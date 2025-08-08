Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Launch Own State Education Policy Amidst NEP Issues

Tamil Nadu Education Policy: The State Education Policy (SEP) was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Kotturpuram, Chennai. A state-appointed group led by retired High Court Judge Justice D. Murugesan created the SEP as a substitute for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The policy had been pending release since 2024, when the group sent its findings to the Stalin-led government.

The unveiling follows months of vehement opposition to the Center's NEP 2020 from the Tamil Nadu government. NEP has been repeatedly criticized by the DMK administration as being "against social justice." Stalin claimed that the BJP-led Center was using the policy to try to force Hindi on Tamil Nadu. Refusing to adopt NEP 2020, the state has introduced its own framework to address local educational needs while safeguarding linguistic and cultural diversity, marking a significant move in state-level education reforms.