph or case-based Questions, oneword questions, true False, etc.)
|
20
15
|
1
2
|
20
30
|
Very Short Answer (VSA)
|
6
|
2
|
12
|
Short Answer (SA)
|
6
|
3
|
18
|
Long Answer Type (LA)
|
3
|
5
|
15
|
Skill (Map)
|
1
|
5
|
5
|
Total
|
51
|
100
Weightage by Contents
|
Modules
|
Marks
|
Ancient
|
20
|
Medieval India
|
20
|
Modern India
|
15
|
Indian National Movement and Contemporary India
|
15
|
Contemporary World
|
15
|
6. A. Evolution of State OR 6.B. Culture in India
|
15
|
Total
|
100
Difficulty Level of the Question Paper
|
Estimated Level
|
Marks
|
Percentage of marks
|
Difficulty
|
25
|
25%
|
Average
|
50
|
50%
|
Easy
|
25
|
25%
|
Total
|
100
|
100%
Note - :
-
3 Questions will have internal choice
-
3 Questions will have internal choice
-
2 Questions will have internal choice
-
Alternative questions to be given in lieu of Map based Questions for Visually Impaired candidates.
