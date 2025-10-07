Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Top 10 Pearl Producing Countries: Know Where India Stands

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 7, 2025, 13:31 IST

Pearls remain a symbol of elegance, with countries like Japan, China, and India leading production. India ranks third, known for its historic trade centers like Hyderabad and pearl-rich regions such as the Gulf of Mannar. Combining tradition with innovation, India plays a crucial role in the global pearl industry.

Top 10 Pearl Producing Countries

Pearls, often referred to as the "queen of gems," hold a timeless allure in the global jewelry market. The pearl industry thrives across various nations, each contributing uniquely to its production and trade. Here’s a look at the top 10 pearl-producing countries and where India stands among them.

List of Top 10 Pearl Producing Countries

Rank

Country

Export Value ($ Million)

1

Japan

Rs 39,024

2

China

Rs 30,352

3

India

Rs 8,672

4

Australia

Rs 17,344

5

French Polynesia

Rs 13,008

6

Vietnam

Rs 4,336

7

Indonesia

Rs 9,625.92

8

Myanmar (Burma)

Smaller Share

9

Thailand

Smaller Share

10

Mexico

Rs 2,428.16

  • Japan

Renowned for Akoya pearls, Japan contributes around 10% to the global pearl market. Its pearls are celebrated for their luster and color variations, including white, pink, and rose.

  • China

China dominates global pearl production, accounting for over 70% of the market. Known for its freshwater pearls, the country produces 95% of the world’s freshwater pearls, primarily in Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Hunan provinces.

  • India

India ranks third globally, producing both freshwater and saltwater pearls. Hyderabad, known as the "City of Pearls," is a major trading hub. The Gulf of Mannar and Gulf of Kutch are key regions for pearl cultivation.

  • Australia

Australia is a leader in South Sea pearl production, known for large, high-value pearls with exceptional whiteness and durability.

  • Indonesia

Indonesia specializes in South Sea pearls, particularly golden and white varieties. Its archipelago provides an ideal environment for cultivating high-quality pearls.

India’s Position in the Pearl Industry

India stands out as a prominent exporter of pearls worldwide. Its rich history in pearl cultivation dates back centuries, with modern techniques introduced in the 1970s. Hyderabad remains a vital center for pearl trading, while natural resources like the Gulf of Mannar bolster its production capabilities.

India’s strong position reflects its blend of tradition and innovation in pearl farming, making it a key player in the global market.


 

