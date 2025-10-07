Top 10 Pearl Producing Countries: Know Where India Stands

Pearls, often referred to as the "queen of gems," hold a timeless allure in the global jewelry market. The pearl industry thrives across various nations, each contributing uniquely to its production and trade. Here’s a look at the top 10 pearl-producing countries and where India stands among them. List of Top 10 Pearl Producing Countries Rank Country Export Value ($ Million) 1 Japan Rs 39,024 2 China Rs 30,352 3 India Rs 8,672 4 Australia Rs 17,344 5 French Polynesia Rs 13,008 6 Vietnam Rs 4,336 7 Indonesia Rs 9,625.92 8 Myanmar (Burma) Smaller Share 9 Thailand Smaller Share 10 Mexico Rs 2,428.16 Japan Renowned for Akoya pearls, Japan contributes around 10% to the global pearl market. Its pearls are celebrated for their luster and color variations, including white, pink, and rose.

China China dominates global pearl production, accounting for over 70% of the market. Known for its freshwater pearls, the country produces 95% of the world's freshwater pearls, primarily in Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Hunan provinces. India India ranks third globally, producing both freshwater and saltwater pearls. Hyderabad, known as the "City of Pearls," is a major trading hub. The Gulf of Mannar and Gulf of Kutch are key regions for pearl cultivation. Australia Australia is a leader in South Sea pearl production, known for large, high-value pearls with exceptional whiteness and durability. Indonesia Indonesia specializes in South Sea pearls, particularly golden and white varieties. Its archipelago provides an ideal environment for cultivating high-quality pearls.