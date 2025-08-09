Optical Illusion: Only 1% With High IQ and Eagle Eyes Can Find 22 in 5 Seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusion pictures are mind-bending images that deceive the human visual system, specifically the eyes and the brain, by clever manipulation or placement of objects or colours.

Optical illusions are beneficial for the brain as they offer a great mental workout. Studies suggest that visual illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

In this mind-bending optical illusion challenge, which is turning heads, the reader is asked to spot 22 hiding among 23’s in just 5 seconds. Only those with excellent observation skills will be able to do so.

Do you belong to that rare tribe of puzzle solvers?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion: Find 22 among 23’s in 5 Seconds

Today, we present an exciting optical illusion puzzle challenge to the readers for testing their attentiveness. The image shared above depicts a grid of 23’s, but hidden within the grid is 22.