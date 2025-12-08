RITES Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT 400 Vacancies - Check Post Details, Apply Online Date and More

RITES Recruitment 2025: The Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) is a coveted destination for many aspiring job seekers who dream of securing a government job. Recently, RITES has opened applications for various Professionals under Assistant Manager posts in different disciplines. A total of 400 Assistant Manager posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Mechanical, Civil, Food Technology, Pharma, Information Technology, Electrical, Food Technology and others. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by Interview. The written test will be conducted on January 11, 2026 across the country. Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for these posts can submit their applications online through official website-https://www.rites.com.

RITES Recruitment 2025 Notification Under the recruitment drive, the organisation is set to recruit for the Assistant Manager posts in different disciplines. You can download the indicative notification through the link given below RITES Recruitment 2025 Download PDF RITES Recruitment 2025 Important Date Organisation has uploaded the indicative notification including the online application schedule for the Assistant Manager posts posts.

RITES Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details A total of 400 Posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines. Check the disciplines wise posts given below- Name of Disciplines Number of Posts Assistant Manager (Civil) 120 Assistant Manager (Electrical) 55 Assistant Manager (S&T) 10 Assistant Manager (Mechanical) 150 Assistant Manager (Metallurgy) 26 Assistant Manager (Chemical) 11 Assistant Manager (Food Technology) 12 Assistant Manager (Pharma) 02 RITES Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates can check the detailed notification with all crucial updates including eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, selection process and others to be uploaded on the official website.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.