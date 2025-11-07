Who Wrote Vande Mataram Song? Check Here

"Vande Mataram" is the iconic national song of India, which was written by the great Bengali poet and novelist Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. It holds a significant place in Indian history since this song became a symbol of patriotism and unity during the Indian freedom struggle against British rule. It was composed sometime in the 1870s and first published in 1882 as part of Chatterjee's novel Anandmath. The phrase "Vande Mataram" means "I bow to thee, Mother," referring to the motherland. Who Wrote Vande Mataram Song? Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote the national song of India. He had been one of the great literary luminaries, as well as a civil servant, during British rule in India. The echoes of the Revolt of 1857 and the Sanyasi Rebellion struck a sympathetic chord in his heart and inspired him to create some patriotic literature. In 1875, during his posting as a deputy magistrate, Chatterjee wrote Vande Mataram in Sanskrit-Bengali mixed language.

He penned the song in a frenzied creative outburst with inspiring Indian patriotism and reverence for the motherland. The song had been included in his novel Anandmath, which tells the story of some ascetic warriors fighting against foreign rule. Significance of Vande Mataram "Vande Mataram" soon turned out to be much more than a literary work-it became the nationalist motto for Indians. It inspired countless freedom fighters who saw in the motherland a holy entity, a symbol of resistance. The song was first sung in public by the highly acclaimed poet Rabindranath Tagore at the session of the Indian National Congress in 1896. Through the next decades, it was in widespread use at political meetings, protests, and marches, embodying the spirit of India's struggle for independence. The powerful imagery of the song personified India as a divine mother goddess, arousing in the hearts of Indians deep emotions of loyalty and devotion. This stirred nationalist sentiments and united people across diverse religions and regions against colonial rule.

Adoption as the National Song While "Jana Gana Mana" is the official national anthem of India, Vande Mataram enjoys equal status, being the national song. It was adopted as the national song of India in 1950 by the Constituent Assembly of India. The then President of the Constituent Assembly, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, gave Vande Mataram a status equal to that of the anthem. Musical Legacy While Bankim Chandra wrote the lyrics, the musical setting of Vande Mataram has gone through many changes over time. Though Jadunath Bhattacharya created the initial tune, the most well-known musical rendition was done much later by V.D. Paluskar. Rabindranath Tagore also set the song to music for his first public rendition in 1896. Conclusion "Vande Mataram" is not a song but a symbol of India, its awakening, and patriotism.