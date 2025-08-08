Chhattisgarh Board Supplementary Result 2025: Check CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Expected Result Date, Time

CG Board Supplementary Result 2025: The CG Board supplementary result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 is anticipated to be released shortly by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). The review of the second major exam answer sheets is reportedly nearing completion, and the results are anticipated to be released within the second week of August 2025.
On the official website, cgbse.nic.in, students can view their CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary or second main exam results as soon as they are available. Students must enter their roll number in the result site in order to view the results. Students who failed one or more topics in the regular board exams are given the opportunity to take the CGBSE supplementary or second main exams. This provides them with another opportunity to improve their scores and qualify for the next stage of their academic journey without losing an academic year.
Where to Check CGBSE Supplementary Results?
Candidates can check their CG Board Supply Result 2025 results on the official CGBSE website given below:
-
cgbse.nic.in
-
results.cg.nic.in
How to Download the CG Board Supplementary Result 2025 Class 10, 12?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their CG Board Supplementary Result 2025 Class 10, 12:
-
With a reliable and secure internet connection, go to the official Chhattisgarh Board website, cgbse.nic.in.
-
Find and select your class's "Supplementary/Second Main Exam Result 2025" link on the homepage.
-
Depending on your exam category, select the appropriate outcome choice, such as "Class 10" or "Class 12."
-
As stated on your CGBSE supplemental test admit card, enter your roll number exactly.
-
Verify the entered information one last time for accuracy, then click "Submit" or "View Result."
-
The results of your CG Board supplemental exam 2025, broken down by subject, will show up on the screen.
-
For future use, admissions processes, or official verification, download and print the result.
CGBSE Supplementary 2025: Key Highlights
Students can check the table given below to see the important dates and events related to the CG Board Supplementary Result 2025 Class 10, 12:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)
|
Exam Name
|
CGBSE Supplementary / Second Main Examination 2025
|
Classes Covered
|
Class 10 and Class 12
|
Result Expected
|
Second week of August 2025
|
Official Website
|
Login Credentials Required
|
Roll Number
|
Purpose of Exam
|
For students failing one or more subjects in regular CG Board examinations
