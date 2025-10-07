Top 10 Pearl Producing Countries: Know Where India Stands

Pearls, often referred to as the "queen of gems," hold a timeless allure in the global jewelry market. The pearl industry thrives across various nations, each contributing uniquely to its production and trade. Here’s a look at the top 10 pearl-producing countries and where India stands among them.
List of Top 10 Pearl Producing Countries
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Export Value ($ Million)
|
1
|
Japan
|
Rs 39,024
|
2
|
China
|
Rs 30,352
|
3
|
India
|
Rs 8,672
|
4
|
Australia
|
Rs 17,344
|
5
|
French Polynesia
|
Rs 13,008
|
6
|
Vietnam
|
Rs 4,336
|
7
|
Indonesia
|
Rs 9,625.92
|
8
|
Myanmar (Burma)
|
Smaller Share
|
9
|
Thailand
|
Smaller Share
|
10
|
Mexico
|
Rs 2,428.16
-
Japan
Renowned for Akoya pearls, Japan contributes around 10% to the global pearl market. Its pearls are celebrated for their luster and color variations, including white, pink, and rose.
Check Out| List of Underwater Tunnels in the World for Train, Metro (2024)
-
China
China dominates global pearl production, accounting for over 70% of the market. Known for its freshwater pearls, the country produces 95% of the world’s freshwater pearls, primarily in Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Hunan provinces.
-
India
India ranks third globally, producing both freshwater and saltwater pearls. Hyderabad, known as the "City of Pearls," is a major trading hub. The Gulf of Mannar and Gulf of Kutch are key regions for pearl cultivation.
For You| [Updated] Top 10 Largest Cities in the World By Population 2024
-
Australia
Australia is a leader in South Sea pearl production, known for large, high-value pearls with exceptional whiteness and durability.
-
Indonesia
Indonesia specializes in South Sea pearls, particularly golden and white varieties. Its archipelago provides an ideal environment for cultivating high-quality pearls.
India’s Position in the Pearl Industry
India stands out as a prominent exporter of pearls worldwide. Its rich history in pearl cultivation dates back centuries, with modern techniques introduced in the 1970s. Hyderabad remains a vital center for pearl trading, while natural resources like the Gulf of Mannar bolster its production capabilities.
India’s strong position reflects its blend of tradition and innovation in pearl farming, making it a key player in the global market.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation