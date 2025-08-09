Optical Illusion: Only 1% With High IQ and Eagle Eyes Can Find 22 in 5 Seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusion pictures are mind-bending images that deceive the human visual system, specifically the eyes and the brain, by clever manipulation or placement of objects or colours.
Optical illusions are beneficial for the brain as they offer a great mental workout. Studies suggest that visual illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.
In this mind-bending optical illusion challenge, which is turning heads, the reader is asked to spot 22 hiding among 23’s in just 5 seconds. Only those with excellent observation skills will be able to do so.
Do you belong to that rare tribe of puzzle solvers?
Let’s find out.
Optical Illusion: Find 22 among 23’s in 5 Seconds
Today, we present an exciting optical illusion puzzle challenge to the readers for testing their attentiveness. The image shared above depicts a grid of 23’s, but hidden within the grid is 22.
This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy, as many are struggling to find the number 22 among 23. To identify the number hiding among the grid of 23’s, you need to focus on the image with all your attention.
Regular practice of such optical illusion challenges can enhance cognitive abilities and thereby prevent cognitive decline in older individuals. These puzzles also have a calming effect on the mind, thereby significantly reducing stress and anxiety levels.
The hidden number has been expertly blended with the picture, making it hard to identify at first glance.
Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can identify the hidden number within the time limit.
Hurry up; time is running out.
Have you located the number 22?
A few seconds remaining.
Two…
One…
And…
Time’s up.
How many of you have spotted the number 22 within 5 seconds?
Congratulations to those brilliant minds who have identified the number; this is a testimony to your excellent observation skills.
Optical Illusion: Solution
The number 22 can be spotted on the 6th column at the bottom.
Wasn’t that fun?
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out another challenge below.
