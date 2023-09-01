SSC MTS Question Paper 2023: GA, GK, GS, Current Affairs, English Memory Based Questions With Answers

SSC MTS Question Paper 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has begun conducting SSC MTS 2023 exam from 01 September onwards. Check SSC MTS memory based General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions that were asked in the Tier 1 exam.

Get all the memory based SSC MTS Question Paper 2023 here.

SSC MTS Question Papers: The Staff Selection Commission started conducting the SSC MTS exam to recruit candidates for the post of General Central Service Group-C non-ministerial, non-gazetted in various departments, ministries, and offices of the Government of India. It will be held from 01 to 14 September to fill 1558 vacancies. The commission has already conducted the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam on 01 September for all three shifts. The overall difficulty level of the exam was easy-to-moderate and the maximum number of questions were asked to evaluate the candidates' general knowledge. In this article, we have shared the SSC MTS Memory Based Questions asked in the Tier 1 exam to help you understand the exam trends and the difficulty level of the question paper.

SSC MTS Question Papers

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has successfully conducted the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam on 01 September 2023 across the country. The exam is being conducted from 01 to 14 September to fill 1558 vacancies out of which 1198 Multi Tasking Staff and 360 Havaldar vacancies in CBIC and CBN. According to the feedback shared by the candidates who appeared for the exam, here are some memory-based questions for all shifts. Candidates must check these SSC MTS Memory Based Questions to cognizant themselves with the type of questions asked and important topics.

Also, check:

SSC MTS Questions Asked

SSC MTS is one of the most competitive exams in India. The commission conducts this exam every year to recruit eligible candidates for Multitasking Staff and Havaldar position. Today, the commission successfully conducted the exam for all three shifts and the majority SSC MTS questions asked were on the topics like: Nuakhai Festival, Bhitargaon Temple, Article 129, Study of insects, Yamini Krishnamurthy etc.

SSC MTS Questions Asked 01 September 2023

Listed below are the SSC MTS Questions asked in the Tier 1 exam, conducted on 01 September 2023.

Which singer received the Bharat Ratna? Which dance form is related to Shovana Narayan? How many runs were scored by Virat Kohli in T20 till October 2022? Where is Bhitargaon mandir located? In which country is the Mandarin language spoken? Where is Char Minar situated? Who is the author of ‘Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood’? What is the difference between Credit Card and Debit Card ? What is the other name of Brahmaputra Basic questions related To the Right To Information Yakshagana Dance is a famous dance form of which state? Questions related to Gross Domestic Product Questions based on the Swarnim Chaturbhuj Yojana 3 to 4 questions were asked on the Constitution of India Fifa women’s World cup Article 149 Article 44 Which word is not included in Swimming What is the location of city built with rocks Questions related to Nuakhai Festival In which state Nuakhai Festival is celebrated? The study of insects is called ________ Questions related to yamini krishnamurthy

Also Check:

SSC MTS Previous Year Questions

SSC MTS 2022 exam was conducted from 05 July to 22 July 2022. Check out the SSC MTS Previous year questions below.

Question 1: Who won the Hockey World Cup 2018?

Answer: Belgium won Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 and Netherlands won 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup.

Question 2: Kuchipudi dance belongs to which state.

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

Question 3: Who killed the 10th Guru of Sikh religion?

Answer: Wazir Khan sent two Pathan assassins Jamshed Khan and Wasil Beg to attack the Guru during his sleep at Nanded, the Guru's resting place.

Question 4: Where is Nagarjuna Dam located?

Answer: It is located between Nalgonda district in Telangana and Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh.

Question 5: Lonar Lake is located in:

Answer: Lonar in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, India

Question 6: Name of Sri Lanka’s highest mountain

Answer: Pidurutalagala

Question 7: Who discovered Penicillin?

Answer: Alexander Fleming

Question 8: Where is Kandla Port located?

Answer: Gulf of Kutch

Benefits of Knowing SSC MTS Memory Based Questions

SSC MTS Memory based questions are highly beneficial for the candidates who are yet to appear for the exam. These questions provide an insight into the types of questions asked in the exam, important topics and difficulty level. Solving these SSC MTS memory based questions, candidates can acquaint themselves with the exam pattern, refine their preparation strategies, and boost their confidence, ultimately increasing their chances of excelling in the exam.