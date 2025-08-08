Chhattisgarh Board Supplementary Result 2025: Check CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Expected Result Date, Time

CG Board Supplementary Result 2025: The CG Board supplementary result 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 is anticipated to be released shortly by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). The review of the second major exam answer sheets is reportedly nearing completion, and the results are anticipated to be released within the second week of August 2025.

On the official website, cgbse.nic.in, students can view their CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary or second main exam results as soon as they are available. Students must enter their roll number in the result site in order to view the results. Students who failed one or more topics in the regular board exams are given the opportunity to take the CGBSE supplementary or second main exams. This provides them with another opportunity to improve their scores and qualify for the next stage of their academic journey without losing an academic year.