BPSC Teacher Question Paper Out: Official PDF Download

BPSC Teacher Question Paper 2023 Out: Get the direct BPSC Teacher official question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details here

BPSC Teacher Official Question Paper 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission released the BPSC Teacher question paper immediately after the written exam. The BPSC Teacher exam for Bihar PRT, TGT, and PGT posts is successfully conducted from August 24 to 26, 2023. It usually provides insights into the paper format, question pattern, and topics in the exam. The Education Department of Bihar has released Bihar Teacher notification 2023 for 170461 posts on the official website. Out of the total vacancies, 79943 posts are announced for Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT, 32916 posts for Secondary School Teacher/ TGT, and 57602 posts for Higher Secondary/ PGT.

With the help of the Bihar Teacher question paper, aspirants planning to appear in the next year's exam will be able to align their strategy with their exam requirements. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the BPSC Teacher official question papers for the primary teacher, secondary teacher, and higher secondary teacher on this page.

In this article, we have shared the download link to BPSC Teacher question papers PDFs along with the latest exam pattern.

BPSC Teacher Question Papers PDF

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC Teacher question papers for PRT, TGT, and PGT posts on its official website. Candidates must practice questions from the BPSC Teacher question paper pdf to get insights into the questions asked in the exam. Also, candidates preparing for the next year's exam should solve the BPSC Teacher official question paper for adequate preparation. As per the BPSC Teacher exam analysis, the questions asked in the exam were moderate in the BPSC Teacher question paper PDF download. Get the direct link to download BPSC Teacher question papers for all the shifts below.

BPSC Teacher Question Paper PDF

The BPSC Teacher exam was conducted for Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT, Secondary School Teacher/ TGT, and Secondary Teacher/ PGT from August 24 to 26, 2023. The commission released the BPSC Teacher official question paper for all the shifts and posts immediately after the exam was conducted successfully. Get the direct download link of the BPSC Teacher question papers PDF for PRT, TGT, and PGT posts below.

BPSC Bihar Primary Teacher Question Paper

The Bihar Teacher exam for Primary Teachers was conducted in two shifts. The Bihar PRT question paper is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Get the direct download link of the Bihar Primary Teacher question paper is tabulated below.

BPSC PRT Question Paper 2023 PDF Download Link BPSC Teacher Question Paper for Language, Paper-1 (25/08/2023, 1st Sitting) Click Here BPSC Teacher Official Question Paper for Language, Paper-1 (25/08/2023, 2nd Sitting) Click Here BPSC Teacher Question Paper for General Studies, Paper-2 (24/08/2023, 1st Sitting) Click Here BPSC Teacher Official Question Paper for General Studies, Paper-2 (24/08/2023, 2nd Sitting) Click Here

BPSC Teacher Official Question Paper for Secondary Teacher

The BPSC Teacher Official Question Paper for General Studies & Subject (For Class 9 & 10) of all the question papers has been released by the commission. Get the direct download link of the Bihar Teacher question paper for Class 9-10 tabulated below.

BPSC Teacher Official Question Paper for Class 11-12 Higher Secondary Teacher

The BPSC Teacher Official Question Paper for General Studies & Subject (For Class 11 & 12) of all the question papers has been released by the commission. Get the direct download link of the Bihar Teacher question paper for Class 11-12 tabulated below.

Benefits of Solving BPSC Teacher Question Paper

Candidates should practice the BPSC Teacher official question paper to know their preparation level. It is one of the best study materials to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam.

Solving question papers will improve their question-solving speed along with accuracy and help them manage their time effectively.

Attempting BPSC Teacher official question papers with solutions PDF will help them learn about the nature of questions and topics from which questions are asked in the exam.

BPSC Teacher Question Paper is one of the best resources to revise the vast syllabus quickly.

How to Attempt BPSC Teacher Question Paper?

Aspirants who are planning to appear in the upcoming Bihar teacher exam can practice questions from the BPSC Teacher question paper 2023 to strengthen their preparation. They can follow the steps discussed below to practice well from the BPSC Teacher official question paper:

Download the BPSC Teacher Official Question Paper from the website or direct link shared above.

Read the entire BPSC Teacher question paper carefully.

Place a count-down timer to attempt all the questions in a real-time environment.

Solve easy questions first, then pick the difficult ones in the BPSC Teacher question papers.

Once the time is over, they should stop solving the questions and compare their responses with the official key to determine their performance and improve their mistakes.

BPSC Teacher Question Paper Analysis

As per the feedback of the candidates, the overall difficulty level of the BPSC Teacher question paper was moderate in nature. In brief, the number of good attempts and difficulty level of the exam were: BPSC PGT Exam (70-75, Moderate), BPSC TGT Exam (70-75, Moderate), and BPSC PRT (58-63, Moderate). However, the difficulty level of BPSC Teacher questions varies from student to student, and the standard of questions is according to the minimum qualification of the aspirants.

BPSC Teacher Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the BPSC Teacher question paper pattern to analyze the nature of the question, the distribution of marks, and the marking scheme followed by the officials. The BPSC Teacher official question paper comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions. Check the pattern of the BPSC question paper pattern for the PRT, TGT, and PGT posts below:

Bihar Primary Teacher Exam Pattern 2023 Subjects Part Total Questions Maximum Marks Duration Language (Qualifying) Part I -English 25 25 2 hours Part II -Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language 75 75 General Studies 120 120 2 hours Total 220 220 4 hours Bihar Teacher Exam Pattern for Secondary Teacher and Higher Secondary Teacher Subjects Part Total Questions Maximum Marks Duration Language (Qualifying) Part I -English 25 25 2 hours Part II – Hindi language / Urdu language / Bengali language 75 75 Subject and General Studies Part I – Concerned Subject 80 80 2 hours Part II- General Studies 40 40 Total 220 220 4 hours

